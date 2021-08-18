Some IA Towns Immune to Rural Decline

IOWAWATCH COLLABORATION



BLOOMFIELD, Iowa - America's rural population decline has been well-documented, with more people flocking to urban centers. But a report in Iowa says that isn't happening in all small towns.



Iowa Watch, a collaborative investigative news group, reviewed nearly 60 towns of 5,000 or fewer people. In a number of cases, communities have seen populations hold steady, according to recent census data. In southern Iowa, Bloomfield - with a population of nearly 2,700 - has seen a slight gain in residents over the past decade.



Mayor Dan Wiegand cited a commitment of locals to support each other.



"That probably is one of the things that kind of helped us during COVID, was staying open as more people, I think, shopped locally and did things locally," he said, "because, you know, there was more mandates at the bigger stores away from here, and people tried to do what they could local."



The research found other common traits of thriving small towns include the infrastructure for high-speed internet, health-care availability and unique attractions. But economic researchers have cautioned that there's no exact blueprint for towns to follow, since each has its own dynamics.



As for attractions that are hard to find elsewhere, the report pointed to monuments or places that have a story to tell, such as the "Field of Dreams" site in Dyersville. And in the community of Kalona, Krista Hershberger, assistant director of the Chamber of Commerce, said religious customs of the local Amish community draw some attention.



"It's just such a different way of doing life," she said, "and so, they're very interested to see how a whole community can live sort of disconnected from the modern world."



The report also cited the impact of the state's Rural Innovation Grants, which have totaled $300,000 each of the last two fiscal years. The money is split into grants that go to communities with populations of fewer than 10,000.



KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lags behind many other states in broadband access and adoption, which can limit people's ability to participate in the emerging digital economy, digital learning and even telemedicine.



The trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate this week, includes $65 billion to boost high-speed internet access, along with other funds for roads, bridges, airports and Amtrak.



Tim Arbeiter, director of broadband development for the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said broadband was a critical issue prior to 2020, but the pandemic brought it to a head.



"When people can't get connected, it's because they don't have internet or their home, or there's not infrastructure nearby to be able to connect to their home," Arbeiter explained. "Or they can't afford it, and there's lack of devices."



In Kansas City, a quarter of residents don't have broadband at home, and 17% don't use the internet. Of those who don't get online at all, nearly 45% are older than 65, more than 45% are Black and nearly 65% have a high school education or less.



Arbeiter argued along with making sure residents can get connected to the internet, it's important to help build digital literacy skills as well.



"What are the various features that you can use technology for, to help you in your daily life, whether that be quality of life, whether that be job applications, whether that be helping your kids and your students through online learning or online homework," Arbeiter outlined.



The Senate infrastructure bill now goes to the House, where many progressive representatives say it's not enough. They say it must go hand in hand with a $3.5 trillion bill focused on poverty, health care and climate change.



LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska businesses with no more than five employees now can apply for up to $20,000 in tax credits.



Johnathan Hladik, policy director at the Center for Rural Affairs, said because funds are limited, now is the time to get in line for the Nebraska Advantage Microenterprise Tax Credit.



He pointed out the credit also is available to owner/operators and entrepreneurs who plan to invest in their business in a wide range of ways.



"That includes purchasing or leasing equipment, such as machinery, or computers, or office equipment for repairs and maintenance to your property," Hladik outlined. "It will even help you for new-employee health insurance coverage, or increasing compensation to existing employees."



The credit is refundable, which means businesses will be reimbursed for 20% of money invested even if they don't end up owing taxes.



Hladik noted the application process can take time, and encouraged entrepreneurs to contact the Center if they need help.



This year's allocation for the program is a total of $2 million, and starting August 27, the tax credit's lifetime limit will increase from $10,000 to $20,000.



Hladik contended the credit can boost rural economies by helping Main Street mom-and-pop businesses recover from the pandemic's economic fallout.



"And particularly tailored to help those businesses grow their county," Hladik observed. "We want to see rural economic development. We want to see job growth in those rural areas. We know, historically and statistically, a lot of that does come from entrepreneurship and a lot of that does come from microenterprises."



Many businesses had to put off investments during the economic downturn in 2020.



Hladik argued businesses that made zero investments last year are well positioned to qualify for the credit on investments made this year.



"And that means they're ready to make those investments now," Hladik asserted. "So it's a perfect time to apply for this, because you're going to get a 20% credit on those investments you make to build your business."



