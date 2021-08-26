MT Conservationists Hail Congress' Moves on Climate, Infrastructure

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Montana conservationists are praising a bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in the Senate as key for addressing the changing climate.
The bill has been tied to a budget resolution in the House, which also passed this week.
Dr. Allison Young, a pediatrician and member of the Montana Conservation Fund, praised Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., for his work as a central figure in crafting the infrastructure bill.
As the effects from climate change grow, Young said there is a lot at stake.
"Having these pieces of the infrastructure bill focus on domestic clean energy, trying to look at shifting investment in jobs to affordable clean energy and things that are going to lead to a more sustainable future are so important to child health and the future of kids," Young asserted. "And I say that as a mom and a pediatrician."
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., was among the 30 senators who voted against the infrastructure measure, calling it a "tax and spend spree" from Democrats that will add to the federal deficit.
Young argued climate change is a threat to the Montana way of life, where public lands and outdoor recreation play an integral role in people's lives. After a summer that has been heavily impacted by wildfire smoke in Montana and across the West, she urged leaders to act quickly to address the threat.
"Our kids play outside! They always have. Their health depends on it," Young contended. "And as one facet of what we see in a changing climate, what we understand from the science, this summer was a glimpse; more extreme temperature and early smoke and poor air quality. It changes health."
The House Speaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has tied the $3.5 trillion dollar budget resolution passed this week in the House to the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed in the Senate earlier this month. She vowed the House will vote on the infrastructure bill by Sep. 27.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The West Virginia Climate Alliance, a new coalition of 20 state and local organizations, hosts a virtual forum tonight to discuss the risks climate change poses to residents and the economy.
Perry Bryant, co-founder of the alliance, said the state should brace itself for more events like the unprecedented heavy rainfall that flooded rural communities this weekend in neighboring Tennessee, killing at least 20 people. He added West Virginia's mountainous terrain and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns make it vulnerable.
"The biggest threat to West Virginia from climate change will be heavier precipitation events leading to flooding, as we saw in Tennessee recently," Bryant asserted.
Bryant noted speakers from the National Wildlife Federation, the West Virginia NAACP, West Virginia Rivers Coalition, Ohio River Valley Institute, and other groups will be part of tonight's conversation, which is free and open to the public.
Bryant added in 2018, West Virginia had among the highest levels of carbon emissions per capita in the nation from the fossil-fuel industry, and in 2019, was the nation's second-largest coal producer.
"I think it's really important for people just to be informed," Bryant urged. "Regardless of how they decide where they are on the solutions for climate change, they need to be informed, and they need to be engaged in the debate."
A recent United Nations report put the blame on climate change for the extreme weather events, in the U.S. and across the globe. The report's authors said without immediate action to reduce carbon emissions, the earth's average temperature will likely increase by 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next two decades. That's 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.
LANDER, Wyo. - Less than a decade remains to avoid potentially catastrophic impacts of a warming planet, according to the latest scientific reports.
Critics of climate proposals making their way through Congress warn that reducing greenhouse-gas emissions will harm the economy, but some business leaders say those plans won't get the job done in time.
Greg Findley is the CEO of Detour, a self-described sustainable tour company in Lander. He pointed to the recent Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment, which found that significant change is happening even at today's warming levels.
"The snowpack melts off earlier in the spring, the rivers run drier, there's a great deal more drought, and there's less water to irrigate with to keep fish alive," said Findley. "It impacts wildlife. All of this becomes greater at 1.5 degrees (Celsius) and magnitudes worse at 2 degrees."
The Paris Accord calls for governments to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, but this month's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report projects a rise of 2 degrees in the next 20 years.
If fossil fuels continue to burn, global temperatures could reach 3 degrees by the turn of the century, leading to what Findley called a "dystopian nightmare" scenario including large-scale species extinctions, mass migrations and resource wars.
To avoid worst-case scenarios, climate pollution must reach net zero by 2050, which Findley argued will require switching to renewable energy at a much faster pace. But he said the transition should happen in a way that supports communities in Wyoming and other states dependent on fossil fuels.
"Fossil-fuel workers have been the heroes that have powered America," said Findley. "We need to make sure that they are not left behind without good jobs. And I think we can do that as we shift to a clean-energy future."
Over past decades, fossil-fuel companies invested in lobbying and funding research designed to make people question climate science, and Findley said just bringing up the topic today can end conversations. He said Americans should be debating the best solutions for a problem facing all of us.
"Climate change has become controversial," said Findley. "It did not used to be political. It wasn't that long ago when Newt Gingrich and Nancy Pelosi were making commercials about addressing climate change together."
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When U.S. House lawmakers return to Washington this week, they're expected to vote on advancing President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion budget bill.
Kentucky groups have had recent rallies in Louisville and Lexington, to urge lawmakers to support the major federal investments in both pieces of legislation.
Kentucky AFL-CIO Vice President Ashley Snider said she believes the spending plan would provide relief - like extending child tax credits, and paid family and medical leave - for families facing overlapping stressors in the pandemic.
"People are really struggling, they're being evicted from their homes," said Snider. "It's just, you know - COVID has really taken a toll on the working class. Legislation that can benefit folks like that would really be helpful."
The U.S. Senate recently passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would fund road and bridge repair and jumpstart renewable-energy investment. Kentucky stands to receive $4.6 billion for highway repairs and $438 million for bridges.
But critics of both spending packages, including Republicans and some Democrats, argue the cost is too high and could have economic consequences.
Residential Energy Coordinator with the Mountain Association Chris Woolery said Kentuckians are already seeing some positive effects of clean-energy investment.
He pointed out the infrastructure bill includes $65 billion to modernize the nation's electric grid - if it doesn't get stuck in congressional gridlock.
"Until those things happen, it's on us to make sure they happen," said Woolery. "It's on Kentuckians and Americans to hold our legislators - decision-makers - accountable, to a decision that will impact generations."
A poll by the group Data for Progress found 66% of likely voters support Congress passing a $3.5 trillion spending plan, while 26% said they oppose it.