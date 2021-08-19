OH Vaccination Program Reaching Homebound Residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's homebound residents interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine have a new option, which can come right to their door.
Columbus-based health-care company OFFOR Health has teamed up with the Ohio Department of Health as part of the state's Regional Rapid Response Assistance Program, which identifies Ohioans in need of health care who cannot easily leave their home.
Jamie Wilson, director of clinical operations for OFFOR Health, said with statewide collaboration, they are able to reach a larger swath of homebound residents who lack transportation or have comorbidities.
"For us, the benefit is we can go anywhere to any patient," Wilson explained. "It doesn't need to be a patient that's tied to a ZIP code or a health system, or a home health nursing agency, and so I think that is the benefit, the flexibility, the customization of our program."
Now in its third week, OFFOR health-care workers are traveling twice a week throughout the state and reaching five to 10 patients per day. They have capabilities to provide the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
Wilson pointed out some of their biggest challenges are reaching people in areas with low vaccinations. And as the Delta variant continues to surge, reaching people who are hesitant about the COVID vaccine is critical to keeping hospitalizations down.
Wilson noted for some in rural areas, a lack of transportation held some patients back. But for those who were wary of the vaccine, Wilson observed a personalized approach by the homebound program can sometimes help convince people to get the shot.
"Being able to provide the information that the patient feels they haven't received or may not be accurate has really changed a lot of minds, and it's not something we truly anticipated when we started the program," Wilson remarked. "So we want to make sure that we're that voice that clears up a lot of those misconceptions and gives them that accurate information so that they can make an informed decision."
OFFOR also collaborates with partners such as CareSource and Buckeye Health Plan to host pop-up neighborhood vaccine clinics across the state weekly.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With a few weeks until school starts, the state Departments of Health and Education have announced new initiatives to keep K-12 schools and universities open amid the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Alison Beam, acting Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, signed an executive order Monday directing vaccine providers in the state to coordinate vaccination clinics at schools and universities when requested by administrators.
The state has also introduced a free, voluntary COVID-19 testing program available to K-12 schools weekly. Beam said public health investments will help keep COVID out of classrooms.
"It's clear that everyone wants to keep kids in the classroom and keep extracurricular activities going," Beam observed. "That's why we are encouraging all K-12 schools to take advantage of this unique opportunity to bring COVID-19 testing into schools at no expense to the school."
Biotechnology company Ginkgo will operate the pooled testing program, which will combine nasal swab samples from a classroom and run them as a single test to quickly determine any COVID-19 cases.
Providers will be expected to coordinate vaccination clinics for the employees, volunteers, students and student families that are part of the school community.
Noe Ortega, Pennsylvania Secretary of Education, said the new programs will be key to making sure in-person learning can continue.
"Initiatives such as the ones we are here to announce today are vital to our success," Ortega stated. "I encourage all our schools to coordinate COVID-19 vaccination clinics for their communities as soon as possible. And I encourage all K-12 schools to participate in testing programs as well."
A recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation said parents were twice as likely to get their kids vaccinated if schools provided them with information and research that helped them decide.
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona also joined the announcement virtually, and said Pennsylvania is leading by example for other states to ensure a safe and healthy school year.
SEATTLE -- Wildfire smoke is a hazard to many Washingtonians right now, but health experts say some might not get the relief they need inside their homes.
Dr. Mark Vossler, president of Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, said gas stoves can also present hazards to our health.
"We think that we can escape bad outdoor air quality by going indoors, but of course if we're burning fossil fuels in the home, we're also creating bad indoor air quality," Vossler contended.
The potential combination of bad air quality indoors and outdoors comes as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
A recently released study found last year's wildfires caused more cases and deaths from the virus. Tiny particles, such as harmful heavy metals in the smoke, make people more susceptible to respiratory disease.
Vossler pointed out you can also find harmful particulate matter that lodges itself deep in the lungs after cooking a meal on a gas stove. He noted indoor air from these gases would be deemed unhealthy if measured outside.
"But we're not measuring indoor air quality," Vossler observed. "You're not getting reports on your weather reports like you do when there's smoky skies, but it is dangerous."
Vossler added there is an established link between the concentration of particulates in the air and mortality. Research shows children who live in a home with a gas stove have a 40% increased risk of asthma symptoms.
Vossler stressed he is encouraged by the Evergreen State's goals for reducing carbon emissions and moving toward renewables, including local efforts in the state to reduce the use of natural gas in buildings, but he believes it's a different story at the federal level.
"Washington, the state, is moving in the right direction," Vossler asserted. "Where we're failing dramatically is Washington, D.C., where the federal government hasn't done anything significant at all to mitigate climate change."
Vossler suggested Congress could take a step in the right direction by passing the infrastructure and budget bills, which contain climate action measures.
MADISON, Wis. -- In Wisconsin and around the U.S., there are growing calls for a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for nursing-home staffs, and a nonprofit said many facilities are failing to meet an industry goal.
AARP said its latest tracking data showed only 18% of Wisconsin nursing homes have met the industry target of 75% of workers vaccinated.
Collectively, only 60% of long-term care facility workers in America have received their COVID shots.
Helen Marks Dicks, state issues advocacy director for AARP Wisconsin, said given the spike in patient deaths last winter, now's not the time to see vaccinations languish as variants spread.
"If you're walking into a nursing home unvaccinated, you're putting a lot of people at risk that have health challenges to begin with," Dicks asserted.
AARP is gathering federal data as part of its COVID-19 nursing home dashboards, which are summarized in four-week periods.
Dicks noted there was a major push for nursing-home vaccinations earlier this year, but things stalled over the summer. She pointed to industry fears of worsening staffing shortages as one factor. Generally, personal freedoms and questions about health effects are often cited by those who have not yet been vaccinated.
Dicks argued it is important for nursing homes to issue the mandates because there are roadblocks in trying to get policymakers to establish a requirement for the broader public.
"The rates are increasing slightly, and Wisconsin is doing better than average for both the number of nursing-home residents and nursing-home staff that are vaccinated," Dicks acknowledged. "But it's still not at the levels that [we] would like to see."
Groups such as the American Medical Association have called for vaccination mandates for health-care employees, including long-term care workers.
Coinciding with the renewed calls is an increase in COVID case activity at nursing homes. Recent dashboards show a nationwide increase of 50% among residents.
Disclosure: AARP Wisconsin contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.