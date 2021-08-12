Thursday, August 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 12, 2021
Play

California is now the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19, and advocates urge infrastructure attention to people with disabilities.

2021Talks - August 12, 2021
Play

Dominion's defamation suits can proceed, July's inflation rate equals June's, the Senate approves a budget resolution, and states continue to grapple with the spread of the Delta variant.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
Play

The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Social Issues  |  Immigrant    News
Texas Order Restricting Migrant Travel Returns to Court

Play

Thursday, August 12, 2021   

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso will be the site of a court hearing tomorrow over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order barring transportation of migrants, including those released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody.

The late July order authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of driving migrants through the state, with Abbott citing concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.

The U.S. Justice Department quickly filed a lawsuit claiming the order infringes on the federal government's jurisdiction over immigration, and a federal judge in El Paso agreed.

Kate Huddleston, attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas, said the order threatens to turn Texas into a "show me your papers" state.

"And the Constitution and federal law are very clear, that the federal government, not the state, decide immigration policy and decide who can enter and remain in the United States," Huddleston asserted.

In addition to the Department of Justice lawsuit, the ACLU filed a separate complaint on behalf of three nonprofit advocacy groups and a retired public interest lawyer. At a recent news conference, the chief medical advisor for the Hidalgo County Medical Authority said the unvaccinated, not migrants, are fueling the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

Huddleston pointed out the ACLU believes the Texas order opens the door to profiling, standardless detention, questioning, vehicle seizure, rerouting and heavy fines. She noted in 2012, Arizona also tried to turn federal laws into state violations.

"Those traffic-enforcement efforts, that were really immigration enforcement, were stopped by a federal court because they violated the Fourth Amendment, and they were racial profiling," Huddleston recounted.

Huddleston believes the governor's order presents a range of harms to border communities, asylum seekers, their families, shelters, and drivers throughout Texas.


