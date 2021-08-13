Study: Are Physical Fitness and COVID-19 Immunity Connected?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A researcher at the University of New Mexico wants to know if exercise helps fight off COVID, and is recruiting folks to help.



Michael Deyhle, assistant professor in the Department of Health, Exercise and Sport Sciences at the University of New Mexico, will study whether exercise habits or physical fitness levels give people who are vaccinated more immunity against the coronavirus.



He's looking for at least 60 participants between ages 18 and 65 who've received the mRNA Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations in the past six months.



Deyhle said some studies have shown physical activity can produce beneficial antibodies, and that is the question he wants to answer.



"Does being physically fit or physically active enhance your immune response, or make your immune system work better when you get the vaccine, so that you're more protected in the future if you're to encounter them?" Deyhle wondered.



Deyhle pointed out the study participants will be asked about their physical activity and given tests for aerobic capacity and muscle strength. They will also have their body-fat percentage measured and provide a blood sample to determine the concentration of the antibodies produced from the vaccine.



Deyhle believes vaccination is one of the most effective life-saving interventions of modern medicine, but he noted its effectiveness can depend on age, genetic factors and other variables.



"Everyone responds differently to vaccination," Deyhle cautioned. "And some people have a very good response and a very robust response and some people just don't respond as well, and there are a lot of factors that may play into the reason for that variability."



He added studies of some vaccines have shown exercise can enhance the body's immune response, but there is no definitive work on whether this applies to COVID-19 vaccines.



SALT LAKE CITY -- As the Delta variant drives a growing number COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Utah, particularly among young adults and children, officials are being asked to reinstate a mask requirement for all K-12 schools.



After flattening out over the past eight months, state health officials say the Utah daily new-case average is almost 1,000, and most new infections are among the unvaccinated.



Moe Hickey, executive director of Utah Voices for Children, said with no vaccine available for kids under age 12, returning to school without a mask will leave them vulnerable.



"We should be adjusting as new data becomes available," Hickey urged. "And when the 'endgame' bill was passed, our caseloads were heading in the right direction, our hospitalization was heading in the right direction and the vaccine had become available. The new data is our caseloads have gone higher, our hospitalizations are going higher."



Utah legislators passed the so-called "Endgame" bill in March, which took the authority away from school districts to put mask requirements in place. Only County Councils in Utah can vote, based on a local health department request, to require masks in local schools.



Currently, 53% of all Utah residents are fully vaccinated, but Hickey pointed out the number takes a steep drop among younger people.



"[In] terms of vaccination rates for our K-12 population, we're in the 20 [percent] range," Hickey noted. "And that's not going to provide the safety that we need at the moment, until we get those numbers higher and a vaccine becomes available for 12 and under."



Hickey emphasized Voices for Utah Children's mask request is not political, but is based on the latest guidelines from Utah pediatricians, and a set of interim guidelines published by the American Academy of Pediatrics in July.



"We've learned a lot, and what we're learning is that masks definitely had a positive effect on the transmission rates," Hickey asserted. "We're following data and science."



He added to reinstate the mask requirement for all K-12 schools, the Utah Legislature would have to call for a Special Session, and none is planned at the State Capitol.



BALTIMORE -- Maternal mortality rates are higher for women of color, and the issue is getting renewed attention from state and federal lawmakers.



A Maryland legislator said the state needs to do more to prevent racial disparities in maternal health outcomes.



Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, D-Montgomery County, speaking at an online event on birthing inequities, pointed to overall maternal mortality rates for Maryland women that dropped 16% from 2013 to 2017. But during the same time, she noted four times more Black and brown women died after giving birth than white women.



"We also know from this information that most deaths are not happening at a hospital, they're not happening during pregnancy," Wilkins observed. "A lot of times, they're taking place after, often, a successful birth has taken place, within a couple of days or a year after a birth has taken place."



More than 70 members of Congress signed a letter this week to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, citing what they called a "maternal health crisis." They are urging the agency to expand Medicaid postpartum coverage from the current 60 days to a year, as part of the American Rescue Plan.



Wilkins thinks the coverage expansion would be key to closing racial gaps and helping mothers stay healthy after giving birth. She explained Maryland launched a Maternal Mortality Review Committee about 20 years ago. A 2018 bill expanded the group to include folks to make recommendations based on health trends, but she said it doesn't go far enough.



"One of the major issues that I've seen is having that true inclusion; it's something that we're still working on with the stakeholder group," Wilkins recounted. "I think it's important to recognize, and that this legislation recognize, the critical need to have those most impacted right there at the table."



Roughly 17 women die for every 100,000 live births in the U.S., more than double the ratio of maternal deaths in other high-income countries. Nationally, Black and Indigenous women are two to three times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related complications.



