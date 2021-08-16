In Rural NC, Push for Mental-Health Resources as Kids Head Back to School

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Across the state, teachers and staff expect more kids will need mental-health resources as they return to in-person school.
get more stories like this via email
McDowell County elementary school counselor Betty Ross explained that in rural western North Carolina, many children have experienced domestic violence, homelessness and substance abuse in the household, worsened over the past year and a half.
She said kids are struggling to manage their emotions.
"What COVID has done for us, and it's a positive, it's allowed our community to talk about this and go, 'Hey, we need to focus on mental health,'"said Ross. "And it's OK to focus on mental health. It's not just about reading and math."
Through programs such as Healthy Places NC, Ross has been working with her students to provide them with resources to face challenges at home all while training teachers and staff on how to use trauma-informed approaches in the classroom.
In the southeastern part of the state, Selena Rowell - executive director of the Columbus County Partnership for Children - said her region consistently ranks at the bottom of statewide health rankings.
She said she's working to educate child-care providers by screening films that focus on trauma and resilience, as well as expanding parent education. Rowell said there are gaps in resources for families with very young children who need support.
"And we've gone through and looked at where we have these interventions in our community," said Rowell, "and where the lacking was, was mostly for that birth-to-five area."
Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows nationwide, the pandemic has taken a toll on students' mental health, from an increase in reported negative feelings to a rise in suicidal ideation among children and young adults.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - For many young people, the social isolation of the pandemic has had negative effects, and as Commonwealth students prepare to return to the classroom, educators want districts to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to support mental-health services.
Pennsylvania is receiving $5 billion federal dollars, most of which will go toward addressing learning loss and expanding after-school programs. The state will have $1.6 billion left for other areas.
Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said he hopes part of the money goes toward hiring more school counselors and other mental health professionals.
"Student mental health and emotional well-being, it has to be a top priority," said Askey. "And this is going to be important for the health of our students, but it also ties to their academic achievement. It all comes together, so as we know it's a lot harder for students to excel when they're dealing with mental and emotional health issues."
In a survey from the Children's Hospital of Chicago, 71% of parents said the pandemic has taken a toll on their children's mental health.
School districts in Pennsylvania have until 2024 to use funds received from the American Rescue Plan.
Joe Welch teaches eighth grade social studies at North Hills Middle School in Pittsburgh.
He said he's preparing to head back into the classroom after a year and a half of a mix of virtual and in-person learning, and said it's been difficult connecting with students he wasn't seeing face-to-face.
Welch said his school already used some federal funds to double its number of school psychologists, from two to four. Still, he said there's more work to be done to serve the mental well being of the four thousand students in his district.
"But what I would like to continue to see is that this is a priority, that we continue to have specialists and educators be at the forefront of working together as a team," said Welch. "It's really - it is a glaring need. It was before COVID. And I don't think anybody will dispute that."
Welch also said he'd like to see some of the ARP funding support social and emotional training for teachers.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Pennsylvania State Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Education, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
PIERRE, S.D. -- Suicide-prevention officials in South Dakota are reminding residents facing a mental-health crisis there are resources available, after the state reported some alarming statistics this month.
get more stories like this via email
The Department of Health said that in the first quarter of this year, 59 South Dakotans died by suicide. That compares with 28 in the same period last year. It also puts the state on pace to exceed last year's total of 186.
Sheri Nelson, suicide prevention director for the state's 211 Helpline Center, said in 2020, many people were feeling a heightened sense of mental stress caused by the pandemic, prompting them to rally around each other.
She said for some, that feeling might be different this year.
"As things are opening up, they get that feeling back again of, 'I'm going through this alone,'" Nelson explained.
Nationally, health experts noted similar observations about people supporting each other last year, with preliminary Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showing a nearly 6% decline in suicides in the U.S.
In South Dakota, the Helpline Center provides crisis support 24 hours a day throughout the year. It also offers training in the area of prevention.
While going through a global crisis might create more awareness, Nelson noted lingering effects still can be felt. She pointed to past events, such as the SARS epidemic or the 2008 financial crisis, when there were increases in suicides among certain demographics.
"There was that increase in suicides," Nelson recounted. "But the main thing is to let people know that there is help available to them, and they do not need to go through this alone."
She added there must still be conversations to remove any remaining stigma about a person going through a mental-health crisis. Prior to the pandemic in 2019, South Dakota had the eighth-highest suicide rate in the United States.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Budget cuts to the Wyoming Department of Health are causing reductions in mental-health and substance-abuse services, with bigger impacts projected after July 1.
Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, said centers are losing $7.5 million in state contracts to serve people who don't have insurance or can't afford to pay.
The cuts come as centers are receiving a significant increase in crisis calls.
"We're still at that level presently today, where crisis calls are much higher than they've ever been," said Summerville. "In terms of timing, this certainly compounds an already difficult pandemic."
Many of the calls are from people who have never received mental-health services in the past.
Centers are laying off providers and staff, reducing hours, discontinuing programs, and will soon be forced to reduce the number of available residential beds for mental health and substance abuse.
Summerville said she understands the current fiscal constraints facing lawmakers, but she said she believes the cuts will increase costs to taxpayers over the long term.
If centers aren't able to keep doors open, hospital emergency rooms and other agencies will absorb much higher costs when people are not able to access basic mental-health and substance-abuse care.
"Early services keep them in their family, can help keep them in their community," said Summerville. "When they can't access those services, and their condition continues to worsen, then police departments get more phone calls for emergencies that are driven by mental-health crises. They show up in ERs."
She said centers are obligated to see every patient that shows up, but worries that soon there may not be a provider left on staff to greet them.
Summerville and other advocates are urging lawmakers to add staff in order to tap federal grants the state is currently leaving on the table, expand Medicaid, and other stop-gap measures to help mitigate the impact on Wyoming residents in need of mental and substance-abuse care.
get more stories like this via email