Wednesday, August 11, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 11, 2021
Play

Block parties tonight as part of an initiative to promote full-time, in-person instruction this fall; New York is about to get its first woman governor.

2021Talks - August 11, 2021
Play

Block parties tonight as part of an initiative to promote full-time, in-person instruction this fall; New York is about to get its first woman governor.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NH Groups: Family Caregivers Could Benefit from Credit for Caring Act

Play

Wednesday, August 11, 2021   

CONCORD, N.H. - More than 48 million people nationwide become unpaid caregivers for an adult family member or friend each year, and new survey data says on average, they spend more than $7,000 a year to provide that care. A bill before Congress would provide eligible caregivers with a tax credit of up to $5,000 to offset those expenses.

Todd Fahey, state director of AARP New Hampshire, said the Granite State is home to roughly 177,000 family caregivers.

"They are the backbone of the long-term care system," he said. "They're the ones who do all this work without compensation, usually without any recognition from anybody, other than the one they're caring for."

Fahey recommended that caregivers record their expenses as they're incurred, talk with their loved one about their wishes for care, and make a money management plan. About half of caregivers surveyed by AARP said they spend their own money on household expenses, and 30% pitch in to pay rent or mortgage payments for the person they're assisting.

Caregivers in what's known as the "Boomer" and "Silent" generations spend the most raw dollars, as the study found many are caring for people with dementia. But Fahey added that it's "Millennial" and "Gen-Z" caregivers who spend the greatest share of their annual income on care-related expenses.

"People first starting off in their careers and just sort of getting themselves financially stable," he said. "It hits them harder."

About a third of respondents said they've had to change their own work schedules, or take time off. Retired Granite Stater Roger Desrosiers was a caregiver to his father for 17 years. He said he believes that in addition to a tax credit, caregivers need services such as day programs for seniors and paid family and medical leave.

"Around the time that he had his heart attack," he said, "it would have been very helpful to be able to take the time off work then, and be home with him - and to be able to monitor his health over those initial days and weeks."

Desrosiers said that when his father first came to stay with him and his wife, his father was largely independent. But over time, after suffering a heart attack - and later, dementia - the level of care increased.


Disclosure: AARP New Hampshire contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources recently estimated a majority of the state's waterways are "impaired" in terms of water quality. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Bill Could Help with SD Water Quality

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Anyone hoping for a range of new infrastructure projects across America saw a major development this week, with the U.S. Senate …

Environment

Conservation Group Employees Form Union

TUCSON, Ariz. - When most people think of a labor union, images of factory workers, carpenters or pipefitters come to mind. But what about workers on …

Environment

Solution to Wildlife Collisions Needed on OR Highway

VALE, Ore. - Eastern Oregonians are calling for a solution to wildlife collisions along a stretch of highway through the Malheur River Canyon…

Kentuckians have less than a week to purchase health insurance during the ACA's COVID-related special enrollment window. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

ACA Open Enrollment Deadline is Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Kentuckians have until Sunday to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. The Biden administration …

Social Issues

IL Groups: Key to Redistricting is Keeping Communities Together

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Illinois, good-government groups are …

Voting districts, which are being redrawn this year using the 2020 census results, must have nearly equal populations and cannot be discriminatory based on race. (Christian Hinkle/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Rally for Bipartisan, Transparent Redistricting Process

INDIANAPOLIS - The long-awaited, detailed demographic census data is set to be released Thursday, and in Indiana, good-government groups are urging …

Social Issues

AFT President to Attend Scranton 'Back to School for All' Events

SCRANTON, Pa. - Community block parties in Scranton this evening are getting some national attention. American Federation of Teachers President …

Environment

MN Clean-Energy Jobs Rebound from COVID Punch

MINNEAPOLIS - The COVID-19 pandemic ended job gains in plenty of industries, including clean energy. But a new report says the setback for …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021