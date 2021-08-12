OH to Expand Interstate Health-Care Access through Nurse Compact

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio has made it easier for residents to get quality health care from Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses.



Senate Bill 3, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine last month, allows Ohio to enter the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC), a multistate agreement which allows nurses to practice in other NLC states by streamlining licensing requirements.



Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, who introduced the bill, said it is a chance for native Ohioans living in other states in the compact to care for some of their own.



"From an economic and jobs standpoint, nurses can take their skills and work across state lines," Roegner explained. "It increases economic mobility for them, but it also helps increase patient access to care. You're a patient across state lines, this certainly facilitates telehealth and serving those patients."



As of 2020, Ohio had 150 Primary Care Health Professional Shortage Areas, according to data from the Health Resources and Services Administration.



Gov. DeWine also signed legislation that allows the state to join similar programs for physicians, audiologists, speech-language pathologists, and occupational and physical therapists.



Currently, more than two million nurses live in states that are members of the compact. As seen by the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on hospitals, Roegner argued it is crucial to have the ability to mobilize nearby nurses as quickly as possible.



"Particularly now that we're all so aware of the effects of natural disasters and pandemics, you need to be able to move these health-care workers quickly as hot spots arise," DeWine contended. "And we don't want this to be encumbered by occupational licensure, which would slow things down."



Ohio officially joins the Nurse Licensure Compact in a little more than a year, Jan. 1, 2023. The Ohio Board of Nursing, which certifies nurses, needs time to adapt its procedures to join the compact.



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- As the DeSantis administration continues its attempt to block school districts from imposing public-health protections on students, Democrats are fighting back by promising to launch a GoFundMe campaign.



This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to dock the salaries of district superintendents and county school board members who mandate mask wearing in schools.



Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, and his colleagues said if the governor moves forward, they will launch the GoFundMe effort.



"The number one goal that we have here is to make sure we're protecting children, and if the federal government is going to help, we're going to accept that help," Powell asserted. "If the governor intends to defund public education, then we as Democrats will do everything in our power to fill the gap."



The Governor's statement was met with instant rebuke by many, including Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hannah, who said, "You can't put a price tag on someone's life, including my salary."



White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted federal American Rescue Plan money intended to help Florida schools respond to COVID could also be used to help fill the gap.



Masks are a key coronavirus-prevention tool that don't pose health risks to kids, and the CDC has recommended their use in schools.



Powell argued the governor is simply playing politics.



"Playing political football with the lives of children or with the lives of people who live here in the state of Florida is not conducive to the ultimate goal of making this state a better place than when we found it," Powell contended.



Last month, DeSantis issued an executive order forbidding schools to issue mask mandates. At least three school districts, in Alachua, Broward and Leon counties, have appeared to defy the governor's order.



SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Patients with six months or less to live often have trouble finding a physician willing to prescribe the medication to end their misery, so advocates are working to train more doctors in medical aid in dying.



Very few medical schools or residency programs teach this option for end-of-life care.



Dr. Ryan Spielvogel, a family medicine physician in Sacramento, is working to create a training series that can be used nationwide.



"It is incumbent upon faculty and program directors to start offering this training, so that ultimately the patients have somewhere to go," Spielvogel asserted. "Because currently, they don't."



Under current California law, terminally ill patients with less than six months to live need the sign-off from two doctors and must wait 15 days for the medical aid-in-dying prescription. Patients also must be 18 or older, be of sound mind and be able to take the medication on their own.



Opponents of medical aid-in-dying often cite religious or moral objections.



Dr. Chandana Banerjee, assistant clinical professor of hospice and palliative medicine and director of graduate medical education at the City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, said society needs to understand medical aid in dying reduces unnecessary suffering.



"You cannot really let personal biases get in the way of a medical practice which provides patients with the utmost autonomy of how they choose to end their life," Banerjee contended.



A recent study in the Journal of Palliative Medicine surveyed doctors who are completing residency programs in internal medicine and found 81% are interested in learning about medical aid in dying and 34% are somewhat or very likely to serve as consultant or primary physician for aid in dying in the future.



