COVID Innovations Celebrated During National Health Center Week

DENVER - Sunday marked the beginning of National Health Center Week, a chance to spotlight important contributions made by safety-net hospitals and clinics in Colorado and across the nation that serve all residents regardless of their ability to pay.
Polly Anderson, vice president for financing and strategy for the Colorado Community Health Network, said the past year found centers scrambling to meet multiple challenges brought by COVID.
She said centers in Colorado showed a tremendous amount of adaptation to continue caring for patients.
"And real-time innovation to adapt technology," said Anderson, "to change their staffing practices, to focus on patient access and safety, and to develop new community partnerships in the midst of a lot of upheaval and change during the pandemic."
Switching to telehealth - which involved overcoming significant technical and procedural challenges - allowed patients to safely access care, while also protecting staff.
Anderson said all that work now means that more of the state's residents will be able to access health care, especially patients in rural areas and those without smartphones or high-speed internet.
But she warned that some of the telehealth services implemented during the pandemic are at risk of expiring soon, unless federal policy makers act.
For patients unable to travel to clinics, one center was able to provide primary and behavioral health care to people living outdoors and in shelters by expanding their street medicine programs.
"And equipped nurses," said Anderson, "who are familiar with the population, who know individuals who are living on the street - and sent them out with a backpack that included technology to connect them in real time to a provider."
Anderson said it's easy to point to the technological innovations made during COVID, but she noted it was the staff who really rose to the occasion. Everybody pitched in where they could, whether it was helping set up makeshift outdoor screening and treatment tents, or curbside pharmacy pick-up.
"It was the people behind it that made those rapid innovations possible, and allowed health centers to maintain access," said Anderson. "That kind of quick thinking and redeployment helped keep a lot of people working in communities across our state."
RIVERTON, Wyo. -- Wyoming medical professionals are urging state lawmakers to act before it's too late to take advantage of a pandemic-related financial incentive for expanding Medicaid coverage.
The American Rescue Plan would bring an additional $54 million into state coffers, to pay for expansion but also to invest in priorities including education and infrastructure.
Jan Cartwright, executive director of the Wyoming Primary Care Association, said in addition to giving up to 24,000 people access to health insurance, the move would provide some relief for the state's budget.
"When you have more people in the health insurance pool, everybody is more healthy," Cartwright asserted. "I think it's a Wyoming value that we see more people having access to health care, which really increases productivity, it increases the ability of families to thrive."
A recent Joint Revenue Committee-sponsored bill would give Gov. Mark Gordon permission to discuss options for expansion with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Opponents have long argued Wyoming doesn't need federal assistance to take care of its residents, and warned the state would be on the hook for additional costs if the Affordable Care Act is ever dismantled.
Cartwright noted roughly 70% of the people who would qualify for expanded coverage already have at least one job, but work in sectors that do not provide health benefits. She pointed to data showing expansion also would improve health outcomes for mothers and infants.
"About half of the new enrollees, if we were to expand Medicaid, are working women under the age of 35," Cartwright emphasized. "And right now our state has one of the nation's highest uninsured rates for women of childbearing age."
Proponents also say hospitals, frequently the largest employers in rural areas, would benefit from expansion, because they would not be stuck with millions of dollars in uncompensated care costs when patients without coverage cannot pay their bills.
Cartwright added people with insurance also are more likely to seek preventive care, which would mean fewer costly trips to the emergency room.
"We know that the emergency room is the most costly way to seek health care, and a lot of people who do not have health insurance end up in the emergency room," Cartwright observed. "Medicaid expansion would really support the entire health care system."
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansans are well aware the state is seeing one of the nation's worst outbreaks of the delta COVID variant - but it's also seeing a big uptick in vaccinations.
On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported almost 2,800 new COVID cases - but also more than 11,000 vaccine doses administered, at least double from the month prior.
Dr. Creshelle Nash, medical director for health equity and public programs at Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield said it's important to keep trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible to prevent a larger surge.
"I think there are mainly two groups of people we can reach in Arkansas, what data is telling us," said Nash, "those 'wait and see' people, and to continue to educate about possible side effects. There are people that are still very concerned about that, and rightly so. But we have to give people credible information, and we will continue to do that."
Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is leading an educational initiative, called "Vaccinate the Natural State," to get more Arkansans protected against COVID-19. The state says more than 42% of residents over age 12 are now fully vaccinated.
Beatriz Mondragon, grants coordinator and program manager for the Arkansas Minority Health Commission, said they've also seen vaccine demand start to pick up again at their community-based clinics across the state.
She said they've focused on hosting clinics at places like churches and food banks, to better serve hard-to-reach communities.
"It's important to, at this point, target the entire state and be able to bring those resources to the rural communities," said Mondragon. "Because they have those barriers, of transportation, not a lot of resources available there, health resources available there. So, we want to meet people where they are."
Arkansas Minority Health hosts a vaccine clinic today from 1 to 4 p.m. at Mission Outreach of Northeast Arkansas in Greene County. Other vaccine sites are online at 'arminorityhealth.com.'
CONCORD, N.H. -- The pandemic has revealed the benefits of telemedicine, but advocates are concerned some New Hampshire residents may not be able to access it, long-term.
New Hampshire law requires insurance companies to pay the same rates for telehealth services as for in-person care, but that doesn't apply to people who work for companies that offer self-insured health plans.
Richard Cantz, president and CEO of Goodwill Northern New England, which provides self-insured plans but opts to reimburse telehealth services at the same rates, said it also increases access for people who have difficulties getting to their doctors, especially in rural areas.
"To assume that everybody has access to simply hop in a car or access public transportation to attend an in-person face-to-face appointment, just isn't realistic," Cantz contended. "It wasn't realistic before the pandemic, it certainly isn't realistic now."
He added people also may not have time to take off work. Some states, like neighboring Maine and Vermont, do not have the same statutes requiring reimbursement parity, but advocates stressed there is still room to grow, in New Hampshire and at the federal level.
Lynn Stanley, interim executive director of the National Association of Social Workers Maine chapter, explained when a company offers self-insured health plans, the employer sets the rules.
She worried when companies do not make the same decision Goodwill did, care providers, including for mental-health services, may not be able to offer telehealth visits.
"We're encouraging businesses, organizations and agencies that have self-insured plans to look at their plans and make sure that telehealth is reimbursed at the same rate as the in-person visits," Stanley noted.
She added many people have come to rely on telehealth during the pandemic and would benefit from it being a permanent option. It has been especially helpful for people facing a lack of childcare, transportation or other limiting factors.
