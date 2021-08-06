Friday, August 6, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 6, 2021
Play

Another state is gearing up to map out new congressional districts, and Nevada and California cope with massive wildfires.

2021Talks - August 6, 2021
Play

Capitol police officers who defended Congress on January 6 will receive the Congressional Gold Medal, the Senate examines the threat of domestic terrorism, and a champion of worker's rights passes away.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Special Enrollment for PA Health Insurance Marketplace Ends Aug. 15

Play

Friday, August 6, 2021   

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania residents have until next week to enroll in a plan through the state's health-insurance marketplace, Pennie.

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, the marketplace extended its COVID-19 special enrollment period for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured to August 15.

The federal stimulus package also eliminated the cap to get financial assistance for their insurance. Previously, under the Affordable Care Act, residents only were eligible for help if they made less than 400% of the federal poverty level.

Joanne Grossi, Pennsylvania state director for AARP, said because the financial support lasts through 2022, it will make affordable insurance much more accessible.

"The Pennsylvania Insurance Department is telling us right now that 72% of the people enrolled in the marketplace are paying $50 a month or less for their premiums, and 50% are only paying $1 a month or less for their premiums," Grossi reported. "So this is a really important time to make sure you enroll in the marketplace."

Nearly 700,000 people in Pennsylvania do not have health insurance.

Grossi pointed out so far, it appears the special enrollment period is a one-time offer. However, if at any point during the year an individual has a so-called "qualifying life event," they would be able to get coverage through the marketplace, outside of open enrollment. These events include losing income, losing health coverage, getting married, having a child, getting divorced, and more.

Grossi emphasized trained counselors are available to help for people who may need assistance in finding a plan that's right for them.

"This is free assistance for you, people on the other end of the phone or in person or on the other end of the computer who can give you free, neutral advice," Grossi explained. "Because again, you want to know if your doctor is in network, what amount of money can you afford for a premium. It's very complicated."

Pennie's open-enrollment period runs annually from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15.

Disclosure: AARP Pennsylvania contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Minnesota is the first Midwestern state to adopt clean-car standards similar to those in California. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Federal Car Emission Standards Appear to Dovetail With MN Plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The federal government is preparing to implement new auto emission standards, and so is the state of Minnesota. Backers of both …

Social Issues

Advocates: Privatization of Paid-Leave Claim Services Raises Red Flag

HARTFORD, Conn. -- The Connecticut Campaign for Paid Family Leave has been raising concerns about outsourcing of the state paid leave program's …

Social Issues

AR Group Gathering Signatures to Get Recreational Marijuana on Ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas marijuana activists are pushing to get a recreational-cannabis amendment on the 2022 ballot. Arkansas True Grass …

Spearfish Creek in Black Hills National Forest. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

One Year Later, Great American Outdoors Act Put Into Action

PIERRE, S.D. -- Conservation groups and federal officials are cheering the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law last …

Social Issues

MT Prepares to Draw Regained House Seat

HELENA, Mont. -- With detailed census data being released this month, the work to draw Montana's new congressional district will begin in earnest …

Programs such as Double Up Food Bucks help families buy more fresh food at farmers markets. (Jeremy Segrott/Flickr)

Social Issues

Anti-Hunger Advocate to Tout Safety Net's Benefit in ID

BOISE, Idaho -- The head of Hunger Free America is coming to Idaho this weekend as part of his tour across the country. Joel Berg, CEO of the …

Social Issues

Survey: 79% of Voters Want Lawmakers to Expand High-Speed Internet Access

LINCOLN, Neb. -- More than half of Nebraska voters age 50 and older in rural parts of the state are having a hard time accessing high-speed internet…

Environment

Report: Remove Coal Ash to Clean Up Toxic Pollution of IN Groundwater

INDIANAPOLIS -- A new study reinforces the view of many Indiana environmentalists the best way to clean up toxic coal ash is by removing it, rather …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021