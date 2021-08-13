Friday, August 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 13, 2021
Play

The Senate-approved infrastructure bill has $15 billion for the electric vehicle industry, and President Biden sends 3,000 troops to evacuate U.S. embassy staff from Kabul amid rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan.

2021Talks - August 13, 2021
Play

New race and ethnic data from the Census Bureau could prove critical for redistricting, President Joe Biden calls for lowering prescription drug costs, and a new report grades states on their voting practices.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
Play

The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Environment  |  Urban Planning/Transportation    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Infrastructure Bill Shortchanges CT Climate-Justice Program

Play

Friday, August 13, 2021   

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut is expected to see $500 billion in federal funds to modernize roads, bridges, transit, broadband and more, as part of the Senate-approved Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but groups watching the action say the new draft underfunds a vital pilot program that would benefit Connecticut.

The Reconnecting Communities program works to get rid of highways that separate communities and affect their air quality through higher carbon emissions.

Thomas Regan-Lefebvre, coordinator for the Transport Hartford Academy at the Center for Latino Progress, is among the climate-justice advocates calling for more support for the program.

"In Hartford, there are several plans to move the highways away from the city, or bury part of it, and it's not going to happen without federal funding," Regan-Lefebvre contended.

He acknowledged the program is slated to get $500 million, but argued it is only a fraction of what is needed. Reconnecting Communities makes grants for planning, design, demolition, and reconstruction of street grids and parks separated by transportation infrastructure.

There are $3.5 billion set aside for highway programs, which Regan-Lefebvre thinks should be invested elsewhere.

"We're not going to reduce pollution by investing in highways," Regan-Lefebvre argued. "We're going to reduce pollution by investing in alternative modes of transportation."

Overall, about $1.3 billion is expected from the feds to improve public-transit options in Connecticut.


get more stories like this via email
Despite concerns of Utah parents that school-age children could be vulnerable to COVID-19 when they return to class, the state bars school districts from requiring face masks. (Rido/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Utah Officials Urged to Approve K-12 Mask Mandates

SALT LAKE CITY -- As the Delta variant drives a growing number COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Utah, particularly among young adults and …

Social Issues

Immigration-Reform Vigil at Sen. Hickenlooper's Office

DENVER -- Faith organizations joined a prayer vigil led by a coalition of immigrants' rights supporters on Thursday, outside the office of Sen…

Health and Wellness

"Maternal Health Crisis” Behind Push to Extend Medicaid Postpartum Coverage

BALTIMORE -- Maternal mortality rates are higher for women of color, and the issue is getting renewed attention from state and federal lawmakers…

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 12. (Gov. Tom Wolf/Flickr)

Health and Wellness

PA Sets Vaccine Requirements for Health-Care Workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's Department of Health has announced an expectation that 80% of nursing-home staff in the Commonwealth be fully …

Social Issues

New Child Well-Being Data Can Help OH Allocate ARP Funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Prior to the pandemic, Ohio counties saw fewer kids in poverty and other strides in improving child well-being, but the public-…

New York's Climate Act has a target goal of 70% renewable energy by 2030, and 9,000 MW of offshore wind energy by 2035. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

NY Clean-Energy Industry Buoyed by Infrastructure Act Passage

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The Senate-approved Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has $15 billion allocated for the electric vehicle industry, and is …

Health and Wellness

Study: Are Physical Fitness and COVID-19 Immunity Connected?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A researcher at the University of New Mexico wants to know if exercise helps fight off COVID, and is recruiting folks to help…

Social Issues

Poll: Majority of Virginians Back Taxing Wealthy to Pay for Biden Relief Plan

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the House now set to debate President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, part of his Build Back Better plan to help working …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021