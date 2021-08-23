Monday, August 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 23, 2021
Advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities will ask MTA to stop the shared-ride model for its Access-A-Ride service; Biden pledges expanded safe access to airport in Kabul.

2021Talks - August 23, 2021
Biden again defends the Afghanistan withdrawal; VP Harris looks for a foreign policy win in Southeast Asia; and calls to end the "dark dollars" driving political campaigns.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Texas A&M Students Use Wearables to Track Stress, Mental Health

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The pandemic upended normal college life causing mental-health challenges that are now being studied at Texas A&M University for their prevalence and severity.

Students participating in a research project have been fitted with a smartwatch, or what researchers call a "wearable continuous monitoring tool."

Assistant Professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering Farzan Sasangohar is part of the Texas A&M research team that designed and developed m-HELP (Mental Health Evaluation and Lookout) - to investigate the effectiveness of using a combination of wearable sensors, mobile health and machine learning to monitor students' mental health.

"Students loved it," said Sasangohar. "They love that this tool is very discreet - doesn't shout 'mental health support.' It's just a smartwatch that sits on any off-the-shelf product."

He said the tools help detect mental-health anomalies, and equip users with therapeutic and self-assessment tools on mobile health platforms. He added the program is based partly on research gleaned from monitoring veterans' mental health.

The Texas A&M team surveyed 2,000 students about their mental health and interviewed 200, and researchers noted heightened mental-health issues attributed to the pandemic.

Sasangohor said they had no problem finding students to talk with. He said he feels issues of mental health were major problems before COVID, made worse for students since the social life they anticipated on campus has been restricted.

"I really think the future of mental health is self-management," said Sasangohar. "I think the stigma associated with mental health is the main reason why people are not reaching out for help."

The survey found about 70% of students reported heightened levels of stress and anxiety, and more than 90% expressed fear and worry about their own health and the health of their loved ones.




A lightning-fast internet connection is something thousands of Arizona households just don't have. This might change if the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act gets through the U.S. House of Representatives. (xiaoliangge/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Plan Would Bring Broadband Access, Jobs to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz - Advocates of broadband internet are urging the U.S. House to pass the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the …

Social Issues

New Virginia Research Center to Connect Police, People of Color

PETERSBURG, Va. - As Virginia law enforcement agencies adjust to a number of new policing laws this year, a new state think tank represents the first …

Health and Wellness

As MD Opioid Deaths Explode in Pandemic, Town Halls Aim to Halt Crisis

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Stop Opioid Overdose Strategy, or Maryland S-O-S program, launches town hall meetings this week to address ways to combat …

The pandemic has added extra stressors for California's 9 million children and their parents. (Fizkes/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

CA Parent and Youth Helpline Flooded During Pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif - More than 10,000 people have called the California Parent and Youth Helpline during the pandemic so far - but the funding is set …

Social Issues

Politics Aside, WI Residents Can Submit Redistricting Input

MADISON, Wis. - Going into the current redistricting cycle, Wisconsin was viewed as a state where political tension would underscore new legislative …

This summer's unprecedented heat waves, droughts, fires and severe storms are occurring now, where global temperatures have only risen 1.2 degrees Celsius. Scientists project that average temperatures will rise by 2 degrees Celsius in the next two decades. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Wyoming Business Leaders Urge Feds to Take Action on Climate

LANDER, Wyo. - Less than a decade remains to avoid potentially catastrophic impacts of a warming planet, according to the latest scientific reports…

Social Issues

Advocates: Private Long-Term Insurance Costly Alternative to WA Cares Fund

SEATTLE - Washington state has established a long-term care fund for working people, but advocates of the program are concerned about predatory …

Environment

KY Groups Rally for Infrastructure, Climate, Jobs Investments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When U.S. House lawmakers return to Washington this week, they're expected to vote on advancing President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion …

 

