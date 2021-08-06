Survey: 79% of Voters Want Lawmakers to Expand High-Speed Internet Access

LINCOLN, Neb. -- More than half of Nebraska voters age 50 and older in rural parts of the state are having a hard time accessing high-speed internet, according to a new AARP survey.



Todd Stubendieck, state director for AARP Nebraska, said the lack of reliable internet access was exacerbated during the COVID public health emergency, when families were forced to work and attend school from home. Nearly eight in ten voters say lawmakers should take action to bridge the digital divide.



"And what we also learned is that, in a very bipartisan manner, these folks believe that policymakers in this state should be taking steps to ensure that all Nebraskans have access to high-speed internet," Stubendieck reported.



High-speed internet is not just for video games and streaming movies. Stubendieck pointed out it is necessary for accessing telehealth, filling out job applications, and other critical services.



Telecom companies have long resisted expanding broadband service to rural, less populated areas in Nebraska, and across the nation, because they are considered to be less profitable, and state lawmakers have resisted mandating companies to provide universal service to all residents.



A majority of voters would support partnerships to bring affordable, high-speed internet to more Nebraskans, and incentives for providers to connect unserved parts of the state.



Stubendieck likens the task of building out broadband to the challenges of bringing electricity to rural areas during the 1920s and '30s.



"High-speed internet has become a utility," Stubendieck asserted. "And there probably is a role for government going in and helping incentivize and set up the programs that help build out this infrastructure to all Nebraskans."



More than half of home internet users in non-rural parts of the state have a cable internet connection, compared to just one in ten rural homes, which rely on DSL, satellite or wireless.



Fiberoptic connections, the fastest service available, are out of reach for most homes. More than 8 in 10 surveyed report they do not have fiber, largely because of a lack of availability.



Disclosure: AARP Nebraska contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: High-speed internet survey AARP 08/06/2021



get more stories like this via email



CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- AARP Wyoming is gearing up for a series of Webinars and Telephone Town Halls to help residents of all ages get their financial houses in order.



Jennifer Baier, advisor for the office of volunteer engagement at AARP Wyoming, said navigating your financial future can be a little tricky, and each month's program will offer important tools for those just starting to save for retirement, people working to make their savings last far into their sunset years, and everyone in between.



"Whether you're looking to invest, or you're looking to save," Baier explained. "And a lot of people want to know how to plan their wills and their trusts, they have questions that vary from state to state. So we'll be able to offer some practical advice as it relates to Wyoming."



Whether it's paying off a credit card, making deposits into a retirement account, or being aware of the latest scams to protect assets, Baier noted the series will demonstrate how achieving even basic milestones can improve financial security.



All events will be free and open to the public, and you don't have to be an AARP member to participate. For more information and to sign up, head to aarp.org/wyoming.



The webinars will also help participants decide when to start claiming Social Security benefits. If you apply at age 62, you'll start collecting earlier, but if you wait, your benefit checks will likely be considerably larger.



Baier added the series' final installment will cover ways folks can protect their retirement savings.



"This is where we'll really talk about how fraudsters make it their full-time job to get your hard-earned cash," Baier outlined. "So you spend your lifetime earning, planning and saving, they're literally targeting you. So we'll cover the latest scams, how to protect yourself and your family."



If you think you've been targeted by fraudsters or want to stay up to speed on the latest scams, visit AARP's Fraud Watch Network.



Disclosure: AARP Wyoming contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Wyo. Money Milestones AARP 2021

Fraud Watch Network AARP 2021



get more stories like this via email

