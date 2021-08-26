Utah Agencies, NGOs Prepare to Resettle Afghan Refugees

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Conservation groups give high marks to President Biden's infrastructure plan, and COVID cases rise sixfold after the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

The Supreme Court upholds the "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy, officials say about 1,500 American citizens remain in Afghanistan, and the American Medical Association calls for broad vaccine mandates.

Some rural towns are keeping jobs and residents - what's their secret? The TransAmerica Bicycle route and other recreation helps. The California Farmworker Foundation is improving lives in the Central Valley, and a PA dairy farmer is now pro-vaccine. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

Thursday, August 26, 2021   

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah officials and private agencies are preparing to assist refugees from Afghanistan when they arrive in the Beehive State.

Utah is one of 19 states designated to receive Afghan refugees in the coming weeks and months. Agencies such as the state's Refugee Resettlement Office and groups such as Catholic Community Services and the International Rescue Committee are lining up local volunteers and services to assist the immigrants.

Aden Batar, director of migration and refugee services for Catholic Community Services of Utah, said the Afghan refugees are a special group.

"The Afghan refugees that are coming to the United States, these are individuals who put their lives on the line helping our U.S. forces in Afghanistan for so many years," Batar pointed out. "I think this is the smallest thing we can do by helping them and their families."

He explained once they are evacuated from Afghanistan, the refugees will fly to a third country for initial processing, and then will be brought to one of several intake sites in the United States for additional vetting.

Batar noted while there is no firm date for when the first group of refugees will arrive, he said Utah agencies are preparing to receive them in the near future.

"Some states already started getting some books, but, Utah, I will say we are still waiting," Batar observed. "I will say, probably in the next week or in the next weeks, we should be getting some families arriving here in Utah."

Batar stressed Utah assistance agencies are looking for homes to place the refugees, agencies that can assist them with basic living needs such as clothes and furniture, and monetary donations to help the families settle in.

"Special immigrant visa holders; those are the ones that have worked with the U.S. forces in Afghanistan getting their permanent residency," Batar emphasized. "So we have been appealing to our community to donate, so we can provide the services to this vulnerable group that are in need."

He added many of the Afghanis left the country with little more than the clothes on their backs and whatever they could carry in a small bag. To help, contact Catholic Community Services or the International Rescue Committee offices in Utah.


The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' forecast predicts the highest growth in COVID cases in the next month will be in children under 17. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

As COVID ICU Beds Fill, AR Health Pros Encourage Vaccinations

BENTON, Ark. -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson said COVID ICU beds in Arkansas are full as the Delta variant continues to surge in the state. Arkansas health …

Social Issues

WI Plant Closure Seen as Example for Private-Equity Reform

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A Wisconsin city that has seen its share of manufacturing jobs leave is experiencing pain again, prompting workers and financial-…

Environment

Hundreds of Groups Sign Letter Opposing Nuclear Subsidies

BOISE, Idaho -- Hundreds of groups have signed a letter opposing nuclear subsidies in Congress's infrastructure and budget reconciliation bills…

Total spending by health-insurance companies to pharmacies in Colorado increased from $2.9 billion to $3.2 billion between 2017 and 2019, even after accounting for drug manufacturers' rebates to insurance payers. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Drug Rebates Linked to Rising Prescription Drug Costs

DENVER -- The costs of prescription drugs continue to rise in Colorado and across the U.S., according to a new report from the Center for Improving …

Environment

MT Conservationists Hail Congress' Moves on Climate, Infrastructure

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Montana conservationists are praising a bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in the Senate as key for addressing the changing …

Research has found SNAP benefits cover 43% to 60% of what it costs to eat meals consistent with federal guidelines for what constitutes a healthy diet. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

SNAP Benefit Boost Could Help More TN Families Afford Healthy Diet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Advocates say the USDA's recent 25% Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit increase, slated to go into effect …

Social Issues

PA Advocates Praise Commission's Vote to End 'Prison Gerrymandering'

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's Legislative Reapportionment Commission, the body tasked with creating the state's legislative maps based on U.S…

Environment

NV State Agencies to Prioritize Wildlife Migration Corridors

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Sage grouse, pronghorn, mule deer and bighorn sheep are just a few of the species expected to benefit from a new executive order …

 

