Wednesday, August 18, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 18, 2021
A Connecticut labor union plans to ask a McDonald's franchise to reinstate some workers who lost jobs during the COVID shutdown; Chicago and New Mexico add mask mandates.

2021Talks - August 18, 2021
NATO puts blame on Afghan leadership; poll shows 69% of Americans support mask requirements; Biden to announce third booster shot; and pandemic unemployment aid ends after Labor Day.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
Proposed Ballot Initiative Aims to End Gerrymandering in SD

Wednesday, August 18, 2021   

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota lawmakers tasked with redrawing the state's legislative boundaries will soon meet following the release of census data used for the maps. A nonpartisan group says the current process allows for gerrymandering, and hopes to prompt a major change.

The South Dakota League of Women Voters is leading an effort through a coalition, called "Drawn Together SD." It's gathering petitions for a question on the 2022 ballot, asking for an independent commission to handle redistricting.

League president Amy Scott-Stoltz pointed out that there haven't been big changes in voter registration numbers, but Republicans have gained overwhelming majorities in the Legislature.

"And when we look at that, we look at the way the lines were drawn," she said, "and we can see that there are areas where gerrymandering has come into play."

Because of their majorities, Republicans hold most of the seats on redistricting committees. The chair of the Senate panel has said they're making the process fair as possible. Their next meeting is Aug. 30.

Redistricting happens every 10 years after the census. But if the petition makes it onto the ballot next year and is approved, an independent panel would redraw the maps in 2023.

Among other things, an independent commission would not allow either party to hold a majority. Scott-Stoltz said that's been a common issue in most states.

"We've seen it across the country, where no matter what party is in charge, gerrymandering does come into play," she said. "So, what we're doing is really giving the power back to the people, and saving our democracy."

Supporters of the current process say the map drawn after the 2010 census did not result in any lawsuits. But two decades ago, the Native American community successfully sued the state, saying those maps violated their voting rights.


Ohio's population has increased 2.3% since the 2010 census, but the state isn't growing at a fast enough pace to maintain all 16 of its U.S. House districts. (Adobe Stock)

