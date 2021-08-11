NH Groups: Family Caregivers Could Benefit from Credit for Caring Act

CONCORD, N.H. - More than 48 million people nationwide become unpaid caregivers for an adult family member or friend each year, and new survey data says on average, they spend more than $7,000 a year to provide that care. A bill before Congress would provide eligible caregivers with a tax credit of up to $5,000 to offset those expenses.



Todd Fahey, state director of AARP New Hampshire, said the Granite State is home to roughly 177,000 family caregivers.



"They are the backbone of the long-term care system," he said. "They're the ones who do all this work without compensation, usually without any recognition from anybody, other than the one they're caring for."



Fahey recommended that caregivers record their expenses as they're incurred, talk with their loved one about their wishes for care, and make a money management plan. About half of caregivers surveyed by AARP said they spend their own money on household expenses, and 30% pitch in to pay rent or mortgage payments for the person they're assisting.



Caregivers in what's known as the "Boomer" and "Silent" generations spend the most raw dollars, as the study found many are caring for people with dementia. But Fahey added that it's "Millennial" and "Gen-Z" caregivers who spend the greatest share of their annual income on care-related expenses.



"People first starting off in their careers and just sort of getting themselves financially stable," he said. "It hits them harder."



About a third of respondents said they've had to change their own work schedules, or take time off. Retired Granite Stater Roger Desrosiers was a caregiver to his father for 17 years. He said he believes that in addition to a tax credit, caregivers need services such as day programs for seniors and paid family and medical leave.



"Around the time that he had his heart attack," he said, "it would have been very helpful to be able to take the time off work then, and be home with him - and to be able to monitor his health over those initial days and weeks."



Desrosiers said that when his father first came to stay with him and his wife, his father was largely independent. But over time, after suffering a heart attack - and later, dementia - the level of care increased.





LINCOLN, Neb. -- More than half of Nebraska voters age 50 and older in rural parts of the state are having a hard time accessing high-speed internet, according to a new AARP survey.



Todd Stubendieck, state director for AARP Nebraska, said the lack of reliable internet access was exacerbated during the COVID public health emergency, when families were forced to work and attend school from home. Nearly eight in ten voters say lawmakers should take action to bridge the digital divide.



"And what we also learned is that, in a very bipartisan manner, these folks believe that policymakers in this state should be taking steps to ensure that all Nebraskans have access to high-speed internet," Stubendieck reported.



High-speed internet is not just for video games and streaming movies. Stubendieck pointed out it is necessary for accessing telehealth, filling out job applications, and other critical services.



Telecom companies have long resisted expanding broadband service to rural, less populated areas in Nebraska, and across the nation, because they are considered to be less profitable, and state lawmakers have resisted mandating companies to provide universal service to all residents.



A majority of voters would support partnerships to bring affordable, high-speed internet to more Nebraskans, and incentives for providers to connect unserved parts of the state.



Stubendieck likens the task of building out broadband to the challenges of bringing electricity to rural areas during the 1920s and '30s.



"High-speed internet has become a utility," Stubendieck asserted. "And there probably is a role for government going in and helping incentivize and set up the programs that help build out this infrastructure to all Nebraskans."



More than half of home internet users in non-rural parts of the state have a cable internet connection, compared to just one in ten rural homes, which rely on DSL, satellite or wireless.



Fiberoptic connections, the fastest service available, are out of reach for most homes. More than 8 in 10 surveyed report they do not have fiber, largely because of a lack of availability.



