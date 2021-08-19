Thursday, August 19, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 19, 2021
Play

The pandemic has exacerbated longtime economic inequalities, and President Biden takes on GOP governors who oppose mask mandates.

2021Talks - August 19, 2021
Play

The U.S. embassy no longer guarantees safe passage to the Kabul airport; COVID booster shots can begin Sept. 20; a pharmacist is charged with selling blank vaccination cards; and the EPA bans a widely used pesticide.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
Play

The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

On Pandemic Front Lines, Janitors Get Union Contract Victory

Play

Thursday, August 19, 2021   

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Janitors have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, more than 2,000 in the Portland area have been rewarded with a new union contract.

Members of Service Employees International Union Local 49 have reached an agreement with management companies in the area that includes wage increases, health-care benefit protections and access to a green training and education fund.

The average worker will go from $15.75 an hour to $18 by July 2023.

Santa Gonzalez, a janitor and member of SEIU Local 49 said the new contract gives her a boost at home.

"For me personally, I'm happy," Gonzalez remarked. "I can help a little bit more; my family. My mom is older; she is 84 years old, and it's my responsibility to help her, and this has helped me be able to help her more than I was in the past because my economic situation has improved."

The contract also ensures protections around immigration leave. The workforce is majority immigrant, people of color and women.

Gonzalez pointed out janitors have put their health on the line during the pandemic. Some of her coworkers caught the virus, but the rest still came in to work.

"I think that our increase was fair because we also are exposing ourselves and our families to risk when we keep working," Gonzalez contended.

The contract includes a green training and education fund. Gonzalez added the fund will transform janitors' jobs for the new green economy. It includes training, so workers can reduce energy use in buildings and increase energy efficiency.

Disclosure: SEIU Local 49 contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Protecting chickens from bears is one of the top reasons people have used the Electric Fence Incentive Program. (Russ Talmo)

Environment

Electric Fencing Incentive Program Provides Bear-Prevention Tool

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Got a grizzly problem? A Defenders of Wildlife program is helping folks deter bears from their property, by reimbursing …

Social Issues

AZ Voting Rights Groups Sue to Block Election 'Suppression' Laws

PHOENIX -- A coalition of Arizona voting-rights groups has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block new voter-suppression laws enacted by the state Le…

Social Issues

ND Voices: Climate Change a Human Rights Issue

FARGO, N.D. -- From smoky air to extreme drought, scientists say the visible effects of climate change are surfacing just about everywhere. In North …

Radio telemetry can identify radio-tagged animals 10 or miles away. (West Virginia Department of Commerce)

Environment

WV Using Radio Technology to Track Wildlife Migratory Patterns

UNION, W.Va. -- West Virginia researchers are utilizing old-school radio technology to study the migratory patterns of wildlife in remote areas of …

Health and Wellness

OH Vaccination Program Reaching Homebound Residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's homebound residents interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine have a new option, which can come right to their door…

Between 2015 and 2019, food insecurity declined 5% statewide, and groups are working to keep that going. (Kimberley Sprenger)

Social Issues

Summer Nutrition Program Includes Meals for Kids to Try On Their Own

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- More than 200,000 Missouri kids are facing food insecurity, according to the Missouri Kids Count 2021 Data Book. Today is the …

Social Issues

"Broadband Brigade" Presses for Passage of Infrastructure Bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Groups that want to see high-speed internet extended to all areas of the country are pressing the U.S. House to pass President …

Social Issues

End to Extra Federal Jobless Aid to Impact Tens of Thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Expanded federal unemployment programs are set to expire early next month, and economic policy analysts said it will negatively …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021