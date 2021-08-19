WV Using Radio Technology to Track Wildlife Migratory Patterns

UNION, W.Va. -- West Virginia researchers are utilizing old-school radio technology to study the migratory patterns of wildlife in remote areas of the state.



West Virginia's Division of Natural Resources (DNR) recently installed a radio telemetry system at Hanging Rock Raptor Observatory in Monroe County, which collects data on migratory animals that pass in the vicinity of the tower.



The project is part of an international animal tracking network called Motus, and picks up the movement of any wildlife that has been radio-tagged.



Mack Frantz, state zoologist for the DNR, said the project will help answer ecology questions about rare or threatened species.



"There are also other animals we are interested in, such as the northern long-eared bat," Frantz explained. "There happens to be large summer populations of the bat, but then in the fall when they migrate, we don't know exactly where they go, so there's just some basic questions like that we hope that when we start to put more towers online, that we'll be able to answer."



As part of the network, researchers will have access to data from other states and learn if a bird traveling from Pennsylvania, for example, is passing through West Virginia.



Frantz pointed out the data can help inform important areas of the state for conservation efforts.



Part of why the DNR chose Hanging Rock was a 50-year history of environmentalists tracking raptor migration there.



Frantz noted the group of volunteers has one of the longest data sets in the United States for raptor migration, and emphasized in collaboration with the group, the state will get to learn even more about raptor movements in West Virginia and beyond.



"We'll be able to track those movements and know more specifically what kind of habitat they're using and important areas in the landscape," Frantz outlined. "And so we'll have an additional layer of information that's going to help us to be able to conserve these species."



The DNR plans to install antennas at the Fox Forest Wildlife Management Area in Randolph County before the end of this year. Frantz added they hope to install antennas throughout the state.



References: Tracking system W.Va. Div. of Natural Resources 07/29/2021

Motus 2021



get more stories like this via email



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Due to the recent tropical weather systems threatening the region, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is seeking an emergency court hearing to transfer control of the troubled former phosphate processing plant at Piney Point from its owners to avoid another environmental disaster.



In court filings, lawyers for DEP said owner HRK Holdings "has demonstrated its inability to continue to maintain, repair or close the stack system."



Glenn Compton, director of the environmental group ManaSota-88, said the state's urgency is decades overdue, but he is glad to see something is being done to protect Tampa Bay.



"We're just one more storm away from another catastrophic event at Piney Point," Compton asserted. "And also we need to realize that we're not just talking about one holding pond that has leaked, but we have two other holding ponds that are at critical stage."



In April, the ongoing issues with the fertilizer processing plant garnered national attention when a leak in a holding pond, called a phosphogypsum stack, forced operators to release 215 million gallons of nutrient-loaded wastewater into the bay.



The DEP stated it remains committed to overseeing HRK's management of Piney Point and the eventual closure of the site, through the emergency hearing.



Compton added he hopes the state will do more to protect the environment beyond the issues at Piney Point.



"The state of Florida will hopefully realize there's a true cost to the environment and to the public health and the taxpayers when it comes to permitting phosphate mining and not linking the phosphogypsum waste disposal to the mining that's approved at the beginning of the process," Compton contended.



Many groups already have linked recent red-tide outbreaks in the region, which killed more than 1,700 tons of marine animals, to the Piney Point discharges. Groups have been able to pinpoint the trail of dead fish through the Florida Fish and Wildlife's red tide map.



If a judge agrees with the state and appoints a receiver, the Department of Environmental Protection said it will pay for costs with funds from the Legislature.



References: Motion for hearing Fla. Dept. of Environmental Protection 08/14/2021

Toxic leak Public News Service 04/09/2021

Red tide status Fla. Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission 08/13/2021



get more stories like this via email

