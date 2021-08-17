Tuesday, August 17, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 17, 2021
Play

Physical and mental health at forefront as kids head back to in-person learning; and Florida authorities focus on a troubled former phosphate plant amid tropical weather threats.

2021Talks - August 17, 2021
Play

President Biden stands behind U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan; Texas Supreme Court upholds a state mask ban; Democrats continue to make voting rights a priority; and SNAP benefits to rise more than 25% in October.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
Play

The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

PA Offers New Testing Programs, More Vaccine Clinics to Keep Schools Open

Play

Tuesday, August 17, 2021   

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With a few weeks until school starts, the state Departments of Health and Education have announced new initiatives to keep K-12 schools and universities open amid the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Alison Beam, acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, signed an executive order Monday directing vaccine providers in the state to coordinate vaccination clinics at schools and universities when requested by administrators.

The state has also introduced a free, voluntary COVID-19 testing program available to K-12 schools weekly. Beam said public health investments will help keep COVID out of classrooms.

"It's clear that everyone wants to keep kids in the classroom and keep extracurricular activities going," Beam observed. "That's why we are encouraging all K-12 schools to take advantage of this unique opportunity to bring COVID-19 testing into schools at no expense to the school."

Biotechnology company Ginkgo will operate the pooled testing program, which will combine nasal swab samples from a classroom and run them as a single test to quickly determine any COVID-19 cases.

Providers will be expected to coordinate vaccination clinics for the employees, volunteers, students and student families that are part of the school community.

Noe Ortega, Pennsylvania Secretary of Education, said the new programs will be key to making sure in-person learning can continue.

"Initiatives such as the ones we are here to announce today are vital to our success," Ortega stated. "I encourage all our schools to coordinate COVID-19 vaccination clinics for their communities as soon as possible. And I encourage all K-12 schools to participate in testing programs as well."

A recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation said parents were twice as likely to get their kids vaccinated if schools provided them with information and research that helped them decide.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona also joined the announcement virtually, and said Pennsylvania is leading by example for other states to ensure a safe and healthy school year.


get more stories like this via email
A Trump-era rule, still in effect, absolves companies of liability if their activities (such as oil drilling) harm or kill migratory birds. (Remi Jouan)

Environment

Conservation Groups Press Congress to Restore Migratory Bird Protections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Conservation groups are pushing for passage of a bill in Congress that would revive migratory bird protections dropped during …

Environment

Piney Point Pollution Could Overflow with Storms, Hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Due to the recent tropical weather systems threatening the region, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is …

Environment

With Line 3 Nearing Finish Line, Tribal Opponents Continue Speaking Out

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- The Line 3 oil pipeline for northern Minnesota could begin operating by as early next month. The latest update comes as …

While 19.9% of litter on land comes from unsecured items in the back of trucks or trash receptacles, the vast majority originates intentionally. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

“Trees4Trash Challenge” Urges Residents to Pick Up Litter

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina Wildlife Federation wants residents to pick up trash in their neighborhood, and swap out the litter for trees…

Social Issues

Report: Tyson Foods' Control Over Poultry Industry Hurts Workers, Farmers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Tyson Foods is one of the largest poultry producers in the country, and a new report showed the Arkansas-based company's …

Experts say a historic state surplus combined with federal relief monies provide a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvest in a better economy and improved quality of life for Kentuckians. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Experts: KY Budget Surplus Should Be Invested in Communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Experts say the state should use a portion of its almost $2 billion rainy-day fund surplus to invest in resources that will help …

Social Issues

Youth Mental Health Emphasized as K-12 Schools Resume in NY

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- As New York schools gear up for the fall term, physical and mental well-being of kids in grades K-12 is in the forefront, …

Social Issues

2020 Census Data Puts Spotlight on Texas' Growing Suburbs

AUSTIN, Texas -- Many states have implemented independent commissions to oversee redistricting based on the 2020 Census count, but Texas is not one …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021