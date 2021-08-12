GoFundMe, Federal Aid Offered to School Officials in Masking Disputes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- As the DeSantis administration continues its attempt to block school districts from imposing public-health protections on students, Democrats are fighting back by promising to launch a GoFundMe campaign.



This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to dock the salaries of district superintendents and county school board members who mandate mask wearing in schools.



Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, and his colleagues said if the governor moves forward, they will launch the GoFundMe effort.



"The number one goal that we have here is to make sure we're protecting children, and if the federal government is going to help, we're going to accept that help," Powell asserted. "If the governor intends to defund public education, then we as Democrats will do everything in our power to fill the gap."



The Governor's statement was met with instant rebuke by many, including Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hannah, who said, "You can't put a price tag on someone's life, including my salary."



White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted federal American Rescue Plan money intended to help Florida schools respond to COVID could also be used to help fill the gap.



Masks are a key coronavirus-prevention tool that don't pose health risks to kids, and the CDC has recommended their use in schools.



Powell argued the governor is simply playing politics.



"Playing political football with the lives of children or with the lives of people who live here in the state of Florida is not conducive to the ultimate goal of making this state a better place than when we found it," Powell contended.



Last month, DeSantis issued an executive order forbidding schools to issue mask mandates. At least three school districts, in Alachua, Broward and Leon counties, have appeared to defy the governor's order.



References: American Rescue Plan 03/11/2021

School COVID-19 guidance CDC 08/05/2021

Executive Order Office of the Governor 07/30/2021



get more stories like this via email



SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Patients with six months or less to live often have trouble finding a physician willing to prescribe the medication to end their misery, so advocates are working to train more doctors in medical aid in dying.



Very few medical schools or residency programs teach this option for end-of-life care.



Dr. Ryan Spielvogel, a family medicine physician in Sacramento, is working to create a training series that can be used nationwide.



"It is incumbent upon faculty and program directors to start offering this training, so that ultimately the patients have somewhere to go," Spielvogel asserted. "Because currently, they don't."



Under current California law, terminally ill patients with less than six months to live need the sign-off from two doctors and must wait 15 days for the medical aid-in-dying prescription. Patients also must be 18 or older, be of sound mind and be able to take the medication on their own.



Opponents of medical aid-in-dying often cite religious or moral objections.



Dr. Chandana Banerjee, assistant clinical professor of hospice and palliative medicine and director of graduate medical education at the City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, said society needs to understand medical aid in dying reduces unnecessary suffering.



"You cannot really let personal biases get in the way of a medical practice which provides patients with the utmost autonomy of how they choose to end their life," Banerjee contended.



A recent study in the Journal of Palliative Medicine surveyed doctors who are completing residency programs in internal medicine and found 81% are interested in learning about medical aid in dying and 34% are somewhat or very likely to serve as consultant or primary physician for aid in dying in the future.



Disclosure: Compassion and Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: End of Life Option Act Calif. Dept. of Health 10/05/2015

Aid-in-dying report Journal of Palliative Medicine 04/19/2021

Senate Bill 380 2021



get more stories like this via email



SEATTLE -- Students are set to return to the classroom in Washington, fueling a mix of emotions.



Health and education professionals have some tips for parents to support their children. While some are excited to be back in the classroom with their peers, others are anxious after a hard year spent largely in isolation.



Megan Bledsoe, a middle school counselor in Vancouver who was named Washington state counselor of the year in 2020, said kids benefit from predictability and consistency.



"So at home, that's a lot around creating routines," Bledsoe explained. "And the earlier that families do that, the better that's going to help their student transitioning into the much more structured environment and routines of school."



Bledsoe advised parents to connect with schools about the supports they're offering. While the transition could be scary, she also noted in-person learning has many benefits, such as supporting kids' social development.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in-person learning for this fall is a priority and offered resources for talking to kids about COVID-19.



Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, said parents should check in regularly with kids, listening and watching for even subtle changes in their mood or behavior.



She added it is important to prepare for the school year to be disrupted by things such as contact tracing, quarantining or school going virtual for several days if there is a COVID-19 outbreak.



"So just going into the year thinking about, 'OK, we're going to be flexible,' and recognizing that some of those changes may come, and how to adapt," Randall recommended.



Randall emphasized parents should speak with their pediatricians if they are concerned for their child's wellbeing.



Bledsoe stressed the importance of talking to kids about how they are feeling as well.



"Also talking to the school counselor," Bledsoe recommended. "They might have pieces of the puzzle that you don't have. You have pieces that they may not have. So the more that you connect with them to share what you're seeing and hearing, the more they can help you kind of find out what's going on, and if there's more supports that are needed."



Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Mental health report Kaiser Family Foundation 05/26/2021

School guidance CDC 08/05/2021



get more stories like this via email

