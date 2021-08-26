MT Conservationists Hail Congress' Moves on Climate, Infrastructure

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Montana conservationists are praising a bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in the Senate as key for addressing the changing climate.



The bill has been tied to a budget resolution in the House, which also passed this week.



Dr. Allison Young, a pediatrician and member of the Montana Conservation Fund, praised Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., for his work as a central figure in crafting the infrastructure bill.



As the effects from climate change grow, Young said there is a lot at stake.



"Having these pieces of the infrastructure bill focus on domestic clean energy, trying to look at shifting investment in jobs to affordable clean energy and things that are going to lead to a more sustainable future are so important to child health and the future of kids," Young asserted. "And I say that as a mom and a pediatrician."



Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., was among the 30 senators who voted against the infrastructure measure, calling it a "tax and spend spree" from Democrats that will add to the federal deficit.



Young argued climate change is a threat to the Montana way of life, where public lands and outdoor recreation play an integral role in people's lives. After a summer that has been heavily impacted by wildfire smoke in Montana and across the West, she urged leaders to act quickly to address the threat.



"Our kids play outside! They always have. Their health depends on it," Young contended. "And as one facet of what we see in a changing climate, what we understand from the science, this summer was a glimpse; more extreme temperature and early smoke and poor air quality. It changes health."



The House Speaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has tied the $3.5 trillion dollar budget resolution passed this week in the House to the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed in the Senate earlier this month. She vowed the House will vote on the infrastructure bill by Sep. 27.



Disclosure: The Montana Conservation Voters and Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on the environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: House Bill 3684 2021

House Resolution 467 2021



get more stories like this via email



CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The West Virginia Climate Alliance, a new coalition of 20 state and local organizations, hosts a virtual forum tonight to discuss the risks climate change poses to residents and the economy.



Perry Bryant, co-founder of the alliance, said the state should brace itself for more events like the unprecedented heavy rainfall that flooded rural communities this weekend in neighboring Tennessee, killing at least 20 people. He added West Virginia's mountainous terrain and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns make it vulnerable.



"The biggest threat to West Virginia from climate change will be heavier precipitation events leading to flooding, as we saw in Tennessee recently," Bryant asserted.



Bryant noted speakers from the National Wildlife Federation, the West Virginia NAACP, West Virginia Rivers Coalition, Ohio River Valley Institute, and other groups will be part of tonight's conversation, which is free and open to the public.



Bryant added in 2018, West Virginia had among the highest levels of carbon emissions per capita in the nation from the fossil-fuel industry, and in 2019, was the nation's second-largest coal producer.



"I think it's really important for people just to be informed," Bryant urged. "Regardless of how they decide where they are on the solutions for climate change, they need to be informed, and they need to be engaged in the debate."



A recent United Nations report put the blame on climate change for the extreme weather events, in the U.S. and across the globe. The report's authors said without immediate action to reduce carbon emissions, the earth's average temperature will likely increase by 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next two decades. That's 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.



References: W.Va. Climate Alliance 2021

W.Va. energy profile U.S. Energy Information Admin. 10/15/2020

Climate change report United Nations 08/09/2021



get more stories like this via email

