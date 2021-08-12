Texas Order Restricting Migrant Travel Returns to Court

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso will be the site of a court hearing tomorrow over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order barring transportation of migrants, including those released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody.



The late July order authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of driving migrants through the state, with Abbott citing concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.



The U.S. Justice Department quickly filed a lawsuit claiming the order infringes on the federal government's jurisdiction over immigration, and a federal judge in El Paso agreed.



Kate Huddleston, attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas, said the order threatens to turn Texas into a "show me your papers" state.



"And the Constitution and federal law are very clear, that the federal government, not the state, decide immigration policy and decide who can enter and remain in the United States," Huddleston asserted.



In addition to the Department of Justice lawsuit, the ACLU filed a separate complaint on behalf of three nonprofit advocacy groups and a retired public interest lawyer. At a recent news conference, the chief medical advisor for the Hidalgo County Medical Authority said the unvaccinated, not migrants, are fueling the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.



Huddleston pointed out the ACLU believes the Texas order opens the door to profiling, standardless detention, questioning, vehicle seizure, rerouting and heavy fines. She noted in 2012, Arizona also tried to turn federal laws into state violations.



"Those traffic-enforcement efforts, that were really immigration enforcement, were stopped by a federal court because they violated the Fourth Amendment, and they were racial profiling," Huddleston recounted.



Huddleston believes the governor's order presents a range of harms to border communities, asylum seekers, their families, shelters, and drivers throughout Texas.



References: Executive Order Office of the Governor 07/28/2021

Lawsuit U.S. Dept. of Justice 07/30/2021

Lawsuit ACLU 08/04/2021



BOSTON -- Immigrants' rights advocates are calling on Congress to pave the way to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented people in the U.S.



Daniel Pereira, director of communications for the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, said last week's federal court ruling from Texas halting new applications to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program amplifies how urgent it is for lawmakers to take action.



He argued protection from deportation with a pathway to citizenship should be extended to those with Temporary Protected Status, as well as any other people residing without legal status.



"As this ruling shows, it's not enough," Pereira asserted. "We need something more permanent, more stable and more viable in the long term. So we would really love to see, for the broader population of immigrants in the United States, a pathway to citizenship over the long term."



Pereira noted the ruling leaves DACA recipients with uncertainty, but does not cancel permits for the roughly 700,000 so-called Dreamers. And people who are eligible to renew or in the process of renewing their permits can still do so.



The Trump administration attempted to end DACA in 2017, and no new applications were accepted until the U.S. Supreme Court restored the program in 2020. The administration then tried to keep the halt on new applications going and make recipients renew their application after just one year instead of two. But that also was blocked, and thousands of people recently have applied.



Pereira urged residents to make their support known.



"I think that we've got a great delegation in Washington right now for this," Pereira remarked. "But keep putting on pressure and letting the people in the Congress know that, you know, a pathway to citizenship is really the end goal here and something that's going to make lives better for everyone."



President Joe Biden said the federal government will appeal the decision on DACA, and added the Department of Homeland Security soon plans to propose a new rule to fortify the program.



References: DACA opinion U.S. District Court - Southern District of Texas 07/16/2021

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services 07/16/2021



