Thursday, August 19, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 19, 2021
Play

The pandemic has exacerbated longtime economic inequalities, and President Biden takes on GOP governors who oppose mask mandates.

2021Talks - August 19, 2021
Play

The U.S. embassy no longer guarantees safe passage to the Kabul airport; COVID booster shots can begin Sept. 20; a pharmacist is charged with selling blank vaccination cards; and the EPA bans a widely used pesticide.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
Play

The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WV Using Radio Technology to Track Wildlife Migratory Patterns

Play

Thursday, August 19, 2021   

UNION, W.Va. -- West Virginia researchers are utilizing old-school radio technology to study the migratory patterns of wildlife in remote areas of the state.

West Virginia's Division of Natural Resources (DNR) recently installed a radio telemetry system at Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory in Monroe County, which collects data on migratory animals that pass in the vicinity of the tower.

The project is part of an international animal tracking network called Motus, and picks up the movement of any wildlife that has been radio-tagged.

Mack Frantz, state zoologist for the DNR, said the project will help answer ecology questions about rare or threatened species.

"There are also other animals we are interested in, such as the northern long-eared bat," Frantz explained. "There happens to be large summer populations of the bat, but then in the fall when they migrate, we don't know exactly where they go, so there's just some basic questions like that we hope that when we start to put more towers online, that we'll be able to answer."

As part of the network, researchers will have access to data from other states and learn if a bird traveling from Pennsylvania, for example, is passing through West Virginia.

Frantz pointed out the data can help inform important areas of the state for conservation efforts.

Part of why the DNR chose Hanging Rock was a 50-year history of environmentalists tracking raptor migration there.

Frantz noted the group of volunteers has one of the longest data sets in the United States for raptor migration, and emphasized in collaboration with the group, the state will get to learn even more about raptor movements in West Virginia and beyond.

"We'll be able to track those movements and know more specifically what kind of habitat they're using and important areas in the landscape," Frantz outlined. "And so we'll have an additional layer of information that's going to help us to be able to conserve these species."

The DNR plans to install antennas at the Fox Forest Wildlife Management Area in Randolph County before the end of this year. Frantz added they hope to install antennas throughout the state.


get more stories like this via email
Protecting chickens from bears is one of the top reasons people have used the Electric Fence Incentive Program. (Russ Talmo)

Environment

Electric Fencing Incentive Program Provides Bear-Prevention Tool

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Got a grizzly problem? A Defenders of Wildlife program is helping folks deter bears from their property, by reimbursing …

Social Issues

AZ Voting Rights Groups Sue to Block Election 'Suppression' Laws

PHOENIX -- A coalition of Arizona voting-rights groups has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block new voter-suppression laws enacted by the state Le…

Social Issues

ND Voices: Climate Change a Human Rights Issue

FARGO, N.D. -- From smoky air to extreme drought, scientists say the visible effects of climate change are surfacing just about everywhere. In North …

Around 57% of adults in Ohio are fully vaccinated. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

OH Vaccination Program Reaching Homebound Residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's homebound residents interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine have a new option, which can come right to their door…

Social Issues

On Pandemic Front Lines, Janitors Get Union Contract Victory

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Janitors have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, more than 2,000 in the Portland area have been rewarded with a …

Between 2015 and 2019, food insecurity declined 5% statewide, and groups are working to keep that going. (Kimberley Sprenger)

Social Issues

Summer Nutrition Program Includes Meals for Kids to Try On Their Own

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- More than 200,000 Missouri kids are facing food insecurity, according to the Missouri Kids Count 2021 Data Book. Today is the …

Social Issues

"Broadband Brigade" Presses for Passage of Infrastructure Bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Groups that want to see high-speed internet extended to all areas of the country are pressing the U.S. House to pass President …

Social Issues

End to Extra Federal Jobless Aid to Impact Tens of Thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Expanded federal unemployment programs are set to expire early next month, and economic policy analysts said it will negatively …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021