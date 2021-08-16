Monday, August 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 16, 2021
Play

New Census data impacts voting maps from Pennsylvania to Nevada and beyond; a hasty withdrawal from Afghan capital, Kabul.

2021Talks - August 16, 2021
Play

Afghanistans president flees the country as Taliban advances; unvaccinated Covid patients threaten to overrun hospitals; Census shows US becoming more diverse; and RNC Chair blasts Biden administration at groups summer meeting.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
Play

The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

How Much Will Infrastructure Bill Benefit Texans?

Play

Monday, August 16, 2021   

DALLAS, Texas - As the largest investment in the country's infrastructure inches forward, Texas stands to benefit considerably from new jobs and clean-energy initiatives that could grow local economies.

According to the Biden administration, there are more than 19,000 miles of highway in poor condition in the Lone Star State. In addition, commute times have increased by 11% in the past decade, with each driver paying approximately $700 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

Colin Leyden, Texas political director at the Environmental Defense Fund, said attention to overdue infrastructure needs will improve quality of life for Texas residents.

"Replacing lead pipes, some money for electric vehicle infrastructure," said Leyden. "These are all infrastructure investments that really are going to benefit Texas and put us on a path towards a clean-energy economy."

According to the White House, a quarter million Texans were working in clean energy as of 2019.

Following passage of the infrastructure bill in the Senate last week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured a modernization project at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The House of Representatives is now considering the massive infrastructure bill.

Some Texans still are recovering from the power grid outage last April, which Leyden said must be improved for resiliency and efficiency.

At the same time, he said Texas leads the nation in wind energy and expects major growth in solar energy while the electric automaker, Tesla continues building a $1 billion manufacturing facility near Austin.

"We need to make sure that the electric vehicles that we are going to be building here can actually be charged," said Leyden. "So we need charging infrastructure, and all of this is vital to Texas and will help solve some of the problems that we're encountering right now with our electric grid."

Based on a White House infrastructure funding formula, Texas stands to gain nearly $27 billion for highway projects, more than $3 billion for public transportation, $537 million for bridges and at least $100 million for broadband coverage.



Disclosure: Environmental Defense Action Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Many North Carolina small-business owners say feel financially squeezed by the high cost of health coverage for employees. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NC Business Leaders Say Boosting Health Coverage is Key to Economic Stability

RALEIGH, N.C. - As the Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates stagnate, small businesses are advocating for efforts to expand health-…

Health and Wellness

In Rural NC, Push for Mental-Health Resources as Kids Head Back to School

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Across the state, teachers and staff expect more kids will need mental-health resources as they return to in-person school…

Social Issues

Report: MO Voting Laws Hamper Access to Ballot Box

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A new report finds Missouri lags behind many other states in voting access. The Campaign Legal Center graded states on …

Last week's U.N. report on climate change finds that each of the last four decades has been warmer than any decade before it since 1850. (inkdrop/Adobe Stock)

Environment

MI Groups Urge Bold Action to Tackle Climate Change

LANSING, Mich. - As Congress works on an infrastructure package, advocates for climate action say bold steps to curb greenhouse-gas emissions and …

Social Issues

NMSU/UNM Classes Resume, COVID Protocols Announced

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Administrators at New Mexico State University know they're headed into a fall semester this week facing a spike in COVID-19 cases…

Almost half of all Black adults say they do not answer a call from someone they do not know, but two thirds report using the same or similar passwords across different accounts. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report Reveals Scammer Tactics Targeting Black, Latino Adults

DENVER - Nearly 40% of Black and Latino adults in Colorado and across the U.S. have been targeted by scammers, according to new AARP research…

Health and Wellness

As Variants Spread, Vaccination Pressure Builds for Nursing-Home Staffs

BISMARCK, N.D. - Amid a COVID-19 resurgence, advocates are calling on nursing homes to require that all staff members get vaccinated. Both nationally …

Social Issues

Advocates Press for New Cell-Phone Radiation Limits After Court Victory

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Wireless safety advocates are calling on the Biden administration to develop a policy on safer cell-phone technology in the wake …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021