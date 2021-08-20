Report: ND Should Think of Child Care as Infrastructure

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- A new report showed affordable and accessible child care remains an issue for North Dakota families.



It is prompting calls for state leaders to build up capacity, so parents can stay in the workforce. Kids Count, which documents child-well being, said 14 North Dakota counties meet less than 60% of the child-care demand for working families.



The report also noted the average yearly child-care cost for families around the state is equal to in-state tuition at a public university.



Xanna Burg, coordinator for Kids Count North Dakota, said if parents still face this dilemma after the pandemic ends, North Dakota's economy could suffer.



"Not addressing these child-care issues, it will only prolong North Dakota's recovery," Burg asserted. "It'll make it harder for businesses to find quality employees."



The report suggests the state take the $76 million it received for child-care needs under the American Rescue Plan and issue grants to provide more stability for businesses, including adding capacity for new or existing child-care centers, and boosting pay for child-care workers.



Polls indicate stronger public investments in child care have seen bipartisan support in recent years.



Jessica Haak, board member of the North Dakota Women's Network, said she and her husband had to rearrange their work schedules to look after their newborn twins a few years ago. They now spend $15,000 to send them to preschool to meet the family's care priorities.



Haak, a former legislator, agreed better infrastructure could mean fewer tough decisions for families.



"When I was a policymaker, it was all about building buildings for child care," Haak recounted. "Well, it's beyond that. It's the people inside those buildings, and the care that they're giving the children."



North Dakota care providers, who are joining calls for stronger investments, said they struggle to keep annual costs down for families and retain workers.



The extra funding under the American Rescue Plan is available over the next few years. The report's authors contended it gives the state time to come up with a long-term solution to build child-care capacity.



References: Child care report Kids Count N.D. August 2021

American Rescue Plan 03/11/2021

Child care poll First Five Years Fund 2021



get more stories like this via email



PORTLAND, Ore. -- Janitors have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, more than 2,000 in the Portland area have been rewarded with a new union contract.



Members of Service Employees International Union Local 49 have reached an agreement with management companies in the area that includes wage increases, health-care benefit protections and access to a green training and education fund.



The average worker will go from $15.75 an hour to $18 by July 2023.



Santa Gonzalez, a janitor and member of SEIU Local 49 said the new contract gives her a boost at home.



"For me personally, I'm happy," Gonzalez remarked. "I can help a little bit more; my family. My mom is older; she is 84 years old, and it's my responsibility to help her, and this has helped me be able to help her more than I was in the past because my economic situation has improved."



The contract also ensures protections around immigration leave. The workforce is majority immigrant, people of color and women.



Gonzalez pointed out janitors have put their health on the line during the pandemic. Some of her coworkers caught the virus, but the rest still came in to work.



"I think that our increase was fair because we also are exposing ourselves and our families to risk when we keep working," Gonzalez contended.



The contract includes a green training and education fund. Gonzalez added the fund will transform janitors' jobs for the new green economy. It includes training, so workers can reduce energy use in buildings and increase energy efficiency.



Disclosure: SEIU Local 49 contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Service Employees International Union Local 49 2021



get more stories like this via email



DARIEN, Conn. - A Connecticut labor union today is to deliver a letter to the owner of a McDonald's franchise, asking that workers be reinstated who lost their jobs during the shutdown.



Some were not asked to come back to the restaurant at Darien's I-95 Service Plaza. The union, 32-BJ SEIU Connecticut, believes the four longtime workers weren't asked to return to work because they had taken part in union organizing efforts for better wages and working conditions.



Alberto Bernardez, the union district leader, said part of a July 13 Connecticut law requires employers to recall certain laid-off workers in order of seniority - but he alleges that new employees have been hired since.



"So, they are in violation of the new law," he said. "They have to recall those workers, and we're going to continue this fight until they do so."



In June 2020, 32-B-J brought charges against Michell Enterprises before the National Labor Relations Board. The board determined the case had merit and brought Michell to trial. The case was argued in January, and is under review.



Pilar Mestanza, among the workers who tried to unionize, said she hasn't been asked to come back to McDonald's. She said she's gotten by on small, temporary jobs and financial help from her son since the layoff. She said she hopes Connecticut's new recall law will allow her to get her job back.



"I'm filled with a lot of hope that this will help me return to work," she said, "because my son has got his fiance, he's got a life that he's dedicated his money to - he shouldn't be stepping in to help me."



Seven workers in total are hoping to get their jobs back at the chain, but only four went to trial. Union members are delivering the letter today to Michell Enterprises' headquarters in Windsor Locks.



Disclosure: 32BJ SEIU contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Immigrant Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Court case National Labor Relations Board 2021

Laid-off workers law Connecticut General Assembly 7/13/2021



get more stories like this via email

