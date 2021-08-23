Texas A&M Students Use Wearables to Track Stress, Mental Health

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - American kids are returning to school an average of four to five months behind in their learning, according to a new study, and it's worse for low-income students and students of color who on average are five to seven months behind.



Save the Children is among the nonprofits trying to help students across the country catch up. Cathryn Miller, who helps lead West Virginia's programs, said it's important for parents and caregivers to understand that their children have real concerns and worries - and adults shouldn't pretend that everything's going back to normal.



"As parents and caregivers, we shouldn't gloss over their concerns," she said, "but instead, we should validate them and reassure them that caring adults are working to keep them safe and cared for. "



Miller recommended making sure kids get the recommended amount of sleep every night, establish routines for doing their homework and reading at least 20 minutes a day. She said reading helps kids build their vocabularies and their imaginations.



During the COVID lockdown, Miller noted, they saw that many students lacked the tools at home to learn well there. For instance, some lived with grandparents who may not have the knowledge of, or access to, technology.



"The access to internet was a huge struggle that we saw here in West Virginia," she said. "And even if the family has access to internet, the stability and quality of the internet often does not allow for remote access to learning resources and tools."



Shane Garver, associate vice president for Save the Children's rural-education programs, said extra support will be important for those who missed out on parts of their education last year.



"Things like after-school programs, additional tutoring programs and learning opportunities in the community are going to be critically important to supporting kids," he said.



Save the Children's West Virginia programs this past year supported nearly 30,000 kids across the state.



EUGENE, Ore. - Pell Grants are a lifeline for many students attending college, but the federal aid covers far less than it used to. That's why student groups, colleges and universities are urging Congress to pass a measure to double the amount allotted to students.



The maximum Pell Grant for this academic year is about $6,500. Jim Brooks, director of student financial aid and scholarships at the University of Oregon, said many have criticized the grants for not keeping up with the cost of college.



"If you think about $13,000 in cost of attendance, that would have a big impact on students everywhere," he said. "So personally, as someone who's been a Pell recipient and has worked with lots of students at more than one institution who are Pell eligible, I think doubling Pell would be incredible."



In the past, a Pell Grant covered as much as three-quarters of the cost of attending a public university. Today, it covers less than a third. About 90% of Pell Grants go to families with incomes of less than $50,000. More than $290 million in Pell Grants came to Oregon in the last disbursement.



Nearly 7 million students, or about 40%, are Pell Grant recipients, but they're still more likely to graduate with debt than other students. Brooks said folks are always concerned about the cost of college, and the pandemic has deepened those concerns.



"We have certainly seen more families who've been financially impacted by the pandemic, in one way or the other," he said, "whether it's a parent losing income or a parent being laid off for a while, losing their job completely because a business is closing."



Brooks said he sees Pell Grants as foundational - for families, and for students' future success.



"This is money they're going to have that they can use for educational costs and they aren't going to have to repay it," he said. "So, they reap the benefits of their education; that basically opens up job markets for them and it opens things up that they wouldn't have if they were not able to earn a college degree."



The University of Oregon also has a program called Pathway Oregon, which helps Pell Grant-eligible students pay tuition and other fees through a combination of federal, state and university funds. Nearly 1,200 organizations, including 900 colleges and universities, signed a letter to Congress in March urging members to double the maximum Pell Grant amount.



