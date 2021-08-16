Victory for OR Hospital Workers' Union After Hard Year

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Nearly 600 health-care workers in the Willamette Valley are celebrating their success in negotiations with their employers.



Members of Service Employees International Union Local 49 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and nearby Albany General Hospital settled a new contract that includes major wage increases.



Emergency room technicians, housekeepers and dietary staff are among the 600 employees included in the contract.



Dafne DeSautel is a certified nursing assistant at Good Samaritan. She said she and her co-workers are pleased with the outcome and it comes at the right time.



"Grocery is going up, cost of living is going up, so they're happy to get some raise," said DeSautel. "We're getting at least 8% on the first of the year."



The average wage increase for Good Samaritan workers is 18% over the life of the contract through 2024. At Albany General Hospital, the average increase is 23% percent, so that employees at both hospitals receive equitable pay.



DeSautel said the increases, which are also for starting wages, are key for retaining and recruiting workers. She said Good Samaritan has been understaffed as the pandemic has trudged on.



The virus is taking a heavy toll on health-care workers as shortages nationwide pile up.



DeSautel said she's proud to work at Good Samaritan and still takes the time to go above and beyond for her patients.



"When I take care of this patient, I always look at them that it could be my father, my husband, my uncle, my son," said DeSautel. "So, even though we're so busy, I have to take the time to give them the quality of care that they deserve."



DeSautel said they are continuing to work to make health-care for workers more affordable.







SEATTLE -- Washington state workers who showed up throughout the pandemic are feeling disrespected by their employers as the state opens up.



About 1,200 education support professionals from SEIU Local 1948 in the Bethel School District south of Tacoma are in contract negotiations.



At a school board meeting today, they will be holding a rally and calling for proper compensation for their work throughout the pandemic.



Jenn Hansen, student resource specialist for the Bethel School District and union chapter president, said their unofficial slogan is to "Fight the fight to make it right."



"We need our pay brought up so that we can support our families and be respected," Hansen asserted.



Members of SEIU Local 1948 include child nutrition, transportation and maintenance staff. Hansen pointed out they continued to show up at schools even as learning went remote.



Teachers, who received a raise from the district, will be at the rally today to support their colleagues. The Bethel School District said they have collaboratively solved many areas of interest with the union and are working to conclude negotiations as soon as possible.



Hansen emphasized the rally today is to emphasize the critical role of education support staff for schools.



"Without us, you're not going to have schools in session," Hansen stressed. "And so, treat us with respect so that we can show you that we want to respect our schools and our students and our community."



Meanwhile, nurses in Seattle are also looking for better compensation.



Brittany Jones, a registered nurse in the emergency department at Harborview Medical Center for more than 15 years, said work during the pandemic has been stressful and scary, and she saw many nurses leave the profession completely.



Jones contended she and other nurses from SEIU Local 1199 feel like they've been "slapped in the face" by Harborview as they go through contract negotiations.



"My co-workers and I are angry," Jones stated. "We're angry that we're not being respected and that we're not being compensated. And it's all interwoven. So if Harborview can't respect us enough to pay us enough to stay, it affects the entire community."



In a statement, University of Washington Medicine said it has put forward its largest package ever with some of the biggest wage increases ever offered, including an 8% increase over two years for registered nurses.



