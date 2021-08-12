Thursday, August 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 12, 2021
Play

California is now the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19, and advocates urge infrastructure attention to people with disabilities.

2021Talks - August 12, 2021
Play

Dominion's defamation suits can proceed, July's inflation rate equals June's, the Senate approves a budget resolution, and states continue to grapple with the spread of the Delta variant.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
Play

The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

GoFundMe, Federal Aid Offered to School Officials in Masking Disputes

Play

Thursday, August 12, 2021   

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- As the DeSantis administration continues its attempt to block school districts from imposing public-health protections on students, Democrats are fighting back by promising to launch a GoFundMe campaign.

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to dock the salaries of district superintendents and county school board members who mandate mask wearing in schools.

Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, and his colleagues said if the governor moves forward, they will launch the GoFundMe effort.

"The number one goal that we have here is to make sure we're protecting children, and if the federal government is going to help, we're going to accept that help," Powell asserted. "If the governor intends to defund public education, then we as Democrats will do everything in our power to fill the gap."

The Governor's statement was met with instant rebuke by many, including Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hannah, who said, "You can't put a price tag on someone's life, including my salary."

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted federal American Rescue Plan money intended to help Florida schools respond to COVID could also be used to help fill the gap.

Masks are a key coronavirus-prevention tool that don't pose health risks to kids, and the CDC has recommended their use in schools.

Powell argued the governor is simply playing politics.

"Playing political football with the lives of children or with the lives of people who live here in the state of Florida is not conducive to the ultimate goal of making this state a better place than when we found it," Powell contended.

Last month, DeSantis issued an executive order forbidding schools to issue mask mandates. At least three school districts, in Alachua, Broward and Leon counties, have appeared to defy the governor's order.


get more stories like this via email
The Senate just passed President Joe Biden's infrastructure package to rebuild roads and bridges, a major part of his Build Back Better plan, which Virginians overwhelming support, according to a new poll. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Poll: Majority of Virginians Back Taxing Wealthy to Pay for Biden Relief Plan

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the House now set to debate President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, part of his Build Back Better plan to help working …

Social Issues

California Mandates Vaccines or Weekly Testing for Teachers, Staff

OAKLAND, Calif. -- California has become the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19. Gov. Gavin Newsom made the …

Health and Wellness

Disabled Community Urges Congress to Boost Home-Care Infrastructure

DENVER -- As infrastructure legislation makes its way through Congress, advocates for people with disabilities are urging lawmakers to boost …

August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NC Faith Groups Say Opioid Settlement Money Should Go Toward Community Resources

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Faith leaders and support groups across the state are calling on lawmakers to commit to spending the approximately $750 million …

Social Issues

School Posts on Facebook Could Threaten Student Privacy

By Joshua Rosenberg for The Conversation.Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for Tennessee News Service. Like many of us, schools in the United …

Researchers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls study nuclear energy. (Sam Beebe/Flickr)

Environment

Critics Decry $12 Billion for Nuclear in Infrastructure Bill

BOISE, Idaho -- The U.S. Senate has passed a massive infrastructure bill, and buried within the package is $12 billion for the nuclear industry…

Environment

Missouri Lags Behind Other States in Broadband Access, Adoption

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lags behind many other states in broadband access and adoption, which can limit people's ability to participate in the …

Social Issues

Texas Order Restricting Migrant Travel Returns to Court

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso will be the site of a court hearing tomorrow over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order barring transportation of migrants…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021