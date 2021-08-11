Wednesday, August 11, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 11, 2021
Block parties tonight as part of an initiative to promote full-time, in-person instruction this fall; New York is about to get its first woman governor.

Infrastructure Bill Could Help with SD Water Quality

Wednesday, August 11, 2021   

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Anyone hoping for a range of new infrastructure projects across America saw a major development this week, with the U.S. Senate signing off on a bipartisan plan. In South Dakota, clean-water advocates hope it leads to work that will protect a key resource.

The $1 trillion plan is getting attention for funding road and bridge improvements, but there's also $55 billion set aside for water and wastewater infrastructure.

Activist Sarah Peterson, who's been fighting mining permits with the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance, said industrial activity has her concerned about water quality in much of the state.

"Our water is precious," she said, "and pipelines are not the solution."

She pointed to fracking in the broader Dakota region as another impact on water quality. A U-S News and World Report studyranks South Dakota 32nd in the nation for drinking-water quality. The White House has said that, for now, it appears the state will get investments in areas such as high-speed internet and electric-vehicle charging stations. The House must approve the plan before it goes to President Joe Biden.

It's unclear yet how much funding South Dakota would see for water-related infrastructure projects. In a largely rural state, Peterson said, these issues can fall under the radar without as much coverage as the water-quality scandal in Flint, Michigan, several years ago.

"Not as many people are being affected and it doesn't hit the news," she said, "but we have sewer problems, we have water problems."

The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that South Dakota has $730 million in drinking-water infrastructure needs, and $166 million in wastewater needs. Peterson and other clean-water advocates have said investing in upgrades is a good approach, but also needs to be more enforcement and monitoring of pollution.




The recently formed union Workers for Biological Diversity is part of a national movement by employees of nonprofit agencies to unionize. (pressmaster/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Conservation Group Employees Form Union

TUCSON, Ariz. - When most people think of a labor union, images of factory workers, carpenters or pipefitters come to mind. But what about workers on …

Environment

Solution to Wildlife Collisions Needed on OR Highway

VALE, Ore. - Eastern Oregonians are calling for a solution to wildlife collisions along a stretch of highway through the Malheur River Canyon…

Health and Wellness

ACA Open Enrollment Deadline is Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Kentuckians have until Sunday to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. The Biden administration …

In 2018, 82% of races for Illinois legislative seats were either uncontested or had challengers whose campaigns were not competitive. (pabrady63/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IL Groups: Key to Redistricting is Keeping Communities Together

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Illinois, good-government groups are …

Social Issues

Groups Rally for Bipartisan, Transparent Redistricting Process

INDIANAPOLIS - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Indiana, good-government groups are urging …

Scranton, in Lackawanna County, is home to more than 10,000 public-school students. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

AFT President to Attend Scranton 'Back to School for All' Events

SCRANTON, Pa. - Community block parties in Scranton this evening are getting some national attention. American Federation of Teachers President …

Environment

MN Clean-Energy Jobs Rebound from COVID Punch

MINNEAPOLIS - The COVID-19 pandemic ended job gains in plenty of industries, including clean energy. But a new report says the setback for …

Environment

Fence Mapping Project Helps Wildlife Move Across West

MISSOULA, Mont. - Wildlife is being fenced in across the West, and researchers are now mapping these lines to understand how they affect animals…

 

