PNS Daily Newscast - August 18, 2021
A Connecticut labor union plans to ask a McDonald's franchise to reinstate some workers who lost jobs during the COVID shutdown; Chicago and New Mexico add mask mandates.

2021Talks - August 18, 2021
NATO puts blame on Afghan leadership; poll shows 69% of Americans support mask requirements; Biden to announce third booster shot; and pandemic unemployment aid ends after Labor Day.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Groups Urge More Wilderness in GMUG National Forests' Draft Plan

Wednesday, August 18, 2021   

DELTA, Colo. - The U.S. Forest Service has released its draft management plan for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests. The plan includes a significant increase in the amount of land that would be available for logging, and groups that advocate for public lands are raising concerns that it recommends only 34,000 acres of new wilderness across the forest.

Forest plans are revised roughly every 15 years, and Allison Elliot, a former board member at the Western Slope Conservation Center, said there's no time to waste.

"That's just a small fraction of what could be set aside and designated as wilderness," she said. "So, to be able to protect wilderness and wildlife and water, watersheds - this is the moment."

The forests are home to species on the Endangered Species List, from the Gunnison sage grouse to the Canada lynx. Elliot added that this land also is home to diverse ecosystems and wildlife. Public comments about the draft plan can be submitted until Nov. 11.

Arvin Ramgoolam, a business owner from Crested Butte and a public-lands advocate, said he thinks the plan not only should include more wilderness land, but also take into account the impact that making so much land available for timber harvest could have on climate change.

"It needs to be reflective of the state of Colorado," he said, "thinking in terms of the amount of water we might have available in the next 50 years, or even 100 years; the amount of impacts you might experience from climate change, changing temperatures in the West."

He backed the theory that "public lands belong in public hands," and urged people who care about how the forests' more than 3 million acres of forestland are managed to get involved in the process. Comments can be submitted online, or at open-house events and webinars hosted by the Forest Service on Zoom.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.


South Dakota's redistricting effort involves redrawing 35 legislative districts. Because it has only one seat in Congress, no federal maps are involved. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Proposed Ballot Initiative Aims to End Gerrymandering in SD

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota lawmakers tasked with redrawing the state's legislative boundaries will soon meet following the release of census data …

Social Issues

Public Redistricting Hearings "Inaccessible" for Working Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio Redistricting Commission will host 10 public hearings next week to gather input on the state's mapmaking process after …

Environment

Some IA Towns Immune to Rural Decline

IOWAWATCH COLLABORATION BLOOMFIELD, Iowa - America's rural population decline has been well-documented, with more people flocking to urban centers…

Nearly 40% of West Virginia students in grades 3 through 8 did not meet grade-level standards in math. (Kostiantyn/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Nonprofit Aims to Help Kids Get Caught Up After COVID Year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - American kids are returning to school an average of four to five months behind in their learning, according to a new study…

Social Issues

A Push for Permanent Policies to Support Lower-Income Families

MS MAGAZINE COLLABORATION By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Magazine Broadcast version by Lily Böhlke for North Carolina News Service/Public News …

Last spring, roughly 30% of elementary and middle-school students, and just over 35% of high school students, met grade-level expectations in science. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Study: TN Kids Need Help After COVID Learning Disruptions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - American kids are returning to school an average of four to five months behind in their learning, according to a new study…

Social Issues

As College Cost Worries Grow, Campaign Urges Doubling Pell Grants

EUGENE, Ore. - Pell Grants are a lifeline for many students attending college, but the federal aid covers far less than it used to. That's why …

Social Issues

Union Asks CT McDonald's to Honor Worker-Recall Law

DARIEN, Conn. - A Connecticut labor union today is to deliver a letter to the owner of a McDonald's franchise, asking that workers be reinstated who …

 

