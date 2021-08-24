NC Medicaid Beneficiaries Urged to Find Plans Under New Managed Care

LANSING, Mich. -- The most recent Michigan data showed 51% of staff and residents of nursing homes have been vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the disproportionate share of deaths this group has seen since the pandemic began.



More than 5,700 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Michigan have died from COVID. They make up roughly 27% of the state's total deaths, but less than 1% of the population.



Lisa Dedden Cooper, manager of advocacy for AARP Michigan, said her group is calling on nursing homes to require residents and staff to get the vaccine.



"Increasing vaccination rates in nursing homes is just one of the most commonsense and powerful actions we can take to protect the lives of these vulnerable older adults," Cooper asserted.



President Joe Biden has already said nursing homes must require vaccinations in order to keep receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding. Opponents of a vaccine mandate are concerned it may worsen already severe staff shortages. But Cooper argued it is clear there must be greater investments in the care workforce, and in alternatives to nursing-home care.



Cooper added AARP is calling on Michigan to use some of its funds from the American Rescue Plan to invest in alternative long-term care delivery models. There are home and community-based services that allow nurses and aides to go into people's homes, but she noted many will need residential care at some point.



"People overall don't want to have to go into a nursing home as they age; they don't want to have their family member go into a nursing home," Cooper observed. "But access to the alternatives has been limited."



She noted the Green House or "small house nursing home" model of care has proven to be safer from infectious diseases like COVID than the larger, more typical nursing home model. She hopes alternative investments could prevent future outbreaks that disproportionately harm older and more vulnerable people.



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's homebound residents interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine have a new option, which can come right to their door.



Columbus-based health-care company OFFOR Health has teamed up with the Ohio Department of Health as part of the state's Regional Rapid Response Assistance Program, which identifies Ohioans in need of health care who cannot easily leave their home.



Jamie Wilson, director of clinical operations for OFFOR Health, said with statewide collaboration, they are able to reach a larger swath of homebound residents who lack transportation or have comorbidities.



"For us, the benefit is we can go anywhere to any patient," Wilson explained. "It doesn't need to be a patient that's tied to a ZIP code or a health system, or a home health nursing agency, and so I think that is the benefit, the flexibility, the customization of our program."



Now in its third week, OFFOR health-care workers are traveling twice a week throughout the state and reaching five to 10 patients per day. They have capabilities to provide the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.



Wilson pointed out some of their biggest challenges are reaching people in areas with low vaccinations. And as the Delta variant continues to surge, reaching people who are hesitant about the COVID vaccine is critical to keeping hospitalizations down.



Wilson noted for some in rural areas, a lack of transportation held some patients back. But for those who were wary of the vaccine, Wilson observed a personalized approach by the homebound program can sometimes help convince people to get the shot.



"Being able to provide the information that the patient feels they haven't received or may not be accurate has really changed a lot of minds, and it's not something we truly anticipated when we started the program," Wilson remarked. "So we want to make sure that we're that voice that clears up a lot of those misconceptions and gives them that accurate information so that they can make an informed decision."



OFFOR also collaborates with partners such as CareSource and Buckeye Health Plan to host pop-up neighborhood vaccine clinics across the state weekly.



