Wednesday, August 18, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 18, 2021
A Connecticut labor union plans to ask a McDonald's franchise to reinstate some workers who lost jobs during the COVID shutdown; Chicago and New Mexico add mask mandates.

2021Talks - August 18, 2021
NATO puts blame on Afghan leadership; poll shows 69% of Americans support mask requirements; Biden to announce third booster shot; and pandemic unemployment aid ends after Labor Day.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

As College Cost Worries Grow, Campaign Urges Doubling Pell Grants

Wednesday, August 18, 2021   

EUGENE, Ore. - Pell Grants are a lifeline for many students attending college, but the federal aid covers far less than it used to. That's why student groups, colleges and universities are urging Congress to pass a measure to double the amount allotted to students.

The maximum Pell Grant for this academic year is about $6,500. Jim Brooks, director of student financial aid and scholarships at the University of Oregon, said many have criticized the grants for not keeping up with the cost of college.

"If you think about $13,000 in cost of attendance, that would have a big impact on students everywhere," he said. "So personally, as someone who's been a Pell recipient and has worked with lots of students at more than one institution who are Pell eligible, I think doubling Pell would be incredible."

In the past, a Pell Grant covered as much as three-quarters of the cost of attending a public university. Today, it covers less than a third. About 90% of Pell Grants go to families with incomes of less than $50,000. More than $290 million in Pell Grants came to Oregon in the last disbursement.

Nearly 7 million students, or about 40%, are Pell Grant recipients, but they're still more likely to graduate with debt than other students. Brooks said folks are always concerned about the cost of college, and the pandemic has deepened those concerns.

"We have certainly seen more families who've been financially impacted by the pandemic, in one way or the other," he said, "whether it's a parent losing income or a parent being laid off for a while, losing their job completely because a business is closing."

Brooks said he sees Pell Grants as foundational - for families, and for students' future success.

"This is money they're going to have that they can use for educational costs and they aren't going to have to repay it," he said. "So, they reap the benefits of their education; that basically opens up job markets for them and it opens things up that they wouldn't have if they were not able to earn a college degree."

The University of Oregon also has a program called Pathway Oregon, which helps Pell Grant-eligible students pay tuition and other fees through a combination of federal, state and university funds. Nearly 1,200 organizations, including 900 colleges and universities, signed a letter to Congress in March urging members to double the maximum Pell Grant amount.

---

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


South Dakota's redistricting effort involves redrawing 35 legislative districts. Because it has only one seat in Congress, no federal maps are involved. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Proposed Ballot Initiative Aims to End Gerrymandering in SD

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota lawmakers tasked with redrawing the state's legislative boundaries will soon meet following the release of census data …

Social Issues

Public Redistricting Hearings "Inaccessible" for Working Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio Redistricting Commission will host 10 public hearings next week to gather input on the state's mapmaking process after …

Environment

Groups Urge More Wilderness in GMUG National Forests' Draft Plan

DELTA, Colo. - The U.S. Forest Service has released its draft management plan for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests. The plan …

The town of Bloomfield is located in southern Iowa, 11 miles from the Missouri border. (cityofbloomfield.org)

Environment

Some IA Towns Immune to Rural Decline

IOWAWATCH COLLABORATION BLOOMFIELD, Iowa - America's rural population decline has been well-documented, with more people flocking to urban centers…

Social Issues

A Push for Permanent Policies to Support Lower-Income Families

MS MAGAZINE COLLABORATION By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Magazine Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for North Carolina News Service/Public News …

Workers across the I-95 Service Plazas have been organizing for a union for nearly two years to gain better working conditions, according to 32BJ SEIU. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Union Asks CT McDonald's to Honor Worker-Recall Law

DARIEN, Conn. - A Connecticut labor union today is to deliver a letter to the owner of a McDonald's franchise, asking that workers be reinstated who …

Environment

Conservation Groups Press Congress to Restore Migratory Bird Protections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Conservation groups are pushing for passage of a bill in Congress that would revive migratory bird protections dropped during …

Environment

Piney Point Pollution Could Overflow with Storms, Hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Due to the recent tropical weather systems threatening the region, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is …

 

