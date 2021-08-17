Youth Mental Health Emphasized as K-12 Schools Resume in NY

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- As New York schools gear up for the fall term, physical and mental well-being of kids in grades K-12 is in the forefront, especially with all in-person instruction returning for many this month.



Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, offered tips for supporting children's mental well-being, and said while some young people are excited to get back into the classroom, for others it is a stressful time.



She noted parents and guardians should listen and watch kids for emotional changes.



"It can be changes in mood, changes in sleep patterns, changes in appetites, changes in their academic performance," Randall outlined. "And not being afraid to pick up on that early and have a conversation with your child and just ask some open-ended questions."



The New York State Education Department is advising schools to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advice, which recommends schools require universal indoor masking, regardless of vaccination status.



For many, stress doesn't disappear with precautions in place. Randall encouraged parents to validate their kids' feelings, and establish a routine, with good sleep and nutrition.



A recent report from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 25% of high school students have experienced worsening emotional health since the pandemic began.



Gregory Wallace, president of the Riverhead Central Faculty Association in Long Island, said young people in his district were no exception to mental-health challenges.



"Some students outwardly were struggling, and there's a lot of people that just struggle in silence, because they don't speak up, or at their age, they're unable to advocate for themselves, that it's OK to not be OK," Wallace observed.



He is hopeful the addition of seven psychologists, four social workers and three guidance counselors to the district this fall will help all students in need, after a previous restructuring left the department understaffed.



Randall echoed the importance of professional help, adding kids who seem to be struggling can also see their pediatrician to create an action plan.



"They have known your child for many years and have that history with them," Randall pointed out. "They're a good place to start and can be a place where you can get your initial screening if you're concerned that there may be something more significant, like anxiety or depression."



She also emphasized the importance of discussions with kids about being flexible with school, since the pandemic will likely bring more contact tracing, quarantine and online classes.



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- School bells will soon ring, and Ohio county Children Services agencies are doing what they can to make the transition back to classrooms a little easier for vulnerable children.



Some students will be going back to in-person learning for the first time in a year.



Sarah Newland, executive director of Allen County Children Services, explained fears remain about the spread of COVID, and parents' financial circumstances may have changed.



"Some families do have financial stress with either being laid off, now trying to get back into work, getting their children back into traditional daycare settings," Newland observed. "There could be some increased financial burdens."



Gaja Karyala, educational programs director for Hamilton County Job and Family Services, said the pandemic created additional instability for children in foster care, who may already be at an educational disadvantage.



"They come in with a lot of educational deficits, and last year was really, really a rough year for any student," Karyala contended. "And our students had a hard time."



She pointed out they get educational support and extracurricular opportunities through the "Kids in School Rule" program, a collaboration with Cincinnati Public schools, the Legal Aid Society and Hamilton County Juvenile Court. Other county agencies are providing families with school supplies and clothing, offering a small cash benefit or connecting them to assistance programs and resources.



In Allen County, Newland noted they host a unique event to help with back-to-school needs.



"Our agency holds an 'un-garage' sale," Newland explained. "Staff, as well as other community members, bring in items that we typically may have donated to different resources. Families come in, shop and take anything that they could need to prepare them for getting back to school."



There are also efforts to help students adapt to in-person learning again. Karyala emphasized kids who attend Cincinnati Public Schools had an opportunity to be part of a "Summer Scholars" program.



"They had half-a-day academic and half-a-day enrichment activities. So, that was really a great way for the students to meet their peers, meet their teachers, get back into the school."



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansans ages 16 to 26 who are or have been in the foster-care system now are eligible for one-time payments of at least $750.



They can use the money for basic needs, from rent and utility bills to transportation, groceries and more. The funds come from the federal "Supporting Foster Youth and Families Through the Pandemic Act."



State officials have estimated that roughly 4,000 young people are eligible, and Amy Webb, chief of community and community engagement at the Arkansas Department of Human Services, urged anyone who qualifies to apply by Aug. 31 at ar.gov/fostercarepayments.



"We know it's been a difficult situation for everyone, but these teens and young adults are particularly vulnerable," she said, "and so this money is really designed to go directly to them, to help them as they make it through the months ahead."



During the pandemic, a national survey of youths who had experienced foster care found 43% were forced to move during the COVID crisis. One in five said they were entirely on their own, lacking family or caseworker support.



Webb said once a young person from foster care applies, the Division of Children and Family Services will verify his or her eligibility and payments will be issued by Sept. 30 to the address supplied on the application.



"Transitioning out of foster care is difficult in the best-case scenario," she said. "It's difficult to experience that trauma of leaving your family, and maybe going back to your family, or aging out of the system without the support of a family."



Webb added that many young people who age out of care don't stay connected with the Division of Children and Family Services, so she said it's crucial to raise awareness that these payments are available. She urged anyone who knows someone who fits the criteria to let them know so they can apply.



