Monday, August 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 23, 2021
Play

Advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities will ask MTA to stop the shared-ride model for its Access-A-Ride service; Biden pledges expanded safe access to airport in Kabul.

2021Talks - August 23, 2021
Play

Biden again defends the Afghanistan withdrawal; VP Harris looks for a foreign policy win in Southeast Asia; and calls to end the "dark dollars" driving political campaigns.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
Play

The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Health and Wellness  |  Disabilities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Disability Advocates Call on MTA to Resume Solo ‘Access-A-Ride’ Trips

Play

Monday, August 23, 2021   

NEW YORK - Tomorrow, advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities will ask the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to stop the shared-ride model for its Access-A-Ride service that resumed in July, because of ongoing public-health risks.

The COVID-19 delta variant is a big reason groups like the Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York, are against MTA reversing the single-ride passenger rule that's been in place throughout the pandemic.

Sharon McLennon-Wier, executive director of CIDNY, said more than one rider at a time poses a risk to others with health complications who can't be vaccinated.

"So I think at this point," said McLennon-Wier, "at least allow the single share-ride program to continue until we get a better grasp on infection rates and transmission rates as we go towards the fall with the delta variant."

Access-A-Ride drivers are contract workers, so they aren't required to follow the MTA's vaccination mandate.

McLennon-Wier noted a passenger might spend hours on paratransit getting to their destination because of multiple trips across the city. That can affect many aspects of life, from the ability to gain employment to attending appointments.

McLennon-Wier said folks also may not feel safe taking a bus or train, depending on their disability, and accessibility features like elevators are sparse and can lead to a longer trip.

"And it's problematic," said McLennon-Wier. "It could be a 20 minute ride that turns into two hours. This is why people use Access-A-Ride, because it is a door-to-door service and they have no alternative, because of cost."

McLennon-Wier, who is blind, acknowledged it can be difficult for people who consider themselves able-bodied to understand the importance of a more inclusive transportation system.

"I think if people start seeing themselves as 'this could happen to me' - or 'this could be me at any point,'" said McLennon-Wier, "perhaps we could start to get some more dignified responses to how we see accessibility and transportation in New York City."

Advocates will make their demands known tomorrow at 11 a.m. in front of MTA Administrative Headquarters in Manhattan.



Disclosure: Center for Independence of the Disabled New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A lightning-fast internet connection is something thousands of Arizona households just don't have. This might change if the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act gets through the U.S. House of Representatives. (xiaoliangge/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Plan Would Bring Broadband Access, Jobs to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz - Advocates of broadband internet are urging the U.S. House to pass the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the …

Social Issues

New Virginia Research Center to Connect Police, People of Color

PETERSBURG, Va. - As Virginia law enforcement agencies adjust to a number of new policing laws this year, a new state think tank represents the first …

Health and Wellness

As MD Opioid Deaths Explode in Pandemic, Town Halls Aim to Halt Crisis

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Stop Opioid Overdose Strategy, or Maryland S-O-S program, launches town hall meetings this week to address ways to combat …

The pandemic has added extra stressors for California's 9 million children and their parents. (Fizkes/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

CA Parent and Youth Helpline Flooded During Pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif - More than 10,000 people have called the California Parent and Youth Helpline during the pandemic so far - but the funding is set …

Social Issues

Politics Aside, WI Residents Can Submit Redistricting Input

MADISON, Wis. - Going into the current redistricting cycle, Wisconsin was viewed as a state where political tension would underscore new legislative …

This summer's unprecedented heat waves, droughts, fires and severe storms are occurring now, where global temperatures have only risen 1.2 degrees Celsius. Scientists project that average temperatures will rise by 2 degrees Celsius in the next two decades. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Wyoming Business Leaders Urge Feds to Take Action on Climate

LANDER, Wyo. - Less than a decade remains to avoid potentially catastrophic impacts of a warming planet, according to the latest scientific reports…

Social Issues

Advocates: Private Long-Term Insurance Costly Alternative to WA Cares Fund

SEATTLE - Washington state has established a long-term care fund for working people, but advocates of the program are concerned about predatory …

Environment

KY Groups Rally for Infrastructure, Climate, Jobs Investments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When U.S. House lawmakers return to Washington this week, they're expected to vote on advancing President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021