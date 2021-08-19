On Pandemic Front Lines, Janitors Get Union Contract Victory

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Janitors have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, more than 2,000 in the Portland area have been rewarded with a new union contract.



Members of Service Employees International Union Local 49 have reached an agreement with management companies in the area that includes wage increases, health-care benefit protections and access to a green training and education fund.



The average worker will go from $15.75 an hour to $18 by July 2023.



Santa Gonzalez, a janitor and member of SEIU Local 49 said the new contract gives her a boost at home.



"For me personally, I'm happy," Gonzalez remarked. "I can help a little bit more; my family. My mom is older; she is 84 years old, and it's my responsibility to help her, and this has helped me be able to help her more than I was in the past because my economic situation has improved."



The contract also ensures protections around immigration leave. The workforce is majority immigrant, people of color and women.



Gonzalez pointed out janitors have put their health on the line during the pandemic. Some of her coworkers caught the virus, but the rest still came in to work.



"I think that our increase was fair because we also are exposing ourselves and our families to risk when we keep working," Gonzalez contended.



The contract includes a green training and education fund. Gonzalez added the fund will transform janitors' jobs for the new green economy. It includes training, so workers can reduce energy use in buildings and increase energy efficiency.



DARIEN, Conn. - A Connecticut labor union today is to deliver a letter to the owner of a McDonald's franchise, asking that workers be reinstated who lost their jobs during the shutdown.



Some were not asked to come back to the restaurant at Darien's I-95 Service Plaza. The union, 32-BJ SEIU Connecticut, believes the four longtime workers weren't asked to return to work because they had taken part in union organizing efforts for better wages and working conditions.



Alberto Bernardez, the union district leader, said part of a July 13 Connecticut law requires employers to recall certain laid-off workers in order of seniority - but he alleges that new employees have been hired since.



"So, they are in violation of the new law," he said. "They have to recall those workers, and we're going to continue this fight until they do so."



In June 2020, 32-B-J brought charges against Michell Enterprises before the National Labor Relations Board. The board determined the case had merit and brought Michell to trial. The case was argued in January, and is under review.



Pilar Mestanza, among the workers who tried to unionize, said she hasn't been asked to come back to McDonald's. She said she's gotten by on small, temporary jobs and financial help from her son since the layoff. She said she hopes Connecticut's new recall law will allow her to get her job back.



"I'm filled with a lot of hope that this will help me return to work," she said, "because my son has got his fiance, he's got a life that he's dedicated his money to - he shouldn't be stepping in to help me."



Seven workers in total are hoping to get their jobs back at the chain, but only four went to trial. Union members are delivering the letter today to Michell Enterprises' headquarters in Windsor Locks.



CORVALLIS, Ore. - Nearly 600 health-care workers in the Willamette Valley are celebrating their success in negotiations with their employers.



Members of Service Employees International Union Local 49 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and nearby Albany General Hospital settled a new contract that includes major wage increases.



Emergency room technicians, housekeepers and dietary staff are among the 600 employees included in the contract.



Dafne DeSautel is a certified nursing assistant at Good Samaritan. She said she and her co-workers are pleased with the outcome and it comes at the right time.



"Grocery is going up, cost of living is going up, so they're happy to get some raise," said DeSautel. "We're getting at least 8% on the first of the year."



The average wage increase for Good Samaritan workers is 18% over the life of the contract through 2024. At Albany General Hospital, the average increase is 23% percent, so that employees at both hospitals receive equitable pay.



DeSautel said the increases, which are also for starting wages, are key for retaining and recruiting workers. She said Good Samaritan has been understaffed as the pandemic has trudged on.



The virus is taking a heavy toll on health-care workers as shortages nationwide pile up.



DeSautel said she's proud to work at Good Samaritan and still takes the time to go above and beyond for her patients.



"When I take care of this patient, I always look at them that it could be my father, my husband, my uncle, my son," said DeSautel. "So, even though we're so busy, I have to take the time to give them the quality of care that they deserve."



DeSautel said they are continuing to work to make health-care for workers more affordable.







