Wednesday, August 25, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 25, 2021
Voters support lowering health insurance premiums in Delaware; a new report on armed protests in Virginia; and on the 25th anniversary of TANF, calls to make it more accessible.

2021Talks - August 25, 2021
The House passes the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and advances the White Houses economic agenda; and Biden stands by his Aug. 31 Afghanistan deadline.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

"Eligible But Excluded" – NM Families Left Out of Pandemic Relief

Tuesday, August 24, 2021   

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Many New Mexicans seeking pandemic relief face an uphill battle due to language barriers, according to a new report. In addition to Latinos, language roadblocks apply to the state's Asian, Pacific Islander and African immigrants and refugees.

The report, entitled "Eligible but Excluded," was compiled by New Mexico's Voices for Children.

Derek Lin, research and policy analyst at New Mexico Voices for Children, said some federal relief programs have been administered by the state to offset harmful consequences of the pandemic, but they are not reaching all those who could benefit.

"Many immigrants and refugees, because they speak languages other than English at home, have been unable to access a lot of these programs that they are eligible for," Lin explained.

Lin said the new report is a follow-up to another, "Essential but Excluded," released last May. It focused on Latin American immigrants who had been left out of the federal stimulus payments. Conclusions in the report are drawn from in-person surveys and interviews, with assistance from three immigrant- and refugee-serving organizations.

Despite a requirement state agencies receiving federal funds provide meaningful language access when a population totals at least 1,000, Lin pointed out many are not doing so, and have not produced the required plans to make it happen.

"People who may speak Swahili or Vietnamese, many of these languages that we have across our country that aren't necessarily supported in all of our government agencies," Lin outlined.

Lin noted Voices for Children is preparing legislation for the 2022 session to address better language access.

Disclosure: New Mexico Voices for Children/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


