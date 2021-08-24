NC Medicaid Beneficiaries Urged to Find Plans Under New Managed Care

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina residents who rely on Medicaid have until Sep. 30 to switch healthcare plans under the state's new managed care system.
get more stories like this via email
Nearly 1.6 million people currently receive Medicaid benefits.
Rebecca Friedman, attorney in the family support and health-care unit at the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, explained last month the state switched from a fee-for-service model to a system where individuals must access care through pre-paid, individual health plans managed by a handful of private companies.
"It operates more like private insurance, which is familiar to many people," Friedman pointed out. "But for so many people on Medicaid in North Carolina, this is just completely new and entirely different from what they've known their whole lives."
Medicaid beneficiaries can visit ncmedicaidplans.gov to make sure the providers they need to see are in the network of the Prepaid Health Plan they've selected or been assigned to.
Friedman advised if your doctor is not listed in that plan's network, you should request to change plans.
Friedman added in order to avoid hiccups in accessing care, its critical residents pay attention to what plan they are in, and noted individuals who need enhanced behavioral health services for mental illness, substance abuse or intellectual disability can fill out an online form to request to remain in N.C. Medicaid Direct.
"We really want to make sure that individuals are finding out now what plans their providers are in and switching to that plan," Friedman urged.
She emphasized resources are available to help.
"For individuals who need to change plans, or find out what plans their providers are in, the enrollment broker is the resource that they can contact to change their plans or find out about provider networks," Friedman stated.
The Enrollment Broker can be contacted by phone at 1-833-870-5500.
Individuals also can reach out to the North Carolina Medicaid Ombudsman, a resource providing education, guidance, referrals, and informal issue resolution for Medicaid beneficiaries as they transition into the managed-care system. The Ombudsman can be contacted by phone at 877-201-3750 or online.
LANSING, Mich. -- The most recent Michigan data showed 51% of staff and residents of nursing homes have been vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the disproportionate share of deaths this group has seen since the pandemic began.
More than 5,700 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Michigan have died from COVID. They make up roughly 27% of the state's total deaths, but less than 1% of the population.
Lisa Dedden Cooper, manager of advocacy for AARP Michigan, said her group is calling on nursing homes to require residents and staff to get the vaccine.
"Increasing vaccination rates in nursing homes is just one of the most commonsense and powerful actions we can take to protect the lives of these vulnerable older adults," Cooper asserted.
President Joe Biden has already said nursing homes must require vaccinations in order to keep receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding. Opponents of a vaccine mandate are concerned it may worsen already severe staff shortages. But Cooper argued it is clear there must be greater investments in the care workforce, and in alternatives to nursing-home care.
Cooper added AARP is calling on Michigan to use some of its funds from the American Rescue Plan to invest in alternative long-term care delivery models. There are home and community-based services that allow nurses and aides to go into people's homes, but she noted many will need residential care at some point.
"People overall don't want to have to go into a nursing home as they age; they don't want to have their family member go into a nursing home," Cooper observed. "But access to the alternatives has been limited."
She noted the Green House or "small house nursing home" model of care has proven to be safer from infectious diseases like COVID than the larger, more typical nursing home model. She hopes alternative investments could prevent future outbreaks that disproportionately harm older and more vulnerable people.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: AARP Michigan contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -- With many Virginia schools starting up next week, experts say parents and teachers need to take extra steps to protect children's mental health, which may have suffered during pandemic isolation.
Eric Sparks, deputy executive director of the American School Counselor Association, said for a smooth transition into the new school year, counselors and teachers should prioritize addressing mental and behavioral health needs.
His group has a new guide to help support teachers and students, and he advised school counselors to get students used to learning in person again.
"They'll go into classrooms and talk to students as a whole about making this transition about being with groups of students, about making connections with other students in these larger group settings," Sparks explained. "But then, they'll also look at follow-up with students, who might demonstrate some needs that they're having difficulty."
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a Public Health Emergency Order last week, requiring universal mask-wearing inside all K-12 public schools in the state.
Sparks suggested even this precaution might not reduce stress levels for some kids.
The centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported mental-health visits to the emergency room by children ages 12 to 17 increased by 31% during the pandemic.
To help alleviate the trend, Sparks recommended teachers and administrators create environments that are welcoming to students, some of whom have to relearn social skills.
"A lot of the advice in terms of helping students to socialize is to take things at your own speed; to not rush into things if you don't feel comfortable," Sparks stated. "There may be physical barriers, but really, looking for ways to help those students connect with other students, even though there may be some things in place that aren't typically there."
The American Heart Association also has tips for supporting students' emotional well-being as they return to in-person learning. The group emphasized stress and trauma can lead to unhealthy behavior and even increased risk for heart disease.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: American Heart Association Mid Atlantic Affiliate contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues, and Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's homebound residents interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine have a new option, which can come right to their door.
get more stories like this via email
Columbus-based health-care company OFFOR Health has teamed up with the Ohio Department of Health as part of the state's Regional Rapid Response Assistance Program, which identifies Ohioans in need of health care who cannot easily leave their home.
Jamie Wilson, director of clinical operations for OFFOR Health, said with statewide collaboration, they are able to reach a larger swath of homebound residents who lack transportation or have comorbidities.
"For us, the benefit is we can go anywhere to any patient," Wilson explained. "It doesn't need to be a patient that's tied to a ZIP code or a health system, or a home health nursing agency, and so I think that is the benefit, the flexibility, the customization of our program."
Now in its third week, OFFOR health-care workers are traveling twice a week throughout the state and reaching five to 10 patients per day. They have capabilities to provide the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
Wilson pointed out some of their biggest challenges are reaching people in areas with low vaccinations. And as the Delta variant continues to surge, reaching people who are hesitant about the COVID vaccine is critical to keeping hospitalizations down.
Wilson noted for some in rural areas, a lack of transportation held some patients back. But for those who were wary of the vaccine, Wilson observed a personalized approach by the homebound program can sometimes help convince people to get the shot.
"Being able to provide the information that the patient feels they haven't received or may not be accurate has really changed a lot of minds, and it's not something we truly anticipated when we started the program," Wilson remarked. "So we want to make sure that we're that voice that clears up a lot of those misconceptions and gives them that accurate information so that they can make an informed decision."
OFFOR also collaborates with partners such as CareSource and Buckeye Health Plan to host pop-up neighborhood vaccine clinics across the state weekly.