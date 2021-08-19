Electric Fencing Incentive Program Provides Bear-Prevention Tool

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Got a grizzly problem?
A Defenders of Wildlife program is helping folks deter bears from their property, by reimbursing landowners and businesses for half the cost, up to 500 dollars, for the cost of an electric fence.
Now in its 11th year, the Electric Fence Incentive Program helps people install fencing to protect a range of bear attractants, including livestock, gardens or dumpsters behind businesses.
Russ Talmo, Rockies and plains associate for Defenders of Wildlife's Missoula office, helps install fencing, and said they work with everyone, regardless of their fondness for bears.
"By providing a relatively simple and straightforward conflict-prevention tool like electric fencing, we're able to stop those conflicts," Talmo explained. "And we have effectively found that people are much more tolerant of bears being around if they're not causing them any problems."
Talmo pointed out the fence's shock is painful enough to dissuade bears from trying to cross over it again. He noted the program is scheduled to complete its 500th fence this year, and has reached Idaho, Washington and Wyoming.
Talmo started working with the program in 2012, and said attitudes toward the conflict-prevention tool have changed over the years.
"I would get calls from folks who were, like, 'Yeah, so I've heard that maybe this is something that could help,'" Talmo recounted. "And since then until now, that sort of perception has changed. It's more widely accepted as, like, 'We know this works. I've seen that it's worked. It's worked for other people. I would like to do it as well. Can you help?'"
Talmo added his organization has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, and the partnership yielded an extra 20 fences in 2020. Wildlife Services was also the most common source of information on the program, followed by state wildlife managers.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Conservation groups are pushing for passage of a bill in Congress that would revive migratory bird protections dropped during the Trump administration.
Last year, Trump's Fish and Wildlife Service lifted a rule, which said companies that kill birds in the course of business, called an incidental take, would have to change their practices and/or pay for habitat restoration somewhere else.
Jason Rylander, senior endangered species counsel for Defenders of Wildlife, said the Migratory Bird Protection Act of 2021 would reinstate those requirements, and not a moment too soon.
"In North America since 1970, we've lost more than three billion birds," Rylander explained. "And so every legal protection that we have to help protect migratory bird populations is essential. "
The biggest incidental bird kill in recent years happened after the Deepwater Horizon disaster, when BP was forced to pay $100 million for killing more than a million birds.
Examples of other operations that can kill birds include windmills, solar farms, oil-covered pit lakes and water contaminated by tailings from mining sites.
Rylander would like the Biden administration to create a new permit system to protect birds and give companies regulatory certainty.
"And then the Fish and Wildlife Service would have the opportunity to use its expertise to ensure that project, if it moves forward, does so in the most environmentally sensitive manner," Rylander contended.
The Biden administration has started the process of lifting the rule administratively, but the bill, House Resolution 4833, would make it harder for any future administration to give business a free pass to kill birds.
VALE, Ore. - Eastern Oregonians are calling for a solution to wildlife collisions along a stretch of highway through the Malheur River Canyon, and the Burns Paiute Tribe is leading the effort.
Vehicle crashes with mule deer on a windy part of U.S. Highway 20 are estimated to cost more than $1 million a year. Harney County Commissioner Kristen Shelman described the section of road.
"It's a very dangerous situation," she said. "There's many tight corners and they come out of nowhere. You really have no time or warning to see the deer and to try to stop."
The Burns Paiute Tribe collared and collected data on mule deer between 2010 and 2013, and has identified the biggest problem spots. Mule deer populations have declined as much as 40% in the Malheur Canyon area in recent years.
Burns Paiute Tribal Council Chair Jody Richards said it's important for people to make it safely through this stretch of highway. She also noted that mule deer are important to the tribe, and not only for the meat they provide.
"The hide - we still make moccasins," she said. "People still tan the hides. They still make gloves. They use the antlers for digging. There's all different kinds of things we use that whole animal for, so it's very important to the tribe and the people here."
Shelman pointed to the benefits of wildlife crossings installed on another highway in central Oregon, which reduced collisions there by 86%.
"One of the solutions that is being discussed is something similar to what (U.S.) Highway 97 has undergone," she said, "with trying to put in some access points for the deer to go under the road."
Funding is the biggest barrier. Shelman said they hope to find money from different sources. One could be the Federal Transportation Bill, which Congress is working to reauthorize. It will likely including dedicated funding for wildlife crossings, for the first time.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Wildlife is being fenced in across the West, and researchers are now mapping these lines to understand how they affect animals.
In some rural areas, fences outnumber roads, but they're much harder to pinpoint and map. Simon Buzzard, wildlife project coordinator in Missoula for the National Wildlife Federation, is leading an effort to find fences, and overlay that information with movement data for pronghorns in southwest Montana. He said the project is prioritizing fences that can directly hamper the species' migration patterns, and can find trouble spots.
"Where we see a stark line - where, all of the sudden, all the animals move in a 90-degree angle - and we see there's a fence there, we go out on the ground and take stock of what type of fence it is," he said. "Is the landowner interested in discussing opportunities for modification? Is it on public land?"
He said identifying fences on the landscape that can be more wildlife-friendly is important, not only for pronghorn, but other species - elk, mule deer, moose, as well as ground-nesting birds, such as sage grouse.
Fences can be hard barriers for pronghorn to cross, since they're not good jumpers and have to crawl underneath. Buzzard said even for species adept at jumping, juveniles can struggle and get caught in the barbed wire. But he noted that a bigger problem is the indirect effect the barriers present.
"As more fences get erected on the landscape, say with subdivision or with roads - as we build roads, we generally build fences - it's possible for that increase in fence density to reduce the amount of available habitat," he said.
Buzzard said the effects of roads on wildlife are clear, as are solutions - such as crossings to maintain migration routes. But fence ecology is a burgeoning field.
"On a landscape level, we haven't really looked at fences well enough yet," he said. "We don't have a lot of data on the cumulative impacts that fences have, when we know that they're impacting wildlife movement for different species. And so this is just the beginning, I'd say, of this process in the West."
He added that the project has partnerships at the state level in Montana, with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, nonprofits and the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program, which works with private landowners.
