ACA Open Enrollment Deadline is Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Kentuckians have until Sunday to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace.



The Biden administration opened the pandemic-related special enrollment window earlier this year, to give people more time to get coverage. It's estimated thousands of Kentuckians are newly eligible for a zero-dollar premium plan, but Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency Kynector Heather Cain warned that option ends in five days. She noted that people who are uninsured - as well as those who already have coverage but want to choose a different plan, can apply - and "kynectors" can help.



"We can meet you at a public place, we can talk you through it over the phone," she said, "and the way to find out the kynector in your area, would be to go to kynect.ky.gov.



It's estimated that around 77,000 Kentuckians have signed up so far, and the number is expected to climb in the next few days. People with questions or who want to update or submit an application by phone can call the marketplace directly at 800-318-2596. For help in your county, use the "Find the Kynector" tool online, or call 855-459-6328.



Cain pointed out that anyone already enrolled in a marketplace health insurance plan can go back and update their application to have the new, higher subsidies applied to their monthly premiums.



"COVID is starting to get worse; we don't know what's going to happen from day to day," she said. "If you filled out an application at the beginning of the year, call us before the 15th - let's rerun your application. You may get a cheaper premium at this time."



Dr. Alison Moncayo, a pediatrician at the White House Clinic in Richmond, said people who have health insurance are more likely to see their doctors for preventive care.



"Having that healthcare in place so that you can go to the doctor, not only when you're sick, but also to prevent illness, is just super important," she said.



Kentucky's state-run healthcare exchange is expected to be operational this fall. For 2022 health coverage, residents will be able to use the Kynect system.



DENVER - Sunday marked the beginning of National Health Center Week, a chance to spotlight important contributions made by safety-net hospitals and clinics in Colorado and across the nation that serve all residents regardless of their ability to pay.



Polly Anderson, vice president for financing and strategy for the Colorado Community Health Network, said the past year found centers scrambling to meet multiple challenges brought by COVID.



She said centers in Colorado showed a tremendous amount of adaptation to continue caring for patients.



"And real-time innovation to adapt technology," said Anderson, "to change their staffing practices, to focus on patient access and safety, and to develop new community partnerships in the midst of a lot of upheaval and change during the pandemic."



Switching to telehealth - which involved overcoming significant technical and procedural challenges - allowed patients to safely access care, while also protecting staff.



Anderson said all that work now means that more of the state's residents will be able to access health care, especially patients in rural areas and those without smartphones or high-speed internet.



But she warned that some of the telehealth services implemented during the pandemic are at risk of expiring soon, unless federal policy makers act.



For patients unable to travel to clinics, one center was able to provide primary and behavioral health care to people living outdoors and in shelters by expanding their street medicine programs.



"And equipped nurses," said Anderson, "who are familiar with the population, who know individuals who are living on the street - and sent them out with a backpack that included technology to connect them in real time to a provider."



Anderson said it's easy to point to the technological innovations made during COVID, but she noted it was the staff who really rose to the occasion. Everybody pitched in where they could, whether it was helping set up makeshift outdoor screening and treatment tents, or curbside pharmacy pick-up.



"It was the people behind it that made those rapid innovations possible, and allowed health centers to maintain access," said Anderson. "That kind of quick thinking and redeployment helped keep a lot of people working in communities across our state."







