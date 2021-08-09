Voter ID Plans Take Center Stage in Election Policy Debates

BISMARCK, N.D. - Efforts to enact voting restrictions continue, months after the 2020 presidential election. Voter ID requirements are being floated in some cases, prompting a nonpartisan group in North Dakota to issue a cautionary tale.
One of North Dakota's two U.S. Senators recently stated he wants to require states that would mandate proof of vaccination to also adopt voter ID laws. At the state level, Nebraska's Legislature is debating a plan that calls for ID requirements for casting a ballot.
Supporters say it's a way to prevent fraud. But Rick Gion, communications and policy director of North Dakota Voters First, said a heavy-handed approach ends up causing more problems - and points to the state's own statute.
"It's still fairly strict, but it's not as strict as it used to be," said Gion. "I mean, it was very targeted and blatant."
He referred there to the hardships the North Dakota law placed on Native Americans, resulting in court settlements. The state now has to pay more than $450,000 to cover legal costs incurred by tribal nations that sued.
Gion said policymakers should focus on more pressing issues tied to elections, such as eliminating gerrymandering in redistricting.
Gion said it's reasonable to have an identification policy for someone to take part in the democratic process. But he argued some states have gone too far.
"It's just the level of what that identification is," said Gion. "How it inconveniences people, how it makes it harder to vote."
More than 35 states have some form of voter ID law. Backers of the stricter policies say in addition to preventing fraud, they help restore confidence in the election system.
But opponents contend tighter restrictions are a solution in search of a problem, and that they create extra costs and burdens for election administrators.
PARSONS, W.Va. -- Some West Virginia small business owners are turning their focus to voting rights. They hope to increase community engagement on the topic, as some state Democratic lawmakers voice their own support for federal voting-rights legislation.
Michael McClintock, co-owner of Mozark Mountain Works, a small retail store in Tucker County, said small businesses in many West Virginia towns are the backbone of local economies. But he believes they no longer have a voice because of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision, as well as legislative actions that have yielded more power to large corporations.
"And therefore, less and less of a voice to small business," McClintock asserted. "And I think that that is damaging to the population in general."
This year, a long list of major companies such as Amazon, Google, Netflix and Starbucks have made public statements opposing voting restrictions.
State democratic lawmakers, including Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, Del. Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, and Del. Cody Thompson, D-Randolph, were in Washington, D.C. last week, where they joined more than 100 other lawmakers to show support for the For The People Act.
Small business owners continue to grapple with supply shortages, worker shortages and other challenges brought on by the pandemic. McClintock pointed out he is not worried about alienating potential customers. He believes people on both sides of the political aisle can agree that expanding access to voting is critical in a democracy.
"Giving an equal voice back to small business is eminently nonpartisan, as far as I can tell," McClintock argued.
In a June survey of more than 1,000 small business owners by the group Small Business for America's Future, 60% said they're "concerned" about the state of our democracy.
Among those polled, 74% said they support expanding voting rights and access, and 86% said they believe limits should be set on the amount of money individuals and third-party groups can donate to political campaigns and candidates.
HELENA, Mont. -- With detailed census data being released this month, the work to draw Montana's new congressional district will begin in earnest soon.
The state had two seats in Congress for nearly all of the 20th century, but lost one after the 1990 census. Districts one and two roughly cut the state west and east, between the mountainous part and the plains.
Rob Saldin, professor of political science at the University of Montana, said there is no requirement to split the state between west and east, but the expectation is the new line will be similar to the one drawn three decades ago.
"One tricky thing this time around is that the population growth that we've had has been in the west, and so it's not going to be able to be exactly the same," Saldin predicted. "And I think a lot of this comes down to what are you going to keep in the west and what are you going to have to put into the east?"
Saldin pointed out one place to watch is fast-growing Gallatin County, located in the south-central part of the state. He noted where the county is placed could determine how much influence the outnumbered Democrats have in House races. The goal is to make the districts as equal as possible without dividing communities unnaturally.
In the 1970s, the Montana Constitution set up an independent body, known as the District and Apportionment Commission, to determine both congressional and state legislative districts.
Saldin explained the affiliations of commission members are split, with two Democrats, two Republicans and a chairperson chosen by the Montana Supreme Court, in order to take politics out of the process as much as possible.
"The idea here is that with the commission that's evenly balanced that you'll have kind of saner, more natural, more obvious lines that get drawn," Saldin emphasized.
One contentious idea for drawing districts is their competitiveness. Democrats have pushed for creating competitive districts, but Republicans countered the process shouldn't create specific political outcomes.
Saldin stressed the argument for competitive districts is that you get more moderate candidates.
"When you have really lopsided districts, then all the attention goes to the primary, and that emboldens primary voters rather than the population as a whole, and you tend to get more extreme candidates," Saldin observed.
In July, the District and Apportionment Commission voted it "may consider" competitiveness when drawing lines. Elections for the two U.S. House members who will represent Montana take place in 2022.
DES MOINES, Iowa -- When Iowans register to vote or cast their ballot, the forms are usually just in English.
A civil rights group argued the state needs to clarify whether counties can offer materials in other languages so that disenfranchised residents can take part in elections.
This week, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa filed a court petition, asking the Secretary of State to make it clear what is allowed when translating election materials.
Nick Salazar, Iowa state director for LULAC, said the process is already confusing enough.
"And when you can't read the forms, or you can't speak the language, it's going to create a lot of issues," Salazar asserted.
He pointed out not having the forms in other languages such as Spanish means thousands of people who are eligible cannot access voter information.
The petition centers around a 2002 state law which defined English as Iowa's official language. LULAC said a subsequent court ruling further narrowed the scope in seeking translations.
Joe Henry, LULAC's political director in Iowa, adds that the state missed on opportunity, based on the court's opinion, to challenge the decision. Because there was no follow-up, he says it has become status-quo for the state not to offer forms in separate languages.
"Due to a continuing misinterpretation of a 2007 court decision regarding a law enacted in 2002 by the state legislature, that right has been denied," Henry said.
In response to the petition, the Secretary of State's office said it will follow the process outlined in the law, while adding it does outreach to the Spanish-speaking community when it comes to elections.
Salazar contended the barriers are especially problematic during the Iowa caucuses. He also cited an example from last year when a voter needed to have an issue resolved through their local county auditor's office.
"In order for us to address the issue, we have to get on a conference call with the county auditor, with the voter and a translator," Salazar recounted.
Currently, only two Iowa counties are allowed to use non-English forms because they are exempt under federal law. LULAC hopes the order ultimately allows the state's other 97 counties to do the same.
The Secretary of State said it has received the filing. A formal response is required within 60 days, at which point further court action can be taken.
