Immigration-Reform Vigil at Sen. Hickenlooper's Office

DENVER -- Faith organizations joined a prayer vigil led by a coalition of immigrants' rights supporters on Thursday, outside the office of Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., in downtown Denver.



Laura Peniche, hotline manager for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, said she has been waiting for comprehensive immigration reform for over 20 years. She wants Hickenlooper to make sure a path to citizenship remains intact inside a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill making its way through Congress.



"I think it's a great opportunity for our leaders to come together and provide relief for the millions of families in this country who are waiting to come out of the shadows and contribute fully to our country," Peniche contended.



This week the U.S. Senate, along strict party lines, approved a budget resolution to increase funding for health care, child and elder care, education, and mitigating climate change.



It also includes funding to create a pathway to citizenship for millions of young immigrants, people with Temporary Protected Status, farm and other essential workers. Republicans unanimously opposed the move, calling it a reckless tax and spending spree that could damage the economy.



An estimated five million undocumented immigrants are considered to be essential workers, including over 400,000 doctors, nurses and home-health aides.



Peniche argued giving immigrants, who put themselves and their families at great risk during the pandemic, a meaningful way to become U.S. citizens will ensure they can get health benefits and other protections they urgently need.



"A majority of American people want to see a humane immigration system that works for everyone," Peniche asserted. "We are just like you, human beings who are children of God, who deserve dignity and respect."



The vigil in Denver capped a national week of action meant to draw attention to the need for immigration reform.



Representatives from the offices of Hickenlooper and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., were in attendance, along with Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Boulder.



EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso will be the site of a court hearing tomorrow over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order barring transportation of migrants, including those released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody.



The late July order authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of driving migrants through the state, with Abbott citing concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.



The U.S. Justice Department quickly filed a lawsuit claiming the order infringes on the federal government's jurisdiction over immigration, and a federal judge in El Paso agreed.



Kate Huddleston, attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas, said the order threatens to turn Texas into a "show me your papers" state.



"And the Constitution and federal law are very clear, that the federal government, not the state, decide immigration policy and decide who can enter and remain in the United States," Huddleston asserted.



In addition to the Department of Justice lawsuit, the ACLU filed a separate complaint on behalf of three nonprofit advocacy groups and a retired public interest lawyer. At a recent news conference, the chief medical advisor for the Hidalgo County Medical Authority said the unvaccinated, not migrants, are fueling the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.



Huddleston pointed out the ACLU believes the Texas order opens the door to profiling, standardless detention, questioning, vehicle seizure, rerouting and heavy fines. She noted in 2012, Arizona also tried to turn federal laws into state violations.



"Those traffic-enforcement efforts, that were really immigration enforcement, were stopped by a federal court because they violated the Fourth Amendment, and they were racial profiling," Huddleston recounted.



Huddleston believes the governor's order presents a range of harms to border communities, asylum seekers, their families, shelters, and drivers throughout Texas.



