"Broadband Brigade" Presses for Passage of Infrastructure Bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Groups that want to see high-speed internet extended to all areas of the country are pressing the U.S. House to pass President Joe Biden's $1 trillion hard infrastructure bill, which has already passed the Senate.
The proposal includes $65 billion to expand broadband.
Stan Santos, regional coordinator for the Communications Workers of America's "Broadband Brigade," noted the state of California also is kicking in $6 billion to bring high-speed internet to more rural, low-income communities of color over the next three years.
"The United States is in such a poor position, competitively speaking, in relation to so many countries in the world in relation to access to high-speed broadband," Santos observed.
The U.S. is 27th for access to high-speed internet, according to allconnect.com. And we rank 14th in the world for the speed of our mobile and broadband internet connections, according to speedtest.net.
Santos is watching two cases before the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). One could force service providers to give data on their networks to the agency for planning purposes. The other would force them to stop redlining, and extend service to smaller, less-profitable communities.
"It has to be regulated," Santos argued. "There has to be requirements, and there have to be consequences if they continue to be bad actors, especially with public funds."
People can check the broadband maps on the CPUC and the Federal Communications Commission websites to see which communities are burdened with slow internet and would be prioritized during the buildout.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Wireless safety advocates are calling on the Biden administration to develop a policy on safer cell-phone technology in the wake of a new ruling in federal court.
On Friday, a panel of judges in the D.C. Circuit ordered the Federal Communications Commission to justify its 2019 decision to stick with 25-year-old safety rules for radiofrequency radiation from wireless devices and cell-phone towers.
The court ruled that the agency failed to properly consider the evidence on record before it upheld the standards. Devra Davis, PhD, is director of the Environmental Health Trust, one of the plaintiffs in the suit.
"The record was thousands of pages of peer-reviewed evidence in addition to testimony from individuals who reported on their personal harm to electromagnetic illness and sensitivity to radiation," said Davis, "which were completely ignored by the FCC. "
Advocates point to a $30 million 2018 study from the National Toxicology Program, which found that male rats exposed to RF radiation developed brain and heart tumors.
The court, however, agreed with the FCC and found that the study could not be extrapolated to humans. The court also took no position on the safety of RF radiation.
The wireless industry says its products are safe.
Joel Moskowitz, PhD and director of the Center for Family and Community Health at UC Berkeley, noted that 240 scientists have signed a petition, called the International EMF Scientist Appeal, that said government agencies have failed to impose sufficient guidelines to protect the general public, particularly children.
"Basically," said Moskowitz, "the science shows a whole host of harmful effects, ranging from increased cancer risk, genetic damage, structural and functional changes to the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, and neurological disorders."
The FCC now has to decide whether to comply or appeal. An FCC spokesperson, when asked about the court opinion, merely said the agency is reviewing the decision.
By Joshua Rosenberg for The Conversation.
Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for Tennessee News Service.
Like many of us, schools in the United States are active on social media. They use their accounts to share timely information, build community and highlight staff and students. However, our research
As a researcher who specializes in data science in education, I and my colleagues came to the topic of student privacy unintentionally. We were exploring how schools used social media during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically March and April of 2020. In the course of this research, we noticed something surprising about how Facebook worked: We could view the posts of schools - including images of teachers and students - even when not logged in to our personal Facebook accounts.
The ability to access pages and pictures even when we were not logged in revealed that not only could schools' posts be accessed by anyone, but they could also be systematically accessed using data mining methods, or new research methods that involve using computers and statistical techniques to discover patterns in large - often publicly accessible - datasets.
Since practically all U.S. schools report their websites to the National Center for Education Statistics, and many schools link to their Facebook pages from their websites, these posts could be accessed in a comprehensive manner. In other words, not only researchers but also advertisers and hackers could use data mining methods to access all of the posts by any school with a Facebook account. This comprehensive access allowed us to study phenomena like violations of students' privacy at a massive scale.
Risks are present
The easy access to student photos that we encountered comes despite broader concerns about individuals' privacy on social media. Parents, for instance, have expressed concerns about teachers posting about their children on social media.
Fortunately, our search of news coverage and academic publications did not reveal any harms that have come to students because their schools posted about them. However, there are a number of possible risks that identifiable posts of students could pose. For instance, would-be stalkers and bullies could use the postings to identify individual students.
Also, there are newer threats that students may face. For instance, the facial recognition company Clearview collects internet data - and social media data - from across the World Wide Web. Clearview then sells access to this data to law enforcement agencies, who can upload photos of a potential suspect or person of interest to view a list of potential names of the individual depicted in the uploaded photo. Clearview already accesses identifiable photos of minors in the U.S. from public posts on Facebook. It is possible that photos of students from schools' Facebook pages could be accessed and used by companies such as Clearview.
Even though we are not aware of these things actually happening, that is not reason to not be concerned about it. At a time when our privacy is often threatened in surprising ways, as technology journalist Kara Swisher writes, "only the paranoid survive." My fellow researchers and I think this cautious view - even a paranoid view - is particularly justified when it comes to students as minors who may not provide their explicit permission to be included within posts.
Millions of student photos available
In our study, we used federal data and an analytical tool provided by Facebook to access posts from schools and school districts. We use the term "schools" to refer to both schools and school districts in our study. From this collection of 17.9 million posts by around 16,000 schools from 2005 to 2020, we randomly selected - sampled - 100 and then coded these publicly accessible posts. We determined whether students were named in the post with their first and last name and whether their faces were clearly depicted in a photo. If both of these elements were present, we considered a student to be identified by name and school.
For example, a student in a Facebook post whose photo includes a name in the caption, such as Jane Doe, would be deemed identified.
We determined that 9.3 million of the 17.9 million posts we analyzed contained images. Within those 9.3 million posts, we estimated that around 467,000 students were identified. In other words, we found nearly half a million students on schools' publicly accessible Facebook pages who are pictured and identified by first and last name and the location of their school.
Assessing the risks
While many of us already post photos of ourselves, friends and family - and sometimes our children - on social media, the posts of schools are different in one important sense. As individuals, we can control who can see our posts. If we want to limit it to just friends and family, we can change our own privacy settings. But people do not necessarily control how schools share their posts and images, and all of the posts we analyzed were strictly publicly accessible. Anyone in the world can access them.
Even if one considers the potential harm of this situation to be minimal, there are small steps that schools can take that could make a notable difference in whether that potential is present at all:
1. Refrain from posting students' full names: Not posting students' full names would make it much more difficult for individual students to be targeted and for students' data to be sold and linked with other data sources by companies.
2. Make school pages private: Making school pages private means that data mining approaches similar to our own would be much more difficult - if not impossible - to carry out. This single step would drastically minimize risks to students' privacy.
3. Use opt-in media release policies: Opt-in media release policies require parents to explicitly agree to have photos of their child shared via communications and media platforms. These may be more informative to parents - especially if they mention that the communications and media platforms include social media - and more protective of students' privacy than opt-out policies, which require parents to contact their child's school if they do not want their child's photo or information to be shared.
In sum, schools' Facebook pages are different from our personal social media accounts, and posts on these pages may threaten the privacy of students. But using social media doesn't have to be an either-or proposition for schools. That is to say, it doesn't necessarily come down to a choice between using social media without considering privacy threats or not using social media at all. Rather, our research suggests that educators can and should take small steps to protect students' privacy when posting from school accounts.
Joshua Rosenberg wrote this article for The Conversation.
ROSLINDALE, Mass. - A new report finds Massachusetts residents would rather repair electronic devices than send them to landfills, but manufacturers often create barriers to making those repairs.
The report says seven of the 10 most popular manufacturers of phones, laptops, appliances and more restrict access to parts and service information - limiting consumers and even repair professionals, from accessing tools, parts, schematics or software.
Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Group, said legislation has been pending in the General Assembly for years to ensure the digital "right to repair."
"You know, when you purchase something, the idea is you own it," said Domenitz. "But if you can't fix it, you don't own it, and that's part of our case for passing this law. If you buy a device, you should get the instructions for how it's made, and how you fix it."
The report says in 2020, more than two million Massachusetts users went online to 'iFixit.com' to learn how to repair something. Domenitz noted it's estimated that Commonwealth residents could have saved $870 million last year by repairing devices instead of buying new ones.
Alex Castillo owns Digitech Electronic Solutions, an electronics repair company based in Roslindale. He said bringing devices back to the manufacturer for repair can be time-consuming and expensive, especially for people who may not have transportation or time to take off work.
"Here, luckily, it could be done in fairly quicker time," said Castillo. "And also the amount of money will be a huge discount, compared to going to one of those big manufacturers."
Domenitz added electronic waste is one of the most prevalent and toxic sources of waste. She said it takes 165 pounds of raw material to produce one eight inch cellphone.
And Americans discard more than 415,000 cellphones per day, roughly 8,100 in Massachusetts.
"Disposing of stuff, putting things in landfills and incinerators," said Domenitz. "I mean, that is polluting our air, water, taking up open space."