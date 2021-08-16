Monday, August 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 16, 2021
New Census data impacts voting maps from Pennsylvania to Nevada and beyond; a hasty withdrawal from Afghan capital, Kabul.

2021Talks - August 16, 2021
Afghanistans president flees the country as Taliban advances; unvaccinated Covid patients threaten to overrun hospitals; Census shows US becoming more diverse; and RNC Chair blasts Biden administration at groups summer meeting.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Health and Wellness  |  Mental Health    News
In Rural NC, Push for Mental-Health Resources as Kids Head Back to School

Monday, August 16, 2021   

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Across the state, teachers and staff expect more kids will need mental-health resources as they return to in-person school.

McDowell County elementary school counselor Betty Ross explained that in rural western North Carolina, many children have experienced domestic violence, homelessness and substance abuse in the household, worsened over the past year and a half.

She said kids are struggling to manage their emotions.

"What COVID has done for us, and it's a positive, it's allowed our community to talk about this and go, 'Hey, we need to focus on mental health,'"said Ross. "And it's OK to focus on mental health. It's not just about reading and math."

Through programs such as Healthy Places NC, Ross has been working with her students to provide them with resources to face challenges at home all while training teachers and staff on how to use trauma-informed approaches in the classroom.

In the southeastern part of the state, Selena Rowell - executive director of the Columbus County Partnership for Children - said her region consistently ranks at the bottom of statewide health rankings.

She said she's working to educate child-care providers by screening films that focus on trauma and resilience, as well as expanding parent education. Rowell said there are gaps in resources for families with very young children who need support.

"And we've gone through and looked at where we have these interventions in our community," said Rowell, "and where the lacking was, was mostly for that birth-to-five area."

Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows nationwide, the pandemic has taken a toll on students' mental health, from an increase in reported negative feelings to a rise in suicidal ideation among children and young adults.




Many North Carolina small-business owners say feel financially squeezed by the high cost of health coverage for employees. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NC Business Leaders Say Boosting Health Coverage is Key to Economic Stability

RALEIGH, N.C. - As the Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates stagnate, small businesses are advocating for efforts to expand health-…

Social Issues

Report: MO Voting Laws Hamper Access to Ballot Box

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A new report finds Missouri lags behind many other states in voting access. The Campaign Legal Center graded states on …

Environment

MI Groups Urge Bold Action to Tackle Climate Change

LANSING, Mich. - As Congress works on an infrastructure package, advocates for climate action say bold steps to curb greenhouse-gas emissions and …

COVID-19 daily cases could reach 1,000 in New Mexico by the end of August, according to data modeling by Los Alamos National Laboratory. (hed.state.nm.us)

Social Issues

NMSU/UNM Classes Resume, COVID Protocols Announced

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Administrators at New Mexico State University know they're headed into a fall semester this week facing a spike in COVID-19 cases…

Environment

How Much Will Infrastructure Bill Benefit Texans?

DALLAS, Texas - As the largest investment in the country's infrastructure inches forward, Texas stands to benefit considerably from new jobs and …

Almost half of all Black adults say they do not answer a call from someone they do not know, but two thirds report using the same or similar passwords across different accounts. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report Reveals Scammer Tactics Targeting Black, Latino Adults

DENVER - Nearly 40% of Black and Latino adults in Colorado and across the U.S. have been targeted by scammers, according to new AARP research…

Health and Wellness

As Variants Spread, Vaccination Pressure Builds for Nursing-Home Staffs

BISMARCK, N.D. - Amid a COVID-19 resurgence, advocates are calling on nursing homes to require that all staff members get vaccinated. Both nationally …

Social Issues

Advocates Press for New Cell-Phone Radiation Limits After Court Victory

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Wireless safety advocates are calling on the Biden administration to develop a policy on safer cell-phone technology in the wake …

 

