Monday, August 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 23, 2021
Play

Advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities will ask MTA to stop the shared-ride model for its Access-A-Ride service; Biden pledges expanded safe access to airport in Kabul.

2021Talks - August 23, 2021
Play

Biden again defends the Afghanistan withdrawal; VP Harris looks for a foreign policy win in Southeast Asia; and calls to end the "dark dollars" driving political campaigns.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
Play

The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Social Issues  |  Criminal Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

New Virginia Research Center to Connect Police, People of Color

Play

Monday, August 23, 2021   

PETERSBURG, Va. - As Virginia law enforcement agencies adjust to a number of new policing laws this year, a new state think tank represents the first policy center in the nation at a historically Black college or university to address the gap between police and communities of color.

The mission of Virginia State University's Center for Policing Leadership and Social Justice is to have police leaders across the state meet with community activists and leaders, for what many consider difficult conversations about race.

Professor of Sociology and Criminal Justice Zoe Spencer, who spearheaded the initiative, said it's important to counter misperceptions on both sides to enact change.

"If we hold stereotypical beliefs of each other that are grounded by our lack of experiences with other races, other cultures, other classes, et cetera," said Spencer, "then those typical perceptions are going to shape our interactions."

She said "The Center," as it will be called, will educate the public and students on the history of Jim Crow laws in the South and the roots of American policing in slavery.

This year, multiple new laws about policing have gone into effect in Virginia, including banning no-knock warrants, limiting chokeholds and prohibiting searches based on detecting the smell of marijuana.

The Center is an outgrowth of VSU's Policing Leadership Taskforce, established last year in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

Spencer said the resulting protests were inspiring, but thinks more work needs to be done. She notes the ongoing court case of a VSU student - U.S. Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario - pulled over and pepper sprayed by Windsor Police officers.

"The historic divide, the racial divide, continues to exist," said Spencer. "We want to be the model that creates the programs, the practices, the culture that ameliorates the tension that ultimately leads to state-sponsored violence."

A new American Psychological Association study finds police officers speak to Black drivers in a more disrespectful tone than to white drivers during traffic stops. It also reveals body camera footage gives essential information about police stops and potential evidence of misconduct.





get more stories like this via email
A lightning-fast internet connection is something thousands of Arizona households just don't have. This might change if the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act gets through the U.S. House of Representatives. (xiaoliangge/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Plan Would Bring Broadband Access, Jobs to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz - Advocates of broadband internet are urging the U.S. House to pass the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the …

Health and Wellness

As MD Opioid Deaths Explode in Pandemic, Town Halls Aim to Halt Crisis

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Stop Opioid Overdose Strategy, or Maryland S-O-S program, launches town hall meetings this week to address ways to combat …

Health and Wellness

CA Parent and Youth Helpline Flooded During Pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif - More than 10,000 people have called the California Parent and Youth Helpline during the pandemic so far - but the funding is set …

Armed with new census data, Wisconsin leaders are moving forward with redistricting. The new political maps are expected to result in a court fight, but fair-map advocates cite some optimistic signs this time around. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Politics Aside, WI Residents Can Submit Redistricting Input

MADISON, Wis. - Going into the current redistricting cycle, Wisconsin was viewed as a state where political tension would underscore new legislative …

Environment

Wyoming Business Leaders Urge Feds to Take Action on Climate

LANDER, Wyo. - Less than a decade remains to avoid potentially catastrophic impacts of a warming planet, according to the latest scientific reports…

About 70 percent of people over the age of 65 will need long-term services in their lifetime. (zimmytws/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Advocates: Private Long-Term Insurance Costly Alternative to WA Cares Fund

SEATTLE - Washington state has established a long-term care fund for working people, but advocates of the program are concerned about predatory …

Environment

KY Groups Rally for Infrastructure, Climate, Jobs Investments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When U.S. House lawmakers return to Washington this week, they're expected to vote on advancing President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion …

Environment

Legislation Could Bring Funding to PA for Chesapeake Bay Cleanup

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is behind on its goal to reduce pollution into Chesapeake Bay, and clean-water proponents say legislation in …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021