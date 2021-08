“Trees4Trash Challenge” Urges Residents to Pick Up Litter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Due to the recent tropical weather systems threatening the region, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is seeking an emergency court hearing to transfer control of the troubled former phosphate processing plant at Piney Point from its owners to avoid another environmental disaster.



In court filings, lawyers for DEP said owner HRK Holdings "has demonstrated its inability to continue to maintain, repair or close the stack system."



Glenn Compton, director of the environmental group ManaSota-88, said the state's urgency is decades overdue, but he is glad to see something is being done to protect Tampa Bay.



"We're just one more storm away from another catastrophic event at Piney Point," Compton asserted. "And also we need to realize that we're not just talking about one holding pond that has leaked, but we have two other holding ponds that are at critical stage."



In April, the ongoing issues with the fertilizer processing plant garnered national attention when a leak in a holding pond, called a phosphogypsum stack, forced operators to release 215 million gallons of nutrient-loaded wastewater into the bay.



The DEP stated it remains committed to overseeing HRK's management of Piney Point and the eventual closure of the site, through the emergency hearing.



Compton added he hopes the state will do more to protect the environment beyond the issues at Piney Point.



"The state of Florida will hopefully realize there's a true cost to the environment and to the public health and the taxpayers when it comes to permitting phosphate mining and not linking the phosphogypsum waste disposal to the mining that's approved at the beginning of the process," Compton contended.



Many groups already have linked recent red-tide outbreaks in the region, which killed more than 1,700 tons of marine animals, to the Piney Point discharges. Groups have been able to pinpoint the trail of dead fish through the Florida Fish and Wildlife's red tide map.



If a judge agrees with the state and appoints a receiver, the Department of Environmental Protection said it will pay for costs with funds from the Legislature.



References: Motion for hearing Fla. Dept. of Environmental Protection 08/14/2021

Toxic leak Public News Service 04/09/2021

Red tide status Fla. Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission 08/13/2021



get more stories like this via email



DALLAS, Texas - As the largest investment in the country's infrastructure inches forward, Texas stands to benefit considerably from new jobs and clean-energy initiatives that could grow local economies.



According to the Biden administration, there are more than 19,000 miles of highway in poor condition in the Lone Star State. In addition, commute times have increased by 11% in the past decade, with each driver paying approximately $700 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.



Colin Leyden, Texas political director at the Environmental Defense Fund, said attention to overdue infrastructure needs will improve quality of life for Texas residents.



"Replacing lead pipes, some money for electric vehicle infrastructure," said Leyden. "These are all infrastructure investments that really are going to benefit Texas and put us on a path towards a clean-energy economy."



According to the White House, a quarter million Texans were working in clean energy as of 2019.



Following passage of the infrastructure bill in the Senate last week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured a modernization project at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The House of Representatives is now considering the massive infrastructure bill.



Some Texans still are recovering from the power grid outage last April, which Leyden said must be improved for resiliency and efficiency.



At the same time, he said Texas leads the nation in wind energy and expects major growth in solar energy while the electric automaker, Tesla continues building a $1 billion manufacturing facility near Austin.



"We need to make sure that the electric vehicles that we are going to be building here can actually be charged," said Leyden. "So we need charging infrastructure, and all of this is vital to Texas and will help solve some of the problems that we're encountering right now with our electric grid."



Based on a White House infrastructure funding formula, Texas stands to gain nearly $27 billion for highway projects, more than $3 billion for public transportation, $537 million for bridges and at least $100 million for broadband coverage.







Disclosure: Environmental Defense Action Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: America's Infrastructure Scores a C- the American Society of Civil Engineers 2021

Updated Fact Sheet: Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act the White House 8/2/21



get more stories like this via email