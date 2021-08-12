Thursday, August 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 12, 2021
Play

California is now the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19, and advocates urge infrastructure attention to people with disabilities.

2021Talks - August 12, 2021
Play

Dominion's defamation suits can proceed, July's inflation rate equals June's, the Senate approves a budget resolution, and states continue to grapple with the spread of the Delta variant.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
Play

The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
OH to Expand Interstate Health-Care Access through Nurse Compact

Play

Thursday, August 12, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio has made it easier for residents to get quality health care from Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses.

Senate Bill 3, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine last month, allows Ohio to enter the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC), a multistate agreement which allows nurses to practice in other NLC states by streamlining licensing requirements.

Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, who introduced the bill, said it is a chance for native Ohioans living in other states in the compact to care for some of their own.

"From an economic and jobs standpoint, nurses can take their skills and work across state lines," Roegner explained. "It increases economic mobility for them, but it also helps increase patient access to care. You're a patient across state lines, this certainly facilitates telehealth and serving those patients."

As of 2020, Ohio had 150 Primary Care Health Professional Shortage Areas, according to data from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Gov. DeWine also signed legislation that allows the state to join similar programs for physicians, audiologists, speech-language pathologists, and occupational and physical therapists.

Currently, more than two million nurses live in states that are members of the compact. As seen by the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on hospitals, Roegner argued it is crucial to have the ability to mobilize nearby nurses as quickly as possible.

"Particularly now that we're all so aware of the effects of natural disasters and pandemics, you need to be able to move these health-care workers quickly as hot spots arise," DeWine contended. "And we don't want this to be encumbered by occupational licensure, which would slow things down."

Ohio officially joins the Nurse Licensure Compact in a little more than a year, Jan. 1, 2023. The Ohio Board of Nursing, which certifies nurses, needs time to adapt its procedures to join the compact.


