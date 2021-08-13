Friday, August 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 13, 2021
Play

The Senate-approved infrastructure bill has $15 billion for the electric vehicle industry, and President Biden sends 3,000 troops to evacuate U.S. embassy staff from Kabul amid rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan.

2021Talks - August 13, 2021
Play

New race and ethnic data from the Census Bureau could prove critical for redistricting, President Joe Biden calls for lowering prescription drug costs, and a new report grades states on their voting practices.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
Play

The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Social Issues  |  Immigrant    News
Immigration-Reform Vigil at Sen. Hickenlooper's Office

Play

Friday, August 13, 2021   

DENVER -- Faith organizations joined a prayer vigil led by a coalition of immigrants' rights supporters on Thursday, outside the office of Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., in downtown Denver.

Laura Peniche, hotline manager for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, said she has been waiting for comprehensive immigration reform for over 20 years. She wants Hickenlooper to make sure a path to citizenship remains intact inside a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill making its way through Congress.

"I think it's a great opportunity for our leaders to come together and provide relief for the millions of families in this country who are waiting to come out of the shadows and contribute fully to our country," Peniche contended.

This week the U.S. Senate, along strict party lines, approved a budget resolution to increase funding for health care, child and elder care, education, and mitigating climate change.

It also includes funding to create a pathway to citizenship for millions of young immigrants, people with Temporary Protected Status, farm and other essential workers. Republicans unanimously opposed the move, calling it a reckless tax and spending spree that could damage the economy.

An estimated five million undocumented immigrants are considered to be essential workers, including over 400,000 doctors, nurses and home-health aides.

Peniche argued giving immigrants, who put themselves and their families at great risk during the pandemic, a meaningful way to become U.S. citizens will ensure they can get health benefits and other protections they urgently need.

"A majority of American people want to see a humane immigration system that works for everyone," Peniche asserted. "We are just like you, human beings who are children of God, who deserve dignity and respect."

The vigil in Denver capped a national week of action meant to draw attention to the need for immigration reform.

Representatives from the offices of Hickenlooper and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., were in attendance, along with Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Boulder.


