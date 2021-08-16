As Variants Spread, Vaccination Pressure Builds for Nursing-Home Staffs

BISMARCK, N.D. - Amid a COVID-19 resurgence, advocates are calling on nursing homes to require that all staff members get vaccinated. Both nationally and in North Dakota, a nonprofit tracking the latest data says there haven't been enough workers getting on board.
The latest COVID-19 dashboard from AARP shows that in North Dakota, only 24% of senior-care facilities have met the industry target of having at least 75% of their staffs vaccinated.
State Director of AARP North Dakota, Josh Askvig, said they don't want to go back to last fall, when the state saw some of the highest novel coronavirus death rates among patients.
"What's concerning right now is as new variants are emerging, facilities cannot let preventable problems be repeated," said Askvig. "We've got to increase vaccinations, and we've got to do it now."
Across the country, just 60% of nursing-home workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Groups such as the American Medical Association have called for vaccination mandates for health-care employees, including long-term care workers.
Those pleas follow a variety of arguments from those who have yet to receive a shot, including personal freedoms, or reluctance based on historical health-care barriers.
The latest AARP dashboard also shows nearly 12% of North Dakota nursing homes lack Personal Protective Equipment to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Askvig said the state should help to ensure they have enough supplies.
As for the vaccinations, he said facilities need to step up in this area.
"They've got the resources through the different relief funding to get it done." said Askvig. "And so, we're encouraging everyone eligible for the vaccine to get vaccinated."
Earlier this year, $200 million was included in the American Rescue Plan to help with vaccination efforts in nursing homes.
AARP's dashboard relies on federal data in four week periods going back to June of last year.
RALEIGH, N.C. - As the Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates stagnate, small businesses are advocating for efforts to expand health-care coverage options for employees.
A survey released in June found more than half of small business leaders say the high cost of health insurance is a barrier to offering health-insurance benefits.
Hemi Tewarson, executive director of the National Academy for State Health Policy, said the state recently moved to a Medicaid managed-care model, which could provide opportunities to increase enrollment and awareness and get folks connected to a primary-care provider.
"And within Medicaid managed care," said Tewarson, "we have the opportunity for really setting budgets around populations, and making sure folks are connected to primary care and a set network."
According to the latest data, more than one million residents lack health coverage.
The North Carolina Business Council and other groups have advocated for Medicaid expansion, which would cover an estimated 600,000 currently uninsured people who are eligible.
The federal government has boosted financial incentives through the American Rescue Plan to expand the program, but it remains unclear whether the North Carolina General Assembly will choose to do so.
Jared Burton owns Lights Market & Cafe in Durham. He said it's becoming increasingly difficult to ensure affordable coverage for his employees, and said over the past decade, his options have dwindled.
"And so in this area where I'm at where you're trying to provide good safety nets and coverage for your employees," said Burton, "I don't always know the best move."
Republican state Rep. Jake Johnson of Hendersonville said some state lawmakers are pushing for the option for employees to access health care through trade associations that receive breaks on rates.
"We really hope overall that'll help small businesses bring down those insurance costs and minimize risk in a much larger group," said Johnson.
Research shows Black and Latino residents are more likely to be uninsured and are more likely to work in industries with a higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.
SALT LAKE CITY -- As the Delta variant drives a growing number COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Utah, particularly among young adults and children, officials are being asked to reinstate a mask requirement for all K-12 schools.
After flattening out over the past eight months, state health officials say the Utah daily new-case average is almost 1,000, and most new infections are among the unvaccinated.
Moe Hickey, executive director of Utah Voices for Children, said with no vaccine available for kids under age 12, returning to school without a mask will leave them vulnerable.
"We should be adjusting as new data becomes available," Hickey urged. "And when the 'endgame' bill was passed, our caseloads were heading in the right direction, our hospitalization was heading in the right direction and the vaccine had become available. The new data is our caseloads have gone higher, our hospitalizations are going higher."
Utah legislators passed the so-called "Endgame" bill in March, which took the authority away from school districts to put mask requirements in place. Only County Councils in Utah can vote, based on a local health department request, to require masks in local schools.
Currently, 53% of all Utah residents are fully vaccinated, but Hickey pointed out the number takes a steep drop among younger people.
"[In] terms of vaccination rates for our K-12 population, we're in the 20 [percent] range," Hickey noted. "And that's not going to provide the safety that we need at the moment, until we get those numbers higher and a vaccine becomes available for 12 and under."
Hickey emphasized Voices for Utah Children's mask request is not political, but is based on the latest guidelines from Utah pediatricians, and a set of interim guidelines published by the American Academy of Pediatrics in July.
"We've learned a lot, and what we're learning is that masks definitely had a positive effect on the transmission rates," Hickey asserted. "We're following data and science."
He added to reinstate the mask requirement for all K-12 schools, the Utah Legislature would have to call for a Special Session, and none is planned at the State Capitol.
BALTIMORE -- Maternal mortality rates are higher for women of color, and the issue is getting renewed attention from state and federal lawmakers.
A Maryland legislator said the state needs to do more to prevent racial disparities in maternal health outcomes.
Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, D-Montgomery County, speaking at an online event on birthing inequities, pointed to overall maternal mortality rates for Maryland women that dropped 16% from 2013 to 2017. But during the same time, she noted four times more Black and brown women died after giving birth than white women.
"We also know from this information that most deaths are not happening at a hospital, they're not happening during pregnancy," Wilkins observed. "A lot of times, they're taking place after, often, a successful birth has taken place, within a couple of days or a year after a birth has taken place."
More than 70 members of Congress signed a letter this week to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, citing what they called a "maternal health crisis." They are urging the agency to expand Medicaid postpartum coverage from the current 60 days to a year, as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Wilkins thinks the coverage expansion would be key to closing racial gaps and helping mothers stay healthy after giving birth. She explained Maryland launched a Maternal Mortality Review Committee about 20 years ago. A 2018 bill expanded the group to include folks to make recommendations based on health trends, but she said it doesn't go far enough.
"One of the major issues that I've seen is having that true inclusion; it's something that we're still working on with the stakeholder group," Wilkins recounted. "I think it's important to recognize, and that this legislation recognize, the critical need to have those most impacted right there at the table."
Roughly 17 women die for every 100,000 live births in the U.S., more than double the ratio of maternal deaths in other high-income countries. Nationally, Black and Indigenous women are two to three times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related complications.