AZ Voting Rights Groups Sue to Block Election 'Suppression' Laws

PHOENIX -- A coalition of Arizona voting-rights groups has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block new voter-suppression laws enacted by the state Legislature.



The groups, Mi Familia Vota, Arizona Coalition for Change, Chispa Arizona and Living United for Change in Arizona, are challenging two recently enacted measures they argued will make it more difficult for people of color and other marginalized Arizonans to cast a ballot.



John Bonifaz, co-founder and president of Free Speech for All, filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Arizona coalition. He said the new laws are clearly unconstitutional.



"Both of these laws are passed with the intent of discriminating against voters of color, and they violate the First, 14th and 15th amendments of the Constitution as well as the Voting Rights Act of 1965," Bonifaz asserted.



Bonifaz contended the measures are part of a nationwide push by Republican-controlled legislatures to disenfranchise America's growing population of Blacks, Latinos and other marginalized communities. GOP lawmakers have not cited any major instances of voter fraud, but claimed the bills will improve "election security."



The two Arizona laws, are designed to make it easier for elections officials to purge people from the permanent early-voting list, and to shorten the time voters have to "cure" mismatched signatures on mail-in ballots.



Bonifaz emphasized their intent is clear.



"They will suppress the votes of millions of voters who seek to participate in the process, but will find it harder to vote, will find themselves disenfranchised, and democracy will be undermined, and the right to vote will be undermined as a result," Bonifaz stressed.



Bonifaz added the plaintiffs seek to have the court declare the laws unconstitutional, to block state election officials from enforcing them, and to ensure continued compliance.



A date has not yet been set for a hearing in the case.



CHARLESTON, W.V. -- Advocacy groups held a candlelight vigil in Charleston over the weekend, marking the one-year anniversary of the passing of Georgia Congressman and civil-rights activist John Lewis, and asking West Virginia lawmakers to support national standards to protect voting rights.



Katonya Hart, vice president of the NAACP of West Virginia and the event emcee, said statewide, voters have indicated they approve of measures to expand and safeguard voting access.



"The polls show that 79% of West Virginians are for the 'For The People Act,'" Hart reported. "Overwhelmingly, they want to see the John Lewis Voting Act passed."



The two bills being considered by Congress would increase voting options and access nationwide, increase transparency of election donations, and restore provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The Charleston vigil was part of more than a hundred events held across the country.



Sally Roberts, volunteer chair of Rise Up WV and an organizer of the event, said it is important for West Virginians to show they care about the right to vote, despite setbacks from some U.S. Senators, including from West Virginia, whom critics noted are blocking passage of the legislation.



"So that every person in America can have a government that fully represents them and the concerns that matter most to them, from health care to creating jobs," Roberts urged.



Martin Luther King III and his wife, Arndrea Waters King, also announced over the weekend they are launching an online campaign, called 'hashtag For John,' aimed at honoring the late Georgia Congressman, while raising money for voting-rights activism.



PHOENIX -- In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a pair of Arizona "election security" laws that many experts believe will suppress votes in the next election.



In a six-to-three conservative-liberal split, the justices upheld Arizona laws requiring voters to cast a ballot only in their assigned precinct, and making it illegal to collect ballots and drop them off at an elections office.



The laws had been struck down in lower courts, but the Supreme Court voted to uphold them.



Josh Sellers, associate professor of law for the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, said the decision could embolden other state legislatures to pass more laws aimed at voter suppression.



"There are these laws at issue in this case, but there's all the other prospective laws that are on the horizon, so we have to kind of wait and see what other laws are implemented before the next election," Sellers cautioned. "But there's certainly the possibility that these laws threaten to, I think, decrease voter turnout. That concerns me."



Sellers, who teaches voting-rights law, said lower courts ruled that the Arizona laws appeared to be aimed at making voting more difficult for people of color. Republicans said their goal in passing stricter laws is to make sure elections are secure.



Sellers believes the ruling is a blow to states trying to broaden voting rights, and a green light to legislatures passing laws that make it harder to vote.



"If I was a state legislator reading this opinion today, I would feel fairly comfortable that I would not have to worry about losing a Voting Rights Act lawsuit," Sellers remarked.



Sellers added it's now up to Congress to pass a federal voting rights bill to set basic elections rules that all states must follow.



"There is a bill that's under consideration, named after the late Congressman John Lewis, that would restore the pre-clearance regime that used to be in effect in a number of states, including here in Arizona, that would require states to get preapproval before enacting voting laws and regulations."



Since the November election, more than a dozen states have passed laws that restrict voter access to the polls. Sellers believes many will be challenged in the courts before the 2022 election, but this week's ruling will make those cases harder to win.



