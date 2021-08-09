Voter ID Plans Take Center Stage in Election Policy Debates

HELENA, Mont. -- With detailed census data being released this month, the work to draw Montana's new congressional district will begin in earnest soon.



The state had two seats in Congress for nearly all of the 20th century, but lost one after the 1990 census. Districts one and two roughly cut the state west and east, between the mountainous part and the plains.



Rob Saldin, professor of political science at the University of Montana, said there is no requirement to split the state between west and east, but the expectation is the new line will be similar to the one drawn three decades ago.



"One tricky thing this time around is that the population growth that we've had has been in the west, and so it's not going to be able to be exactly the same," Saldin predicted. "And I think a lot of this comes down to what are you going to keep in the west and what are you going to have to put into the east?"



Saldin pointed out one place to watch is fast-growing Gallatin County, located in the south-central part of the state. He noted where the county is placed could determine how much influence the outnumbered Democrats have in House races. The goal is to make the districts as equal as possible without dividing communities unnaturally.



In the 1970s, the Montana Constitution set up an independent body, known as the District and Apportionment Commission, to determine both congressional and state legislative districts.



Saldin explained the affiliations of commission members are split, with two Democrats, two Republicans and a chairperson chosen by the Montana Supreme Court, in order to take politics out of the process as much as possible.



"The idea here is that with the commission that's evenly balanced that you'll have kind of saner, more natural, more obvious lines that get drawn," Saldin emphasized.



One contentious idea for drawing districts is their competitiveness. Democrats have pushed for creating competitive districts, but Republicans countered the process shouldn't create specific political outcomes.



Saldin stressed the argument for competitive districts is that you get more moderate candidates.



"When you have really lopsided districts, then all the attention goes to the primary, and that emboldens primary voters rather than the population as a whole, and you tend to get more extreme candidates," Saldin observed.



In July, the District and Apportionment Commission voted it "may consider" competitiveness when drawing lines. Elections for the two U.S. House members who will represent Montana take place in 2022.



DES MOINES, Iowa -- When Iowans register to vote or cast their ballot, the forms are usually just in English.



A civil rights group argued the state needs to clarify whether counties can offer materials in other languages so that disenfranchised residents can take part in elections.



This week, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa filed a court petition, asking the Secretary of State to make it clear what is allowed when translating election materials.



Nick Salazar, Iowa state director for LULAC, said the process is already confusing enough.



"And when you can't read the forms, or you can't speak the language, it's going to create a lot of issues," Salazar asserted.



He pointed out not having the forms in other languages such as Spanish means thousands of people who are eligible cannot access voter information.



The petition centers around a 2002 state law which defined English as Iowa's official language. LULAC said a subsequent court ruling further narrowed the scope in seeking translations.



Joe Henry, LULAC's political director in Iowa, adds that the state missed on opportunity, based on the court's opinion, to challenge the decision. Because there was no follow-up, he says it has become status-quo for the state not to offer forms in separate languages.



"Due to a continuing misinterpretation of a 2007 court decision regarding a law enacted in 2002 by the state legislature, that right has been denied," Henry said.



In response to the petition, the Secretary of State's office said it will follow the process outlined in the law, while adding it does outreach to the Spanish-speaking community when it comes to elections.



Salazar contended the barriers are especially problematic during the Iowa caucuses. He also cited an example from last year when a voter needed to have an issue resolved through their local county auditor's office.



"In order for us to address the issue, we have to get on a conference call with the county auditor, with the voter and a translator," Salazar recounted.



Currently, only two Iowa counties are allowed to use non-English forms because they are exempt under federal law. LULAC hopes the order ultimately allows the state's other 97 counties to do the same.



The Secretary of State said it has received the filing. A formal response is required within 60 days, at which point further court action can be taken.



