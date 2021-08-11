Wednesday, August 11, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 11, 2021
Play

Block parties tonight as part of an initiative to promote full-time, in-person instruction this fall; New York is about to get its first woman governor.

2021Talks - August 11, 2021
Play

Block parties tonight as part of an initiative to promote full-time, in-person instruction this fall; New York is about to get its first woman governor.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Conservation Group Employees Form Union

Play

Wednesday, August 11, 2021   

TUCSON, Ariz. - When most people think of a labor union, images of factory workers, carpenters or pipefitters come to mind. But what about workers on the front lines of the battle against climate change?

Employees of an Arizona-based advocacy group have formed Workers for Biological Diversity. The new union - made up of scientists, lawyers and organizers - was recognized by the Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit that advocates for threatened species and other conservation issues.

Center staff attorney and union representative Ross Middlemiss said employees believe a unified workforce can help drive the Center's mission.

"It really came out of a place of value in what we have at the Center and wanting to be a part of the continued improvement and evolution going forward," he said. "We wanted to make the Center a better place, and have a hand in that process."

Middlemiss said other major conservation groups have formed or are in the process of forming similar unions, including 350.org, Human Rights Watch, the Sunrise Movement and the Sierra Club.

The new union was formed under the auspices of the Communications Workers of America, making it part of a nationwide network of labor unions. Beth Allen, CWA communications director, said the union movement among workers at nonprofits is growing.

"When one group of workers in that sector organizes," she said, "the people hear about it and they think, 'Hey, that might be a good fit for our workplace, too.' And they start taking action to look into it, to see if it would be a good fit for them."

The Center for Biological Diversity is based in Tucson and has offices throughout the United States and in Mexico. Its programs include Endangered Species, Environmental Health, Oceans, Public Lands, Sustainability, Environmental Justice, and Climate Law.


get more stories like this via email

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources recently estimated a majority of the state's waterways are "impaired" in terms of water quality. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Bill Could Help with SD Water Quality

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Anyone hoping for a range of new infrastructure projects across America saw a major development this week, with the U.S. Senate …

Environment

Solution to Wildlife Collisions Needed on OR Highway

VALE, Ore. - Eastern Oregonians are calling for a solution to wildlife collisions along a stretch of highway through the Malheur River Canyon…

Health and Wellness

ACA Open Enrollment Deadline is Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Kentuckians have until Sunday to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. The Biden administration …

In 2018, 82% of races for Illinois legislative seats were either uncontested or had challengers whose campaigns were not competitive. (pabrady63/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IL Groups: Key to Redistricting is Keeping Communities Together

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Illinois, good-government groups are …

Social Issues

Groups Rally for Bipartisan, Transparent Redistricting Process

INDIANAPOLIS - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Indiana, good-government groups are urging …

Scranton, in Lackawanna County, is home to more than 10,000 public-school students. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

AFT President to Attend Scranton 'Back to School for All' Events

SCRANTON, Pa. - Community block parties in Scranton this evening are getting some national attention. American Federation of Teachers President …

Environment

MN Clean-Energy Jobs Rebound from COVID Punch

MINNEAPOLIS - The COVID-19 pandemic ended job gains in plenty of industries, including clean energy. But a new report says the setback for …

Environment

Fence Mapping Project Helps Wildlife Move Across West

MISSOULA, Mont. - Wildlife is being fenced in across the West, and researchers are now mapping these lines to understand how they affect animals…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021