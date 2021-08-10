Some Racial Evidence to Be Permitted in PA School Funding Lawsuit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- St. Louis educators' unions are working to let families know what to expect at school this fall, and urging them to get ready.



School returns on August 23, and the American Federation of Teachers in St. Louis along with St. Louis Public Schools are holding what they call a "Safe Start Celebration," with health screenings and information about COVID safety precautions in schools.



Byron Clemens, spokesperson for the American Federation of Teachers St. Louis Local 420, noted they are encouraging families whose children did not attend school regularly during the pandemic to return full-time this fall.



"There's a mandatory mask for every child, all the staff and faculty, visitors," Clemens explained. "We're still continuing to offer vaccines for every employee, and we're doing our best to protect not just ourselves, but the children and the community at large."



At the event from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Gateway Middle School in St. Louis, public-school students can get vaccinated against COVID-19; have dental, vision, hearing and lead screenings; register for school and confirm their school location; and receive free books, backpacks and school supplies.



Clemens added part of the reason they want to be extra transparent with families this year is because of the disruptions to education that have made it more difficult for many kids to learn. He acknowledged going from in-person to virtual learning to hybrid and back to in-person has not been easy, but he is confident they can handle this next school year safely.



"We're very, very pleased with compliance of 3- and 4-year-olds wearing masks, all the way through high school," Clemens emphasized. "That's been exciting for us, because we weren't sure when we first put out these plans that that would work, and it turns out that it does. "



Remote learning posed difficulties for many students, especially those who are low-income or don't have reliable high-speed internet. Groups advocating for equitable education hope a safe return to school will help reduce the divide.



References: Safe Start Celebration AFT Local 420 2021



get more stories like this via email



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The youngest students, along with faculty and staff, will need to mask up in the Rio Rancho schools when classes begin next Monday.



In a 3-2 decision, the Rio Rancho School Board decided this week all elementary students and faculty will need to wear masks to protect them from COVID-19, while middle and high schoolers will not, if they can provide proof they are vaccinated.



Billie Helean, president of the Rio Rancho School Employees Union, is convinced it is the best way to keep staff and students safe in a difficult environment.



"Even though the masks are kind-of a pain, we know that," Helean acknowledged. "However, we all know that being in person is the best way to learn. Students get the most from their teachers and from their peers when they're in person."



Rio Rancho middle- and high-school students return to classrooms on Thursday, August 5, with elementary students going back on Monday, August 9. The Rio Rancho guidelines align with the New Mexico Public Education Department's decision to ease mask requirements for vaccinated students in upper grades, but requiring them for all primary students.



To reach out to parents to share what to expect when school starts, Helean pointed out the teacher's union and school district have used billboards, print ads, flyers, social media and other channels.



"Canvassing with door hangers for families, so that they understand that school is in session it's 100%, and that we are ready to welcome every single student back to those safe learning environments," Helean explained.



Helean added they are also taking steps in the classrooms to encourage safety.



"Things like marking the floors to help students visualize being socially distant, ensuring that students are at least three feet apart in the classroom, sanitizing procedures," Helean outlined.



Rio Rancho Public Schools announced it will not segregate students at the secondary level based on vaccination status. More than 56 million students attend public and private elementary, middle and high schools in the United States.



Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Rio Rancho Public School District 2021

School mask guidelines N.M. Public Education Dept. 07/27/2021



get more stories like this via email

