Groups Urge More Wilderness in GMUG National Forests' Draft Plan

DELTA, Colo. - The U.S. Forest Service has released its draft management plan for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests. The plan includes a significant increase in the amount of land that would be available for logging, and groups that advocate for public lands are raising concerns that it recommends only 34,000 acres of new wilderness across the forest.



Forest plans are revised roughly every 15 years, and Allison Elliot, a former board member at the Western Slope Conservation Center, said there's no time to waste.



"That's just a small fraction of what could be set aside and designated as wilderness," she said. "So, to be able to protect wilderness and wildlife and water, watersheds - this is the moment."



The forests are home to species on the Endangered Species List, from the Gunnison sage grouse to the Canada lynx. Elliot added that this land also is home to diverse ecosystems and wildlife. Public comments about the draft plan can be submitted until Nov. 11.



Arvin Ramgoolam, a business owner from Crested Butte and a public-lands advocate, said he thinks the plan not only should include more wilderness land, but also take into account the impact that making so much land available for timber harvest could have on climate change.



"It needs to be reflective of the state of Colorado," he said, "thinking in terms of the amount of water we might have available in the next 50 years, or even 100 years; the amount of impacts you might experience from climate change, changing temperatures in the West."



He backed the theory that "public lands belong in public hands," and urged people who care about how the forests' more than 3 million acres of forestland are managed to get involved in the process. Comments can be submitted online, or at open-house events and webinars hosted by the Forest Service on Zoom.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



BAR HARBOR, Maine -- One year after the Great American Outdoors Act was signed into law, repairs and maintenance to the nation's more than 400 national parks and monuments are under way.



The bipartisan bill allocated $6.65 billion over five years for national park repairs, nearly $3 billion for maintenance at other land-management agencies, and permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.



Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said if there was any doubt about the value of national parks to Americans, it was erased last year with the surge in visitations.



"Even in the COVID year, 327 million people visited our national parks," King reported. "The population of America is about 330 million people. So obviously, there were a lot of foreign visitors and visitors who went more than once, but still, we're talking about a treasured national asset."



National Park Service data show park visitors in 2019 spent roughly $21 billion in local communities, supporting more than 340,000 jobs. Close to 4.5 million people visited Acadia National Park alone.



David MacDonald, president and CEO of Friends of Acadia, noted $25 million have been approved for a new maintenance center at the park; the hub for all the equipment, vehicles, supplies and tools used for maintenance and repairs to trails and carriage roads. He added the building has needed serious work for decades, but there has been a backlog across the country.



"A lot of these projects are not glamorous, you know; they're wastewater systems, they're water lines, they're bridges, they're culverts," MacDonald outlined. "This is the infrastructure that was really, really in bad shape."



King pointed out one issue to deal with in the future is overcrowding, including congestion with too many vehicles in the most popular parks. He also recommended people seek out some lesser-known but still great parks.



"Get a little bit off the beaten path, and you'll find some gems that you didn't know about," King urged. "This is a big part of improving the experience more broadly and also alerting people to the existence of some great, wonderful places they might not have heard of."



