Conservation Group Employees Form Union

TUCSON, Ariz. - When most people think of a labor union, images of factory workers, carpenters or pipefitters come to mind. But what about workers on the front lines of the battle against climate change?



Employees of an Arizona-based advocacy group have formed Workers for Biological Diversity. The new union - made up of scientists, lawyers and organizers - was recognized by the Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit that advocates for threatened species and other conservation issues.



Center staff attorney and union representative Ross Middlemiss said employees believe a unified workforce can help drive the Center's mission.



"It really came out of a place of value in what we have at the Center and wanting to be a part of the continued improvement and evolution going forward," he said. "We wanted to make the Center a better place, and have a hand in that process."



Middlemiss said other major conservation groups have formed or are in the process of forming similar unions, including 350.org, Human Rights Watch, the Sunrise Movement and the Sierra Club.



The new union was formed under the auspices of the Communications Workers of America, making it part of a nationwide network of labor unions. Beth Allen, CWA communications director, said the union movement among workers at nonprofits is growing.



"When one group of workers in that sector organizes," she said, "the people hear about it and they think, 'Hey, that might be a good fit for our workplace, too.' And they start taking action to look into it, to see if it would be a good fit for them."



The Center for Biological Diversity is based in Tucson and has offices throughout the United States and in Mexico. Its programs include Endangered Species, Environmental Health, Oceans, Public Lands, Sustainability, Environmental Justice, and Climate Law.





ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The federal government is preparing to implement new auto emission standards, and so is the state of Minnesota.



Backers of both initiatives say there will not be any problems with overlap. Through an executive order, President Joe Biden is calling for half of all passenger vehicles sold by 2030 to have zero emissions. Another part of the plan focuses on gas- powered engines, with tougher benchmarks for fuel emissions for 2023 and 2024 vehicles.



Anjali Bains, Senior Clean Transportation Manager at Minnesota-based Fresh Energy, said the federal goals match up with what will take place in Minnesota for 2025 models.



"So it matters for us because Minnesota will be following the federal emission standards for the next two years," Bains explained. "So, if the Biden administration is updating those standards, that means we get to enjoy more fuel-efficient vehicles sooner than even what Clean Cars Minnesota would have allowed us to enjoy."



She noted if the federal fuel-emission standards hold, it would be a smooth carryover into Minnesota's plan, which would mean auto dealers located near neighboring states wouldn't have to worry about price differentials.



Minnesota's standards have received pushback from the auto-dealer industry. Meanwhile, some climate observers say Biden's plan won't do enough to reduce the impact of global warming.



Despite the similarities, Bains noted Minnesota's plan has a key difference.



"Where automakers are required to send more electric vehicles here, and that is not something the federal tailpipe emissions standards will seek to address," Bains pointed out.



When it comes to zero-emissions cars, the Biden administration goal is not legally binding. But a handful of automakers said they support the long-term target, and hope to achieve nearly 50% sales of electric vehicles by 2030.



INDIANAPOLIS -- A new study reinforces the view of many Indiana environmentalists the best way to clean up toxic coal ash is by removing it, rather than leaving it in place.



Coal ash is the waste produced from burning coal, and often is stored in unlined impoundments.



The report, from environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice, looked at the Michigan City Generating Station in Indiana, along with two others in South Carolina and Montana.



Tim Maloney, senior policy director for the Hoosier Environmental Council, said for many years, Indiana's coal ash was virtually unregulated. He added the pollution can be harmful to both human health and aquatic life, when it causes toxic metals to leak into the groundwater.



"We have dozens of these leaking surface impoundments that are contaminating groundwater, and in some cases have contaminated drinking-water wells," Maloney reported. "So it's a major, major environmental contamination problem."



Indiana has more coal-ash surface impoundments than any other state, and many are closing, due to federal regulatory measures of leaking impoundments put in place in 2015 by the Environmental Protection Agency.



Some utility companies are proposing a leave-in-place approach, draining surface water and capping the pond. Maloney argued a clean closure, fully removing the ash, is better for the economy and the environment.



A clean closure of the Michigan City plant could create roughly 70 jobs in the area. Maloney suggested Indiana's many impoundments could be better served as locations for clean-energy generation.



"Areas where the ash is left in place generally cannot be redeveloped because they're not structurally sound enough to build on top of," Maloney explained. "Plus, you have to maintain the viability of the cover that they put over the ash, or else you're just contributing to the long-term environmental contamination."



He pointed to findings in the report, which showed a clean closure of the Michigan City Generating Station would increase Indiana's GDP by $113 million more than the proposal by NIPSCO, the utility company there, to leave the ash in place.



He added for the surrounding community, which is nearly 40% people of color and more than 45% low-income, a clean closure would better protect their water.



