Advocates Press for New Cell-Phone Radiation Limits After Court Victory

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Wireless safety advocates are calling on the Biden administration to develop a policy on safer cell-phone technology in the wake of a new ruling in federal court.



On Friday, a panel of judges in the D.C. Circuit ordered the Federal Communications Commission to justify its 2019 decision to stick with 25-year-old safety rules for radiofrequency radiation from wireless devices and cell-phone towers.



The court ruled that the agency failed to properly consider the evidence on record before it upheld the standards. Devra Davis, PhD, is director of the Environmental Health Trust, one of the plaintiffs in the suit.



"The record was thousands of pages of peer-reviewed evidence in addition to testimony from individuals who reported on their personal harm to electromagnetic illness and sensitivity to radiation," said Davis, "which were completely ignored by the FCC. "



Advocates point to a $30 million 2018 study from the National Toxicology Program, which found that male rats exposed to RF radiation developed brain and heart tumors.



The court, however, agreed with the FCC and found that the study could not be extrapolated to humans. The court also took no position on the safety of RF radiation.



The wireless industry says its products are safe.



Joel Moskowitz, PhD and director of the Center for Family and Community Health at UC Berkeley, noted that 240 scientists have signed a petition, called the International EMF Scientist Appeal, that said government agencies have failed to impose sufficient guidelines to protect the general public, particularly children.



"Basically," said Moskowitz, "the science shows a whole host of harmful effects, ranging from increased cancer risk, genetic damage, structural and functional changes to the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, and neurological disorders."



The FCC now has to decide whether to comply or appeal. An FCC spokesperson, when asked about the court opinion, merely said the agency is reviewing the decision.







ROSLINDALE, Mass. - A new report finds Massachusetts residents would rather repair electronic devices than send them to landfills, but manufacturers often create barriers to making those repairs.



The report says seven of the 10 most popular manufacturers of phones, laptops, appliances and more restrict access to parts and service information - limiting consumers and even repair professionals, from accessing tools, parts, schematics or software.



Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Group, said legislation has been pending in the General Assembly for years to ensure the digital "right to repair."



"You know, when you purchase something, the idea is you own it," said Domenitz. "But if you can't fix it, you don't own it, and that's part of our case for passing this law. If you buy a device, you should get the instructions for how it's made, and how you fix it."



The report says in 2020, more than two million Massachusetts users went online to 'iFixit.com' to learn how to repair something. Domenitz noted it's estimated that Commonwealth residents could have saved $870 million last year by repairing devices instead of buying new ones.



Alex Castillo owns Digitech Electronic Solutions, an electronics repair company based in Roslindale. He said bringing devices back to the manufacturer for repair can be time-consuming and expensive, especially for people who may not have transportation or time to take off work.



"Here, luckily, it could be done in fairly quicker time," said Castillo. "And also the amount of money will be a huge discount, compared to going to one of those big manufacturers."



Domenitz added electronic waste is one of the most prevalent and toxic sources of waste. She said it takes 165 pounds of raw material to produce one eight inch cellphone.



And Americans discard more than 415,000 cellphones per day, roughly 8,100 in Massachusetts.



"Disposing of stuff, putting things in landfills and incinerators," said Domenitz. "I mean, that is polluting our air, water, taking up open space."







