MN Parents: Expanded Tax Credit Helps, Should Be Extended

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Today is payday for many Americans. Families trying to make ends meet are also now getting a bump each month from the expanded federal Child Tax Credit.
Some Minnesota parents said they hope it does not expire. Under the American Rescue Plan, the Biden administration boosted the annual tax credit to $3,000 per child.
The changes allowed qualifying parents to receive a portion of the credit monthly, through payments that started mid-July.
Sara Aegarter, a mother of two from St. Paul, said the pandemic drastically cut into her household income. She acknowledged the tax-credit checks have provided some breathing room that allows her to focus on her family.
"Before these child checks, I had to work two jobs," Aegarter recounted. "Running my own business and then another job, and I barely ever got to see my kids."
However, the expanded credit is only temporary, with monthly payments ending in December. Supporters want Congress to make the expansion permanent. But opponents, including GOP lawmakers, argued it could deter people from working and lead to fraud.
In a poll from the group ParentsTogether Action, 90% of respondents reported the funds have made a difference in their lives.
Jenna Fulford, another St. Paul parent who works two jobs, said the monthly payments have allowed her to afford her rising rent costs. She worried if the credit expires, or if she fails to secure pay raises, she could be uprooted from a place she has called home for several years.
"The rent has been affordable, but if it keeps climbing," Fulford explained. "I don't know how much longer or what I'll be able to afford."
The Children's Defense Fund is also calling for a permanent expansion of the Child Tax Credit. It says July payments were used by 375,000 Minnesotans to buy food, 86,000 for school supplies and 164,000 families for housing.
The group noted such expenses will still be around after the current payments expire.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Children's Defense Fund- Minnesota Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Children's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Experts say the state should use a portion of its almost $2 billion rainy-day fund surplus to invest in resources that will help Kentucky families and strengthen economic recovery.
Thanks to federal relief from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, the state deposited more than $1 billion into its rainy-day fund this year.
Jason Bailey, founder and executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, noted despite the surplus, state lawmakers recently passed an austere budget, which freezes base funding for public schools, and have greenlighted nineteen rounds of budget cuts since the Great Recession.
"I think there's a concern that too much of it will end up just being locked away in the rainy-day fund and not used to reinvest in all of these needs, or that we may look at tax cuts again, as were passed in the last legislative session," Bailey outlined. "That would be a very poor use of these monies; these are dollars that our budget has long needed."
The state continues to see a surge in revenue. State General Fund receipts for July totaled more than $981 million, up 8.4% from the same month a year ago, according to the Office of the State Budget Director. Sales and business taxes primarily drove the increase.
Bailey explained while it is important to have emergency savings, padding the rainy-day fund at the expense of the broader economy could have consequences down the road.
He added not all states are seeing budget surpluses.
"Some states were hit much harder by the COVID recession, particularly tourism states like Florida or Nevada, and those states are not seeing surpluses, so it really varies," Bailey explained. "Now, most states do put their money into the rainy-day fund when they have a surplus."
He pointed out the spending of funds from the American Rescue Plan throughout this year makes it likely the state will see another large jump in revenue next summer.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Kentucky Center for Economic Policy contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Criminal Justice, Education, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
RICHMOND, Va. -- With the House now set to debate President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, part of his Build Back Better plan to help working families, a new poll shows Virginians overwhelmingly support paying for the plan by making sure wealthy Americans and corporations pay their fair share in taxes.
get more stories like this via email
By more than two to one, Virginia voters back the $3.5 trillion proposal and more than two-thirds support funding the plan by raising taxes on large companies and Americans making more than $400,000 a year.
Ashley Kenneth, president of the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, one of three groups that released the poll, said almost 60% of Virginians want the corporate tax rate increased to 28%. The change is one of the key parts of the plan, which would expand the Child Tax Credit and offer free community college tuition.
"We are calling on Sens. Warner and Kaine and the rest of our congressional delegation to deliver what all our families deserve and what this poll shows that people in Virginia want: An equitable recovery and tax justice to fund our future and the investments that would help build an economy that works for all of us," Kenneth stated.
Some Congressional opponents are against raising corporate and individual tax rates to pay for what they see as an unaffordable spending plan. They also think the proposal should not focus so heavily on expanding the use of green energy.
More than 35 Virginia organizations, including congregations, unions and environmental groups,
released a letter with the poll results to the Commonwealth's congressional delegation.
Karen Downing, member of the Eastern Shore Chapter of Virginia Organizing, which signed the letter, pointed out Biden's new plan would help rebuild families, who struggled during the pandemic while some wealthy families grew richer.
"During the pandemic, the wealthiest 1% got $4 trillion richer," Downing observed. "We are calling on Senator Mark Warner to make sure the millionaires and the big corporations pay their fair share of the tax."
The letter noted in 2020, 55 of the nation's biggest corporations, including FedEx and Nike, made more than $40 billion in profits, but paid nothing in federal income taxes.
An earlier version of this story had attributed Peterson's activist with the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance. Her grassroots work has instead been more closely aligned with the group Its All About the Water.
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Anyone hoping for a range of new infrastructure projects across America saw a major development this week, with the U.S. Senate signing off on a bipartisan plan
. In South Dakota, clean-water advocates hope it leads to work that will protect a key resource.
The $1 trillion plan is getting attention for funding road and bridge improvements, but there's also $55 billion set aside for water and wastewater infrastructure.
Activist Sarah Peterson, a grassroots organizer who's been fighting mining permits in the Black Hills, said industrial activity has her concerned about water quality in much of the state.
"Our water is precious," she said, "and pipelines are not the solution."
She pointed to fracking in the broader Dakota region as another impact on water quality. A U-S News and World Report study
ranks South Dakota 32nd in the nation for drinking-water quality. The White House has said
that, for now, it appears the state will get investments in areas such as high-speed internet and electric-vehicle charging stations. The House must approve the plan before it goes to President Joe Biden.
It's unclear yet how much funding South Dakota would see for water-related infrastructure projects. In a largely rural state, Peterson said, these issues can fall under the radar without as much coverage as the water-quality scandal in Flint, Michigan, several years ago.
"Not as many people are being affected and it doesn't hit the news," she said, "but we have sewer problems, we have water problems."
The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates
that South Dakota has $730 million in drinking-water infrastructure needs, and $166 million in wastewater needs. Peterson and other clean-water advocates have said investing in upgrades is a good approach, but also needs to be more enforcement and monitoring of pollution.
get more stories like this via email