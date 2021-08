Helping Communities Take Lead to Feed WA Chidlren

SEATTLE - A growing number of Washington state kids are hungry because of the pandemic. Local programs are aiming to reverse this troubling trend.



Hunger rates are projected to increase for children in 97% of the state's counties, compared to pre-pandemic rates.



Amee Barlet is deputy director of Washington programs for Save the Children. She said her organization has provided more than 12 million meals to Washington state families since the pandemic began, thanks to people on the ground.



"The community knows what they need," said Barlet. "We know that working with communities is the best way and so we learn from community leaders and our partners how best to serve the families."



Barlet said their efforts have included food voucher programs for local grocery stores in Yakima so that families can pick out culturally relevant foods and food box distributions.



Tamara Sandberg is the U.S. food security and nutrition advisor for Save the Children. She said one in six children could experience food insecurity this year.



She said Save the Children has made efforts nationwide to connect kids in rural areas with school meals through partnerships with local organizations and school districts.



"Making sure that meals are delivered to children if they can't access school meals or when school is out," said Sandberg. "We've helped set up school food pantries and new mobile meal delivery routes. We've done a number of things in partnership with local organizations."



Sandberg said federal efforts to fight hunger are important, too. She says two measures of interest in Washington, DC are the Child Nutrition Reauthorization and the next Farm Bill.



Barlet said a story she heard recently underscores how important it is to combat hunger in this moment. She said a Save the Children partner told her about a child whose home was broken into recently.



"The thing that upset the child the most was the fact that the thief took their food," said Barlet. "Didn't talk about the TV missing or toys missing - the food was the thing that really upset that child. And I think that that is very telling of the situation that many of our families are facing right now."







Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: State-By-State Resource: The Impact of Coronavirus on Food Insecurity Feeding America 3/29/21

The Impact of the Coronavirus on Food Insecurity in 2020 & 2021 Feeding America 3/9/21



get more stories like this via email



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Prior to the pandemic, Ohio counties saw fewer kids in poverty and other strides in improving child well-being, but the public-health emergency wiped out many of those gains, according to new data from the Children's Defense Fund-Ohio (CDF-Ohio).



The state saw a 97% increase in unemployment from 2019 to 2020, which resulted in many families also losing health insurance. This year's KIDS COUNT County Profiles show how kids and families are doing, by county and school district.



Morghan Hyatt, data policy associate for CDF-Ohio, said the data can help local governments determine how to spend American Rescue Plan dollars.



"The American Rescue Plan Act funds represents a great, great opportunity to make further headway in improving child well-being throughout Ohio, with their specific needs for every county," Hyatt asserted. "And having those data-informed strategies can improve the lives of families and children."



According to the KIDS COUNT data, the number of Ohio children enrolled in Medicaid decreased by 2% during Fiscal Year 2020. Ohio is receiving $12 billion through the American Rescue Plan.



Kim Eckhart, Kids Count program manager for the CDF-Ohio, said she wants to see local county governments invite community voices to have a seat at the table when allocating recovery funds.



"We would like for, when they are deciding how to allocate those dollars, that they are inviting the public, including community-based organizations who might have some strategic investments that they could make that would really address things," Eckhart explained. "I'm thinking things like food banks, child-care centers."



Eckhart added Franklin County could be a model for engaging with local residents about the allocation process.



The Franklin County Board of Commissioners heard testimony last month from community members, who requested the $255 million the county is receiving be used in areas like health care, child care and affordable housing.



Disclosure: Children's Defense Fund-OH Chapter/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Education, Health Issues, and Hunger/Food/Nutrition. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Kids Count data Children's Defense Fund-Ohio 2021

American Rescue Plan 03/11/2021

Franklin Co., Ohio 2021



get more stories like this via email