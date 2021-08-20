Friday, August 20, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 20, 2021
Play

Starting the school year off right has probably never been more important as Texas kids return to class, and GOP Rep. Mo Brooks takes heat in defense of citizen anger, following a bomb threat in D.C.

2021Talks - August 19, 2021
Play

The U.S. embassy no longer guarantees safe passage to the Kabul airport; COVID booster shots can begin Sept. 20; a pharmacist is charged with selling blank vaccination cards; and the EPA bans a widely used pesticide.

2021Talks - August 20, 2021
Play

A suspect who claimed to have a bomb is arrested at the Capitol; American weapons are now in the hands of the Taliban; and U.S. Department of Education will forgive student loans for borrowers with permanent disabilities.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MN Parents: Expanded Tax Credit Helps, Should Be Extended

Play

Friday, August 20, 2021   

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Today is payday for many Americans. Families trying to make ends meet are also now getting a bump each month from the expanded federal Child Tax Credit.

Some Minnesota parents said they hope it does not expire. Under the American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration boosted the annual tax credit to $3,000 per child.

The changes allowed qualifying parents to receive a portion of the credit monthly, through payments that started mid-July.

Sara Aegarter, a mother of two from St. Paul, said the pandemic drastically cut into her household income. She acknowledged the tax-credit checks have provided some breathing room that allows her to focus on her family.

"Before these child checks, I had to work two jobs," Aegarter recounted. "Running my own business and then another job, and I barely ever got to see my kids."

However, the expanded credit is only temporary, with monthly payments ending in December. Supporters want Congress to make the expansion permanent. But opponents, including GOP lawmakers, argued it could deter people from working and lead to fraud.

In a poll from the group ParentsTogether Action, 90% of respondents reported the funds have made a difference in their lives.

Jenna Fulford, another St. Paul parent who works two jobs, said the monthly payments have allowed her to afford her rising rent costs. She worried if the credit expires, or if she fails to secure pay raises, she could be uprooted from a place she has called home for several years.

"The rent has been affordable, but if it keeps climbing," Fulford explained. "I don't know how much longer or what I'll be able to afford."

The Children's Defense Fund is also calling for a permanent expansion of the Child Tax Credit. It says July payments were used by 375,000 Minnesotans to buy food, 86,000 for school supplies and 164,000 families for housing.

The group noted such expenses will still be around after the current payments expire.

Disclosure: Children's Defense Fund- Minnesota Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Children's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The American Heart Association recommends schools avoid overly harsh discipline as kids and families readjust to the in-person school schedule during the pandemic. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Protecting Kids' Mental Health Top Priority as VA Schools Reopen

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -- With many Virginia schools starting up next week, experts say parents and teachers need to take extra steps to protect …

Social Issues

Two Panels to Produce Maps for Utah Redistricting Process

SALT LAKE CITY -- Now that the Census figures are out, the once-a-decade redistricting process begins in earnest in Utah. It will be different this …

Social Issues

Graphic Novel Spotlights Black Wealth Before 1921 Tulsa Massacre

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- A graphic novel illustrated by a University of Illinois professor aims to serve as a primer for young people to learn about the …

More than 64,000 North Dakotans are children younger than age 6. More than 70% have parents in the workforce. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: ND Should Think of Child Care as Infrastructure

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- A new report showed affordable and accessible child care remains an issue for North Dakota families. It is prompting calls for …

Environment

Ag Dept. Wants Ohioans' Help Finding Spotted Lanternflies

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's Department of Agriculture wants help from nature enthusiasts or anyone else who can assist in eradicating an invasive insect …

Nearly 80% of respondents to a Project Bread survey said they had experienced food insecurity, but just over 30% knew little or nothing about SNAP. (Tada Images/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Group Applauds SNAP Benefit Increase, Says Barriers Still Exist

BOSTON -- Groups working to end hunger in Massachusetts say the upcoming increase to SNAP benefits, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance …

Social Issues

Doctors: Mask Up in Schools, Get Vaccine to Protect Hoosier Kids

INDIANAPOLIS -- Hospitals in Indiana are seeing an increase in children being admitted with complications due to the coronavirus, which they say is a …

Environment

Electric Fencing Incentive Program Provides Bear-Prevention Tool

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Got a grizzly problem? A Defenders of Wildlife program is helping folks deter bears from their property, by reimbursing …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021