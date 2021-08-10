Tuesday, August 10, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 10, 2021
Play

Red flags are issued on greenhouse gas emissions; we have reports from N.M. and Calif. And doubts are cast on the latest GOP efforts to re-figure Wisconsin's vote totals from the 2020 election.

2021Talks - August 10, 2021
Play

The U.N. says climate change is accelerating, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants to raise the debt ceiling, Democrats release a $3.5 trillion budget resolution, and the Arizona presidential election audit nears an end.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Advocates: CA is Ground Zero in Wake of U.N. Climate Report

Play

Tuesday, August 10, 2021   

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Advocates contended a new United Nations report Climate change report United Nations 08/09/2021 waving red flags on climate change is particularly critical for California, where megafires and persistent drought already are becoming the norm.

The report also predicts up to a foot of sea-level rise by mid-century.

Mary Creasman, CEO of the California League of Conservation Voters, said the way forward is to wean our transportation and buildings off of oil and gas, and stop using single use-plastics, made from petroleum.

"We need a government that is going to mandate and regulate corporate polluters, fossil-fuel industries, carbon emissions, to get to the change we need by 2030. That's the solution," Creasman asserted.

Nonetheless, this year California lawmakers have stalled or killed bills to require new buildings be all-electric, hold corporate polluters accountable and ban new fracking permits.

Advocates are gathering signatures for a ballot initiative to limit single-use plastics. Opponents argued the measures would burden an economy already hard-hit by COVID.

Creasman urged lawmakers to take action on a national scale from the Biden administration and Congress, which will depend on the results of the 2022 midterm election.

"The problem is that we don't have the political will and the political power to do it at the rate and scale that science tells us we have to," Creasman lamented.

California has been a leader on other fronts in the battle against climate change. The state will require that by 2035, all personal cars sold will be zero-emission vehicles, with clean trucks mandated by 2045.

The state has set a goal to preserve 30% of lands and water by 2030 and become carbon-neutral by 2045.

Disclosure: California League of Conservation Voters contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Microenterprise businesses, with five employees or fewer, make up more than 85% of all businesses in Nebraska. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Time to Get in Line for Small Business Tax Credits

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska businesses with no more than five employees now can apply for up to $20,000 in tax credits. Johnathan Hladik, policy …

Social Issues

WI Watchdog: Election Audit Demands Merely Campaign Fodder

MADISON, Wis. -- A pro-democracy group said the latest attempt to pick apart Wisconsin's vote totals from the 2020 presidential election doesn't hold …

Social Issues

WA Workers Feel Disrespected After Challenging Year

SEATTLE -- Washington state workers who showed up throughout the pandemic are feeling disrespected by their employers as the state opens up. About 1,…

Pennsylvania has the widest funding gap between wealthy and poor school districts of any state in the country. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Some Racial Evidence to Be Permitted in PA School Funding Lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With less than a month until a Pennsylvania public school funding lawsuit is set to begin, a Commonwealth Court judge recently …

Social Issues

Renters Behind on Payments Urged to Check Eligibility for Assistance

LOWELL, Mass. -- As landlords and real-estate companies challenge the Biden administration's new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) …

Ohio's poverty rate is 13.1%, while the U.S. rate is 12.3%. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Pandemic's Ripple Effects Had Big Impact on Low-Income Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The number of Ohio residents living in poverty was trending down before the pandemic, but advocates in Ohio emphasized there is …

Health and Wellness

COVID Innovations Celebrated During National Health Center Week

DENVER - Sunday marked the beginning of National Health Center Week, a chance to spotlight important contributions made by safety-net hospitals and …

Health and Wellness

Health Professionals Urge Lawmakers to Expand Medicaid

RIVERTON, Wyo. -- Wyoming medical professionals are urging state lawmakers to act before it's too late to take advantage of a pandemic-related …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021