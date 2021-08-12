Thursday, August 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 12, 2021
California is now the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19, and advocates urge infrastructure attention to people with disabilities.

2021Talks - August 12, 2021
Dominion's defamation suits can proceed, July's inflation rate equals June's, the Senate approves a budget resolution, and states continue to grapple with the spread of the Delta variant.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

NC Faith Groups Say Opioid Settlement Money Should Go Toward Community Resources

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Faith leaders and support groups across the state are calling on lawmakers to commit to spending the approximately $750 million dollars they will receive from opioid settlement funds on syringe exchange programs, naloxone, medication-assisted treatment, and other life-saving measures.

Louise Vincent, executive director of the North Carolina Survivors Union, said she is concerned about how the money will be spent.

"There is money coming in, and of course we have a lot of hopes and dreams for that money," Vincent acknowledged. "But we have a lot of fears around that money, too. We want to make sure that is spent the right way, and it is spent in a way that people that use drugs are actually impacted in a positive way."

Last month, states reached a $26 billion agreement with the nation's three major pharmaceutical distributors and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

Elizabeth Brewington, overdose response program coordinator for the Partners in Health and Wholeness Initiative at the North Carolina Council of Churches, said many faith communities are using their buildings and resources to offer harm reduction strategies. She noted August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.

"Another thing churches could get involved with is hosting an overdose awareness service, or somehow commemorating the fact that we've just had this overwhelming loss in our community due to overdose death," Brewington suggested.

Vincent added her organization will host an event led by faith leaders to commemorate overdose victims who died during the pandemic and call attention to an effort called "beyond naloxone," which aims to raise awareness of the fact that people need help long before they're in a situation that requires use of the medication that reverses opioid overdose.

"You have to die to receive naloxone as an intervention," Vincent asserted. "We have to do better than that. We have to think beyond intervention, where you actually have to die to receive the intervention."

In North Carolina, more than five people die of opioid overdose each day. Over the past two decades, more than 16,000 North Carolinians lost their lives to opioid overdose.

