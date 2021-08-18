Wednesday, August 18, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 18, 2021
A Connecticut labor union plans to ask a McDonald's franchise to reinstate some workers who lost jobs during the COVID shutdown; Chicago and New Mexico add mask mandates.

2021Talks - August 18, 2021
NATO puts blame on Afghan leadership; poll shows 69% of Americans support mask requirements; Biden to announce third booster shot; and pandemic unemployment aid ends after Labor Day.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Study: TN Kids Need Help After COVID Learning Disruptions

Wednesday, August 18, 2021   

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - American kids are returning to school an average of four to five months behind in their learning, according to a new study.

Groups that support children's well-being have said the pandemic has exacerbated the disparities in education that have existed for years. Chapple Osborne-Arnold, who works in Tennessee for the nonprofit Save the Children, said the hardest-hit students include those living in poverty and children of color, who are - on average - five to seven months behind.

"And then of course, in rural communities, especially here in Tennessee," she said, "we are seeing those state test scores from the spring significantly drop compared to years past."

She added that establishing and normalizing daily routines will be critical for students this fall. Most Tennessee kids start school this week.

In the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results for this spring, less than one-quarter of students in third grade were meeting expectations for grade-level reading, and just 20% met expectations for math.

Shane Garver, Save the Children's associate vice president for rural education programs, encouraged making sure kids have regular bedtimes and get enough sleep, as well as establishing environments that support homework and learning at home. He said extra support will be important for those who missed out on parts of their education last year.

"Things like after-school programs, additional tutoring programs and learning opportunities in the community are going to be critically important to supporting kids," he said.

Osborne-Arnold added that Save the Children is partnering with school districts to help catch students up and provide wraparound services - through summer camps, after-school and even in-school programs.

"Tennessee is seeing a surge in COVID numbers," she said. "So, I think routines now are going to be more important than ever, because no one wants another school shutdown."

Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


South Dakota's redistricting effort involves redrawing 35 legislative districts. Because it has only one seat in Congress, no federal maps are involved. (Adobe Stock)

Proposed Ballot Initiative Aims to End Gerrymandering in SD

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota lawmakers tasked with redrawing the state's legislative boundaries will soon meet following the release of census data …

Public Redistricting Hearings "Inaccessible" for Working Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio Redistricting Commission will host 10 public hearings next week to gather input on the state's mapmaking process after …

Groups Urge More Wilderness in GMUG National Forests' Draft Plan

DELTA, Colo. - The U.S. Forest Service has released its draft management plan for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests. The plan …

The town of Bloomfield is located in southern Iowa, 11 miles from the Missouri border. (cityofbloomfield.org)

Some IA Towns Immune to Rural Decline

IOWAWATCH COLLABORATION BLOOMFIELD, Iowa - America's rural population decline has been well-documented, with more people flocking to urban centers…

A Push for Permanent Policies to Support Lower-Income Families

MS MAGAZINE COLLABORATION By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Magazine Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for North Carolina News Service/Public News …

Workers across the I-95 Service Plazas have been organizing for a union for nearly two years to gain better working conditions, according to 32BJ SEIU. (Adobe Stock)

Union Asks CT McDonald's to Honor Worker-Recall Law

DARIEN, Conn. - A Connecticut labor union today is to deliver a letter to the owner of a McDonald's franchise, asking that workers be reinstated who …

Conservation Groups Press Congress to Restore Migratory Bird Protections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Conservation groups are pushing for passage of a bill in Congress that would revive migratory bird protections dropped during …

Piney Point Pollution Could Overflow with Storms, Hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Due to the recent tropical weather systems threatening the region, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is …

 

