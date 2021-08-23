Monday, August 23, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 23, 2021
Play

Advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities will ask MTA to stop the shared-ride model for its Access-A-Ride service; Biden pledges expanded safe access to airport in Kabul.

2021Talks - August 23, 2021
Play

Biden again defends the Afghanistan withdrawal; VP Harris looks for a foreign policy win in Southeast Asia; and calls to end the "dark dollars" driving political campaigns.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
Play

The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Advocates: Private Long-Term Insurance Costly Alternative to WA Cares Fund

Play

Monday, August 23, 2021   

SEATTLE - Washington state has established a long-term care fund for working people, but advocates of the program are concerned about predatory practices from the private insurance industry.

Starting in 2022, Washington workers will pay 58 cents for every $100 they make to the "WA Cares Fund," which will give people access to $36,500 in long-term care benefits when they retire.

Ben Veghte, director of WA Cares Fund for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, said the insurance industry has attacked the program. But he noted people stop paying into the WA Cares Fund when they retire.

"Most Washingtonians can't afford private long-term care insurance while they're working, much less in retirement on a fixed income," said Veghte. "If you buy private long-term care insurance, you have to pay those premiums until the day you die or need care - so into your 80s or beyond."

The window for people who have a qualifying policy and want to apply for an exemption from the WA Cares Fund starts on October 1 and lasts through the end of 2022.

Opponents of the program say it doesn't offer enough coverage. Veghte noted that people who become exempt opt out of the program for life.

State Sen. Annette Cleveland - D-Vancouver - is chair of the Senate Health and Long Term Care Committee. She said there are drawbacks to private insurance.

Rates can be higher for women and people with pre-existing conditions, fluctuate from year to year, and are much higher than the annual amount people pay into the WA Cares Fund.

She also said she has a personal story about mismanagement of her long-term care plan. Three years ago, she got a call falsely saying she'd stopped paying.

"I was in the middle of a legislative session," said Cleveland. "There was nothing more I could do, but as a result my policy was canceled. All of those years of premiums that I paid were lost."

Cleveland said other Washingtonians have filed similar complaints with the state and that was part of the impetus for starting the WA Cares Fund.

Veghte said the program is flexible, meaning it could be used to pay for care from family members such as children if someone wants to get care from their home.

"It's a favor that you're going to not only do for yourself but do for your spouse and your children," said Veghte. "So I would encourage all of us to think about our futures, think about being prepared for when we're older and what we might need."




get more stories like this via email
A lightning-fast internet connection is something thousands of Arizona households just don't have. This might change if the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act gets through the U.S. House of Representatives. (xiaoliangge/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Infrastructure Plan Would Bring Broadband Access, Jobs to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz - Advocates of broadband internet are urging the U.S. House to pass the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the …

Social Issues

New Virginia Research Center to Connect Police, People of Color

PETERSBURG, Va. - As Virginia law enforcement agencies adjust to a number of new policing laws this year, a new state think tank represents the first …

Health and Wellness

As MD Opioid Deaths Explode in Pandemic, Town Halls Aim to Halt Crisis

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Stop Opioid Overdose Strategy, or Maryland S-O-S program, launches town hall meetings this week to address ways to combat …

The pandemic has added extra stressors for California's 9 million children and their parents. (Fizkes/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

CA Parent and Youth Helpline Flooded During Pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif - More than 10,000 people have called the California Parent and Youth Helpline during the pandemic so far - but the funding is set …

Social Issues

Politics Aside, WI Residents Can Submit Redistricting Input

MADISON, Wis. - Going into the current redistricting cycle, Wisconsin was viewed as a state where political tension would underscore new legislative …

This summer's unprecedented heat waves, droughts, fires and severe storms are occurring now, where global temperatures have only risen 1.2 degrees Celsius. Scientists project that average temperatures will rise by 2 degrees Celsius in the next two decades. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Wyoming Business Leaders Urge Feds to Take Action on Climate

LANDER, Wyo. - Less than a decade remains to avoid potentially catastrophic impacts of a warming planet, according to the latest scientific reports…

Environment

KY Groups Rally for Infrastructure, Climate, Jobs Investments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When U.S. House lawmakers return to Washington this week, they're expected to vote on advancing President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion …

Environment

Legislation Could Bring Funding to PA for Chesapeake Bay Cleanup

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is behind on its goal to reduce pollution into Chesapeake Bay, and clean-water proponents say legislation in …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021