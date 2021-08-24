Wednesday, August 25, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 25, 2021
Voters support lowering health insurance premiums in Delaware; a new report on armed protests in Virginia; and on the 25th anniversary of TANF, calls to make it more accessible.

2021Talks - August 25, 2021
The House passes the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and advances the White Houses economic agenda; and Biden stands by his Aug. 31 Afghanistan deadline.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

NC Medicaid Beneficiaries Urged to Find Plans Under New Managed Care

Tuesday, August 24, 2021   

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina residents who rely on Medicaid have until Sep. 30 to switch healthcare plans under the state's new managed care system.

Nearly 1.6 million people currently receive Medicaid benefits.

Rebecca Friedman, attorney in the family support and health-care unit at the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, explained last month the state switched from a fee-for-service model to a system where individuals must access care through pre-paid, individual health plans managed by a handful of private companies.

"It operates more like private insurance, which is familiar to many people," Friedman pointed out. "But for so many people on Medicaid in North Carolina, this is just completely new and entirely different from what they've known their whole lives."

Medicaid beneficiaries can visit ncmedicaidplans.gov to make sure the providers they need to see are in the network of the Prepaid Health Plan they've selected or been assigned to.

Friedman advised if your doctor is not listed in that plan's network, you should request to change plans.

Friedman added in order to avoid hiccups in accessing care, its critical residents pay attention to what plan they are in, and noted individuals who need enhanced behavioral health services for mental illness, substance abuse or intellectual disability can fill out an online form to request to remain in N.C. Medicaid Direct.

"We really want to make sure that individuals are finding out now what plans their providers are in and switching to that plan," Friedman urged.

She emphasized resources are available to help.

"For individuals who need to change plans, or find out what plans their providers are in, the enrollment broker is the resource that they can contact to change their plans or find out about provider networks," Friedman stated.

The Enrollment Broker can be contacted by phone at 1-833-870-5500.

Individuals also can reach out to the North Carolina Medicaid Ombudsman, a resource providing education, guidance, referrals, and informal issue resolution for Medicaid beneficiaries as they transition into the managed-care system. The Ombudsman can be contacted by phone at 877-201-3750 or online.


A death is reported at one out of 62 demonstrations where guns are identified as part of the event, compared with one in 2,963 protests where no gun possession is identified. (Flickr)

Social Issues

Report: Armed Protests, as Seen in VA, More Likely to Spark Violence

RICHMOND, Va. - Armed protests in the United States are six times more likely to turn violent as unarmed protests, according to a new report…

Social Issues

Report: TANF Benefits Vital for PA, But Program Needs Overhaul

HARRISBURG, Pa. - This week marks the 25th anniversary of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the cash-assistance program commonly known as TANF…

Social Issues

Police in ND: Avoid a Ripoff When Trading Items in Person

WEST FARGO, N.D. - West Fargo is the latest North Dakota city to offer "safe" trading spaces for online transactions. While not all communities …

Many Ohio universities are offering in-person, hybrid and fully online options for the fall semester. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio Public Universities Approach Another COVID-19 Fall Semester

By Kennedi CombsBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the Delta …

Social Issues

Community Advocates Urge End to Police Presence in IN Schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- As students across Indiana begin the new school year, some communities are reevaluating the need for police officers in schools…

In dozens of states, legislatures are in charge of redistricting. Critics of that system say that creates fairness issues if one party has power over both chambers. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Iowa Still Seen as Model State for Redistricting

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's political landscape is confronted with the same divisiveness seen elsewhere in the U.S., but pro-democracy advocates say …

Environment

WV Groups Gather to Discuss Climate Change Risks, Strategies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The West Virginia Climate Alliance, a new coalition of 20 state and local organizations, hosts a virtual forum tonight to …

Social Issues

KY Legislators Ask State to Help Relocate Afghan Refugees

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- State Democratic leaders are urging Gov. Andy Beshear to offer a permanent home to Afghan refugees in Kentucky. At least a dozen …

 

