Friday, August 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 13, 2021
The Senate-approved infrastructure bill has $15 billion for the electric vehicle industry, and President Biden sends 3,000 troops to evacuate U.S. embassy staff from Kabul amid rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan.

2021Talks - August 13, 2021
New race and ethnic data from the Census Bureau could prove critical for redistricting, President Joe Biden calls for lowering prescription drug costs, and a new report grades states on their voting practices.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Study: Are Physical Fitness and COVID-19 Immunity Connected?

Friday, August 13, 2021   

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A researcher at the University of New Mexico wants to know if exercise helps fight off COVID, and is recruiting folks to help.

Michael Deyhle, assistant professor in the Department of Health, Exercise and Sport Sciences at the University of New Mexico, will study whether exercise habits or physical fitness levels give people who are vaccinated more immunity against the coronavirus.

He's looking for at least 60 participants between ages 18 and 65 who've received the mRNA Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations in the past six months.

Deyhle said some studies have shown physical activity can produce beneficial antibodies, and that is the question he wants to answer.

"Does being physically fit or physically active enhance your immune response, or make your immune system work better when you get the vaccine, so that you're more protected in the future if you're to encounter them?" Deyhle wondered.

Deyhle pointed out the study participants will be asked about their physical activity and given tests for aerobic capacity and muscle strength. They will also have their body-fat percentage measured and provide a blood sample to determine the concentration of the antibodies produced from the vaccine.

Deyhle believes vaccination is one of the most effective life-saving interventions of modern medicine, but he noted its effectiveness can depend on age, genetic factors and other variables.

"Everyone responds differently to vaccination," Deyhle cautioned. "And some people have a very good response and a very robust response and some people just don't respond as well, and there are a lot of factors that may play into the reason for that variability."

He added studies of some vaccines have shown exercise can enhance the body's immune response, but there is no definitive work on whether this applies to COVID-19 vaccines.


Nearly 20% of undocumented workers in the U.S. have jobs in retail businesses considered essential, including grocery stores and food service. (Adobe Stock)

