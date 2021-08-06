Friday, August 6, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 6, 2021
Play

Another state is gearing up to map out new congressional districts, and Nevada and California cope with massive wildfires.

2021Talks - August 6, 2021
Play

Capitol police officers who defended Congress on January 6 will receive the Congressional Gold Medal, the Senate examines the threat of domestic terrorism, and a champion of worker's rights passes away.

Survey: 79% of Voters Want Lawmakers to Expand High-Speed Internet Access

Play

Friday, August 6, 2021   

LINCOLN, Neb. -- More than half of Nebraska voters age 50 and older in rural parts of the state are having a hard time accessing high-speed internet, according to a new AARP survey.

Todd Stubendieck, state director for AARP Nebraska, said the lack of reliable internet access was exacerbated during the COVID public health emergency, when families were forced to work and attend school from home. Nearly eight in ten voters say lawmakers should take action to bridge the digital divide.

"And what we also learned is that, in a very bipartisan manner, these folks believe that policymakers in this state should be taking steps to ensure that all Nebraskans have access to high-speed internet," Stubendieck reported.

High-speed internet is not just for video games and streaming movies. Stubendieck pointed out it is necessary for accessing telehealth, filling out job applications, and other critical services.

Telecom companies have long resisted expanding broadband service to rural, less populated areas in Nebraska, and across the nation, because they are considered to be less profitable, and state lawmakers have resisted mandating companies to provide universal service to all residents.

A majority of voters would support partnerships to bring affordable, high-speed internet to more Nebraskans, and incentives for providers to connect unserved parts of the state.

Stubendieck likens the task of building out broadband to the challenges of bringing electricity to rural areas during the 1920s and '30s.

"High-speed internet has become a utility," Stubendieck asserted. "And there probably is a role for government going in and helping incentivize and set up the programs that help build out this infrastructure to all Nebraskans."

More than half of home internet users in non-rural parts of the state have a cable internet connection, compared to just one in ten rural homes, which rely on DSL, satellite or wireless.

Fiberoptic connections, the fastest service available, are out of reach for most homes. More than 8 in 10 surveyed report they do not have fiber, largely because of a lack of availability.

Disclosure: AARP Nebraska contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Minnesota is the first Midwestern state to adopt clean-car standards similar to those in California. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Federal Car Emission Standards Appear to Dovetail With MN Plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The federal government is preparing to implement new auto emission standards, and so is the state of Minnesota. Backers of both …

Social Issues

Advocates: Privatization of Paid-Leave Claim Services Raises Red Flag

HARTFORD, Conn. -- The Connecticut Campaign for Paid Family Leave has been raising concerns about outsourcing of the state paid leave program's …

Social Issues

AR Group Gathering Signatures to Get Recreational Marijuana on Ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas marijuana activists are pushing to get a recreational-cannabis amendment on the 2022 ballot. Arkansas True Grass …

Spearfish Creek in Black Hills National Forest. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

One Year Later, Great American Outdoors Act Put Into Action

PIERRE, S.D. -- Conservation groups and federal officials are cheering the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law last …

Social Issues

MT Prepares to Draw Regained House Seat

HELENA, Mont. -- With detailed census data being released this month, the work to draw Montana's new congressional district will begin in earnest …

Programs such as Double Up Food Bucks help families buy more fresh food at farmers markets. (Jeremy Segrott/Flickr)

Social Issues

Anti-Hunger Advocate to Tout Safety Net's Benefit in ID

BOISE, Idaho -- The head of Hunger Free America is coming to Idaho this weekend as part of his tour across the country. Joel Berg, CEO of the …

Health and Wellness

Special Enrollment for PA Health Insurance Marketplace Ends Aug. 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania residents have until next week to enroll in a plan through the state's health-insurance marketplace, Pennie. Thanks …

Environment

Report: Remove Coal Ash to Clean Up Toxic Pollution of IN Groundwater

INDIANAPOLIS -- A new study reinforces the view of many Indiana environmentalists the best way to clean up toxic coal ash is by removing it, rather …

 

