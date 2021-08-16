Monday, August 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 16, 2021
Play

New Census data impacts voting maps from Pennsylvania to Nevada and beyond; a hasty withdrawal from Afghan capital, Kabul.

2021Talks - August 16, 2021
Play

Afghanistans president flees the country as Taliban advances; unvaccinated Covid patients threaten to overrun hospitals; Census shows US becoming more diverse; and RNC Chair blasts Biden administration at groups summer meeting.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
Play

The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
Advocates Press for New Cell-Phone Radiation Limits After Court Victory

Play

Monday, August 16, 2021   

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Wireless safety advocates are calling on the Biden administration to develop a policy on safer cell-phone technology in the wake of a new ruling in federal court.

On Friday, a panel of judges in the D.C. Circuit ordered the Federal Communications Commission to justify its 2019 decision to stick with 25-year-old safety rules for radiofrequency radiation from wireless devices and cell-phone towers.

The court ruled that the agency failed to properly consider the evidence on record before it upheld the standards. Devra Davis, PhD, is director of the Environmental Health Trust, one of the plaintiffs in the suit.

"The record was thousands of pages of peer-reviewed evidence in addition to testimony from individuals who reported on their personal harm to electromagnetic illness and sensitivity to radiation," said Davis, "which were completely ignored by the FCC. "

Advocates point to a $30 million 2018 study from the National Toxicology Program, which found that male rats exposed to RF radiation developed brain and heart tumors.

The court, however, agreed with the FCC and found that the study could not be extrapolated to humans. The court also took no position on the safety of RF radiation.

The wireless industry says its products are safe.

Joel Moskowitz, PhD and director of the Center for Family and Community Health at UC Berkeley, noted that 240 scientists have signed a petition, called the International EMF Scientist Appeal, that said government agencies have failed to impose sufficient guidelines to protect the general public, particularly children.

"Basically," said Moskowitz, "the science shows a whole host of harmful effects, ranging from increased cancer risk, genetic damage, structural and functional changes to the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, and neurological disorders."

The FCC now has to decide whether to comply or appeal. An FCC spokesperson, when asked about the court opinion, merely said the agency is reviewing the decision.




Many North Carolina small-business owners say feel financially squeezed by the high cost of health coverage for employees. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NC Business Leaders Say Boosting Health Coverage is Key to Economic Stability

RALEIGH, N.C. - As the Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates stagnate, small businesses are advocating for efforts to expand health-…

Health and Wellness

In Rural NC, Push for Mental-Health Resources as Kids Head Back to School

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Across the state, teachers and staff expect more kids will need mental-health resources as they return to in-person school…

Social Issues

Report: MO Voting Laws Hamper Access to Ballot Box

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A new report finds Missouri lags behind many other states in voting access. The Campaign Legal Center graded states on …

Last week's U.N. report on climate change finds that each of the last four decades has been warmer than any decade before it since 1850. (inkdrop/Adobe Stock)

Environment

MI Groups Urge Bold Action to Tackle Climate Change

LANSING, Mich. - As Congress works on an infrastructure package, advocates for climate action say bold steps to curb greenhouse-gas emissions and …

Social Issues

NMSU/UNM Classes Resume, COVID Protocols Announced

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Administrators at New Mexico State University know they're headed into a fall semester this week facing a spike in COVID-19 cases…

There are 818 bridges in poor condition in Texas, according to a Biden administration report on the country's infrastructure. (heiyeuiu/Pixabay)

Environment

How Much Will Infrastructure Bill Benefit Texans?

DALLAS, Texas - As the largest investment in the country's infrastructure inches forward, Texas stands to benefit considerably from new jobs and …

Social Issues

Report Reveals Scammer Tactics Targeting Black, Latino Adults

DENVER - Nearly 40% of Black and Latino adults in Colorado and across the U.S. have been targeted by scammers, according to new AARP research…

Health and Wellness

As Variants Spread, Vaccination Pressure Builds for Nursing-Home Staffs

BISMARCK, N.D. - Amid a COVID-19 resurgence, advocates are calling on nursing homes to require that all staff members get vaccinated. Both nationally …

 

