PNS Daily Newscast - August 12, 2021
California is now the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19, and advocates urge infrastructure attention to people with disabilities.

2021Talks - August 12, 2021
Dominion's defamation suits can proceed, July's inflation rate equals June's, the Senate approves a budget resolution, and states continue to grapple with the spread of the Delta variant.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Missouri Lags Behind Other States in Broadband Access, Adoption

Thursday, August 12, 2021   

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lags behind many other states in broadband access and adoption, which can limit people's ability to participate in the emerging digital economy, digital learning and even telemedicine.

The trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate this week, includes $65 billion to boost high-speed internet access, along with other funds for roads, bridges, airports and Amtrak.

Tim Arbeiter, director of broadband development for the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said broadband was a critical issue prior to 2020, but the pandemic brought it to a head.

"When people can't get connected, it's because they don't have internet or their home, or there's not infrastructure nearby to be able to connect to their home," Arbeiter explained. "Or they can't afford it, and there's lack of devices."

In Kansas City, a quarter of residents don't have broadband at home, and 17% don't use the internet. Of those who don't get online at all, nearly 45% are older than 65, more than 45% are Black and nearly 65% have a high school education or less.

Arbeiter argued along with making sure residents can get connected to the internet, it's important to help build digital literacy skills as well.

"What are the various features that you can use technology for, to help you in your daily life, whether that be quality of life, whether that be job applications, whether that be helping your kids and your students through online learning or online homework," Arbeiter outlined.

The Senate infrastructure bill now goes to the House, where many progressive representatives say it's not enough. They say it must go hand in hand with a $3.5 trillion bill focused on poverty, health care and climate change.


