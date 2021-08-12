Missouri Lags Behind Other States in Broadband Access, Adoption

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lags behind many other states in broadband access and adoption, which can limit people's ability to participate in the emerging digital economy, digital learning and even telemedicine.



The trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate this week, includes $65 billion to boost high-speed internet access, along with other funds for roads, bridges, airports and Amtrak.



Tim Arbeiter, director of broadband development for the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said broadband was a critical issue prior to 2020, but the pandemic brought it to a head.



"When people can't get connected, it's because they don't have internet or their home, or there's not infrastructure nearby to be able to connect to their home," Arbeiter explained. "Or they can't afford it, and there's lack of devices."



In Kansas City, a quarter of residents don't have broadband at home, and 17% don't use the internet. Of those who don't get online at all, nearly 45% are older than 65, more than 45% are Black and nearly 65% have a high school education or less.



Arbeiter argued along with making sure residents can get connected to the internet, it's important to help build digital literacy skills as well.



"What are the various features that you can use technology for, to help you in your daily life, whether that be quality of life, whether that be job applications, whether that be helping your kids and your students through online learning or online homework," Arbeiter outlined.



The Senate infrastructure bill now goes to the House, where many progressive representatives say it's not enough. They say it must go hand in hand with a $3.5 trillion bill focused on poverty, health care and climate change.



LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska businesses with no more than five employees now can apply for up to $20,000 in tax credits.



Johnathan Hladik, policy director at the Center for Rural Affairs, said because funds are limited, now is the time to get in line for the Nebraska Advantage Microenterprise Tax Credit.



He pointed out the credit also is available to owner/operators and entrepreneurs who plan to invest in their business in a wide range of ways.



"That includes purchasing or leasing equipment, such as machinery, or computers, or office equipment for repairs and maintenance to your property," Hladik outlined. "It will even help you for new-employee health insurance coverage, or increasing compensation to existing employees."



The credit is refundable, which means businesses will be reimbursed for 20% of money invested even if they don't end up owing taxes.



Hladik noted the application process can take time, and encouraged entrepreneurs to contact the Center if they need help.



This year's allocation for the program is a total of $2 million, and starting August 27, the tax credit's lifetime limit will increase from $10,000 to $20,000.



Hladik contended the credit can boost rural economies by helping Main Street mom-and-pop businesses recover from the pandemic's economic fallout.



"And particularly tailored to help those businesses grow their county," Hladik observed. "We want to see rural economic development. We want to see job growth in those rural areas. We know, historically and statistically, a lot of that does come from entrepreneurship and a lot of that does come from microenterprises."



Many businesses had to put off investments during the economic downturn in 2020.



Hladik argued businesses that made zero investments last year are well positioned to qualify for the credit on investments made this year.



"And that means they're ready to make those investments now," Hladik asserted. "So it's a perfect time to apply for this, because you're going to get a 20% credit on those investments you make to build your business."



OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Farmworkers are in Olympia today, calling for stronger protections from extreme heat.



The farmworkers union Familias Unidas por la Justicia and other supporters are outside the Department of Labor and Industries, which implemented emergency rules in the wake of a heat wave that killed hundreds in the Northwest.



It requires employers to provide shade or some way of cooling down workers when temperatures reach 100 degrees.



Liz Darrow, legislative advocate for the nonprofit Community to Community Development, which is supporting the action, argued the rules are inadequate and part of a larger pattern.



"The rules themselves are not in favor of health and safety for farmworkers," Darrow asserted. "And this kind of echoes what we have gone through since the beginning of the pandemic trying to get reasonable health and safety protection for farmworkers who are deemed essential but continue to be treated as second-class citizens."



The emergency rules also require more rest breaks in extreme heat. The agency is writing a permanent rule for next summer, and did not respond to a request for comment



Some farm operators have pushed back on the rules, saying more regulations aren't necessary.



The summer also is wildfire season, exposing workers to another hazard: smoke. Darrow noted farmworkers wear layers to protect their skin from pesticides and sun exposure.



"Those temperatures are extreme already," Darrow remarked. "So working any amount of time in those conditions with the wildfire smoke is an obvious safety concern, and it will create more illness and more death. And so the bottom line is that we're trying to keep people safe and keep people alive."



Darrow added there is also concern about how the new rules will be enforced.



During the Northwest's heat wave in June, an Oregon farmworker died due to the extreme temperatures. Today's event also is honoring Honesto Silva Ibarra, a Washington state farmworker who died working in hot, smoky conditions four years ago.



