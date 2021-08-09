Child Tax Credit Lifts MT Families Out of Poverty, Backers Say

MISSOULA, Mont. - More than 200,000 Montana families are seeing extra money in their bank accounts because of the extended federal Child Tax Credit.
The second round of monthly payments - $250 to $300 per child - is expected to come at the end of this week. Hailey Morton is a housekeeping manager for a hotel in Missoula. She has three kids and said she used the first payment for rent and groceries - and saved the rest.
"I am grateful for the extra help through the month," said Morton, "because that's what's really going to save me."
However, Morton said she might not qualify for the second round of payments because of the income threshold.
A Census Bureau survey from early July finds a great need for help among Montana families with children. Nearly 60,000 said they found it "somewhat or very difficult" to pay their regular bills in the last week.
Kelly Rosenleaf is the executive director of Child Care Resources in Missoula. She said child care can cost $800 to $1,000 a month, and that has kept some parents from going back to work.
She said she's been advising families to take the monthly tax credit - rather than getting a lump sum on their income-tax return - noting how important the payments are to cover everyday expenses.
"This will pull them out of poverty," said Rosenleaf, "just be enough to pull them out of poverty and make a huge difference every month in their abilities to survive, really - to pay for their child care, to pay their rent, to buy food for their families."
Rosenleaf added there are many social problems related to poverty, and thinks the country should make the tax credit permanent.
"This kind of investment will help us reduce other community problems," said Rosenleaf, "by simply making it less of a struggle for families."
President Joe Biden has proposed extending the credit through 2025 in his American Families Plan.
RALEIGH, N.C. - In some North Carolina counties, high poverty levels mean kids and parents lack access to quality pre-K learning. Some groups are trying to change that by giving parents of color the opportunity to foster change directly in their kids' schools.
Director of the group Empowered Parents in Community, Jovonia Lewis, explained many Black and Brown kids' experiences from birth to age seven can lead to stark academic disparities.
She said even before the pandemic, the number of Black and Latino children in North Carolina who read at grade level fell far below that of white children.
"But with the onset of COVID, we really got to see how fragile our system is," said Lewis. "How underresourced our current education and childcare system is for those who need its services."
Lewis pointed out, that unlike the K-12 system, early childhood education across the nation is decentralized, deregulated, and can be vastly different, depending on location.
Her group has received $300,000 dollars in grant funding over three years from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation, as part of an effort to support organizations led by and serving Black, Latino and American Indian communities.
Lewis added that disparities in discipline and "behavior labeling" begin as early as preschool for Black children. She said the funding will help address these types of inequities through policy and anti-racism trainings, and should equip more Black families with the tools to address gaps in the system.
"So, we help to empower parents," said Lewis. "Understand how to navigate the system, but also disrupt the system in places of inequities and disparities in racism, so that they can come together, build power in numbers, to advocate for what their families need."
A Princeton University study in 2019 concluded racial bias contributes to disparities in school discipline. It found Black students in grades K-12 were at least three times more likely to be arrested for incidents on school grounds, or expelled, than white students.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A new initiative called Bloom Kentucky is focused on statewide policy change to prevent and mitigate the impact of childhood adversity.
Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are traumatic events that occur before the age of 18, such as physical or sexual abuse, substance-use issues in the household, or having a parent in jail.
Sara Hemingway, executive director of the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation in Owensboro, said experiencing ACEs have lifelong effects on health, mental wellness, and the ability to function as an adult.
"It compounds the issues that they already are facing," Hemingway explained. "And it takes them twice as long, three times as long, to get back on track, and so, we can't possibly do it by ourselves."
The latest data showed 22% of kids in the Commonwealth have experienced at least two ACEs. Kentucky also has the highest rate of child victims of abuse and neglect in the nation for the third year running, and more than one in ten Kentucky children have had a parent separated from them due to incarceration, the fifth-highest rate in the nation.
Research hints the pandemic and accompanying social isolation, job loss, school closures and other stressors may be amplifying childhood trauma.
Gerry Roll, CEO of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky in Hazard, pointed out it is more important than ever to raise community awareness about the harmful effect of ACEs.
"You don't start with the money, you start with the people and the community," Roll advised. "Then we can use our dollars to work more effectively in those communities."
Barry Allen, president and treasurer of the Gheens Foundation in Louisville, said for the first time in the Commonwealth, more than thirty grant makers from around the state have agreed to come out of their comfort zones to tackle ACEs.
"And get into the business of educating, encouraging, and enabling our legislative, judicial and executive leadership in Frankfort, to enact policy changes that are necessary to prevent and mitigate this whole impact of childhood adversity on our children and families," Allen urged.
Nearly half of children in the U.S. have experienced at least one adverse childhood event prior to age 18, with a higher prevalence among children of color and low-income children.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- COVID-19 has given a whole new meaning to the term "Extraordinary Session," as state lawmakers are in Little Rock again today to take up possible changes to laws they just passed a few months ago.
They'll consider whether to repeal or amend a bill that bans mask mandates by state or local officials. In its current form, Act 1002 prohibits school districts in Arkansas from making face masks mandatory for students and teachers.
Groups, including Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said this puts young children not yet eligible for the vaccine at risk.
Gary Wheeler, a pediatrician and president of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said in the latest COVID surge, the state has seen an increase in children hospitalized due to the virus, which makes him fearful for this school year.
"The kids are sicker, and we have kids on dramatic interventions to save their lives," Wheeler recounted. "These are dramatic things that we did not see with the alpha strain last season. So, we are frankly terrified of what might happen."
Wheeler heads the board of directors of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. Arkansas had its highest jump in hospitalizations in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic on Monday. Just over 36% of Arkansans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday he does not support another statewide mask mandate, but wants the Legislature to allow local school districts more flexibility to protect kids under 12. He noted much has changed in the state since he signed Act 1002 into law in April.
"I signed it at the time because our cases were at a very low point," Hutchinson explained. "I knew that it would be overridden by the Legislature if I didn't sign it. Everything has changed now, and yes, in hindsight, I wish that had not become law."
Parents in Little Rock also filed suit Monday against the state over the mask-mandate ban, calling the legislation unconstitutional.