Monday, August 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 23, 2021
Advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities will ask MTA to stop the shared-ride model for its Access-A-Ride service; Biden pledges expanded safe access to airport in Kabul.

2021Talks - August 23, 2021
Biden again defends the Afghanistan withdrawal; VP Harris looks for a foreign policy win in Southeast Asia; and calls to end the "dark dollars" driving political campaigns.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

OH Groups: Make Programs that Support Families Permanent

Monday, August 23, 2021   

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio food security advocates welcomed news last week of the largest permanent increase to SNAP benefits coming this fall and they hope it's a sign of more funding opportunities for other programs.

Kelsey Bergfeld, director of Advocates for Ohio's Future, said she and other partner organizations are preparing for what they're calling the 'COVID cliff' on December 31 - the predicted end of the federal health emergency, when the benefits many Ohioans have been receiving for months will significantly drop.

She said these programs are the first line of support for many Ohio families.

"Certainly, we want to make sure that you can take care of your family first and these supports are just vital to allow that time for that job search," said Bergfeld, "for that training opportunity, for any kind of opportunity to find and establish self-sufficiency. We have to take care of the basics first."

The SNAP increase, an adjustment of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Thrifty Food Plan, will increase a recipient's benefits by an average of $36 per month. Ohio currently has just over 1.5 million enrolled SNAP recipients.

Joree Novotny, director of external affairs for the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, said if there's been a silver lining in the pandemic, it's been many of the investments in family economic stability, like the expansion of the Child Tax Credit.

According to census data, the first child tax credit payments released last month were linked to a 24% reduction in food insufficiency for households with kids.

"I think that we've been able to see from the responses that Congress and the administration have taken," said Novotny, "what we can do long-term to gain back some traction that we've lost in equity and racial and social justice for average families in Ohio and across the country."

This summer marks the 25th anniversary of the Personal Responsibility and Work Reconciliation Act, often known as "welfare reform."

Novotny said she'd like to see programs like the expanded Child Tax Credit made permanent, as well as Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, which provided free or reduced meals to students this summer.



Disclosure: Ohio Association of Foodbanks contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Livable Wages/Working Families, Poverty Issues, Welfare Reform. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


